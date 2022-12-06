Read full article on original website
Arlington GOP likely to continue pressing ballot-security theme
When it comes to the sanctity of the election process in Arlington, even the party that usually comes out on the losing end doesn’t have any major complaints. “Well-run, competent and hard-working” was the phrase used to describe the county elections office and its chief, Gretchen Reinemeyer, at the Arlington County Republican Committee’s annual volunteer-appreciation dinner on Nov. 29.
Democrats set plan for 2023 School Board caucus
Whether they will need it or not remains an open question, but the Arlington County Democratic Committee on Dec. 7 approved the timing and rules for a 2023 School Board caucus. The action also sets a filing window of Jan. 2 through Feb. 22 for those seeking the Democratic endorsement...
Democratic 2023 field starts to firm up with candidate announcements
The 2023 election season effectively kicked off Dec. 7 with a host of candidate announcements at the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s monthly meeting:. • Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti formally confirmed her bid for a second term, having announced two weeks ago that she would run. Another Democrat, Josh...
Fairfax supervisor announces plans to retire at end of 2023
It wasn’t a big surprise, seeing as she’s served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors since 1996, but Supervisor Penelope Gross (D-Mason) announced Dec. 6 that she would not seek an eighth term next November and instead retire Dec. 31, 2023. Gross recalled how when she moved...
Arlington legislators again to be playing defense in Richmond
Just like earlier this year, the 2023 General Assembly session will be a case of the art of the possible for Arlington’s all-Democratic, seven-member delegation. “This session is going to be exactly the same [as the previous one] in many, many ways,” said Del. Rip Sullivan (D-McLean-Arlington) during a 90-minute work session between legislators and County Board members held Dec. 6.
Did new environs help speed Vienna Town Council meeting?
The Dec. 5 Vienna Town Council meeting was the Council’s first in the new Vienna Police Headquarters’ community room, which is open even though the department hasn’t moved into its new digs yet. The temporary relocation was needed because of elevator-replacement work at Town Hall. The proceedings...
Vienna leaders reverse course, OK housing proposal
In an unusual move Dec. 5, the Vienna Town Council reconsidered and reversed its Nov. 14 denial of a final development plat for a two-house subdivision being built by Apex Developers LLC at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W. Members had not been happy with the driveway of an adjacent house the...
Conservation grants aim to boost Chesapeake Bay watershed
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) on Dec. 2 announced $33.8 million in grant awards to support the restoration and conservation of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. NFWF and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency representatives joined local leaders and community members at Truxtun Park in Annapolis to announce the awards. The 104 grants will leverage more than $30 million in matching contributions to generate a total conservation impact of more than $64 million.
Vienna inks construction contract for new sidewalk
Vienna Town Council members on Dec. 5 voted 7-0 to authorize a $93,454 construction-services contract with Whitman, Requardt & Associates LLP regarding a future sidewalk along the east side of Park Street, N.E., between Ayr Hill Avenue and Albea Court, N.E. Services include construction management, quality control, and required state...
Latest crop of Arlington fire recruits reach graduation
They’ve already completed 30 weeks of preparation, but members of the Arlington County Fire Department’s 81st recruit class still have plenty ahead of them. “You’re going to start on what seems like an eternity of training,” said Fire Capt. Tyson Stanislaus during last month’s graduation ceremony for the new class. “What we expect of you is that you bring your A-game 110 percent of the time.”
PHOTOS: Madison advances to Va. football championship
After defeating the Fairfax Lions, 31-21, Dec. 3 in a Virginia High School League Class 6D football semifinal, Madison High School’s football team on Dec. 10 will vie for the state crown as the Warkhawks face the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles at Old Dominion University. Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt...
Police contend with number of robbery incidents
Arlington police have reported a number of robberies across the community in recent days. • On Dec. 4 at 11:24 p.m., an individual was walking at North Thomas Street and 2nd Road North when two men approached, Arlington police said. One of the individuals confronted the victim and stole cash...
55+ News, 12/8/22 edition
News of interest to Arlington’s active seniors. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. TRAINING PROGRAM FOCUSES ON OPIOID DEATHS: A hour-long training...
Police: Several injured when shot by airsoft gun
On Dec. 7 at 6:11 p.m., a man discharged an airsoft gun from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Columbia Pike, striking four victims with pellets, Arlington police said. The victims received minor injuries that did not require medical attention, police said. The suspects – three or four –...
Police: Restaurants ban customers for untoward behavior
The Vienna Police Department recently handled two cases of restaurants banning patrons for inappropriate behavior:. • An employee at Panera Bread, 136 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Dec. 2 at 4:33 p.m. that a man was refusing to leave the restaurant. Officers spoke to the man and, at...
Vienna police warn of uptick in auto thefts, pilfering
The Washington region, specifically Northern Virginia, recently has seen increased vehicle-tampering incidents and vehicle thefts, Vienna police said in the department’s Dec. 9 weekly highlights. Authorities have identified a pattern in which suspects enter an area in stolen vehicles and cruise streets between 3 and 7 a.m. In addition...
Makeover brings convenience store to gas station in Tysons
A Tysons service station damaged by a small tornado March 31 now will be getting a spruced up exterior and a new convenience store in place of its lightly used vehicle-service bays. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 unanimously approved the changes sought by Petroleum Marketing Group...
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested
Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
Local football players make all-region teams
Multiple players from the Langley Saxons, Madison Warhawks and Marshall Statesmen were chosen to the all-6D North Region high-school football first and second teams for their performances during the 2022 fall season. Madison’s Justin Counts was the region’s Coach of the Year. Making first team offense from the...
Student-run show to feature tales of macabre, with some comedy
Saxon Stage After Hours — Langley High School’s student-run production group — will present “Gravediggers” on Saturday, Dec. 10 with performances at 3 and 6:30 p.m. at the high school. The original dark comedy, written and directed by Tess Jannery-Barney, follows six inhabitants of a...
