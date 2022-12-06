They’ve already completed 30 weeks of preparation, but members of the Arlington County Fire Department’s 81st recruit class still have plenty ahead of them. “You’re going to start on what seems like an eternity of training,” said Fire Capt. Tyson Stanislaus during last month’s graduation ceremony for the new class. “What we expect of you is that you bring your A-game 110 percent of the time.”

