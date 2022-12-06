Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Allow GANNI Pre-Spring 2023 to Inject Color Into Your New Year Wardrobe
Danish label GANNI just dropped the second installment of its Pre-Spring 2023 collection, fuelled by neon brights and accents of color. Comprising traditional co-ords and spring knits, the seasonal offering is punctuated with delicate dresses, functional outerwear and cropped jackets, arriving in a mix of classic black and beige tones alongside subtle greens, vivid oranges and vibrant pinks.
Hypebae
Gucci Dips Dickies in Diamond and Gold... Studs
Gucci just added a new name to its long list of collaborations, and we’ll admit it’s not one that we saw coming. Joining forces with workwear brand, Dickies, the luxury fashion house has taken it upon itself to rework some of the brand’s most classic silhouettes, dipping them in a variation of gold, silver and diamond studs.
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Hypebae
Fashion Nova Reveals the Ultimate Fuckboy Outfit of 2022
Online fashion retailer Fashion Nova has its ears to the streets with some of the top influencers and celebrities donning its affordable garments. In unexpected news, the platform has released its own dating report with tea. According to the platform’s survey of 500 women, fuckboy’s are still among us and...
Hypebae
FLO Becomes First-Ever Group to Win BRITs Rising Star Award
British girl band FLO just became the first-ever group to win the BRITs Rising Star award, just seven months after releasing their first official single. The news was revealed by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show, ahead of the 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony which will take place in February.
Hypebae
Lady Gaga Finally Recreated the 'Wednesday' Dance
At long last, Lady Gaga has graced fans with her TikTok presence as she recreated the viral Wednesday dance from Netflix’s new series. Gaga’s track, ‘Bloody Mary,’ is one that fans have been using when recreating the dance online, despite the actual song from the TV series being by The Cure.
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber’s "Glazed Donut Nails" Land a Spot on Google’s Top Beauty Trends of 2022
After hitting the Forbes ‘30 under 30‘ list along with Rhode Skin being honored, Hailey Bieber has topped our search engine charts again with “glazed donut nails” being dubbed Google‘s top beauty trend of 2022. With over nearly 50 million followers on Instagram and 10.5...
Hypebae
"LIMBO" by Michèle Lamy Brings Unapologetic Female Sensuality to the Big Screen
I’ve always believed artists are very generous people. If you think about it, they let us see their minds, their souls, without expecting anything in return. They open themselves up to the public and express their vulnerability to spark a thought or an idea in us, which sometimes becomes a huge and unprecedented creative revolution.
Hypebae
Treat Yourself to Alexander McQueen's New Jeweled Hobo Bag This Christmas
Arriving just in time for party season, Alexander McQueen has launched its latest must-have, and it comes in the form of its Jeweled Hobo Bag. Available in standard and mini sizes, the bag forms part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 women’s pre-collection and features a range of glossy hues. Designed with McQueen’s signature knuckle closure and skull motif in either gold or silver, the bags feature visible stitching and boast a jewel-like silhouette, inspired by the large stone which sits atop the knuckle.
Hypebae
Florence Tétier Creates Handmade Floral Jewelry for ASICS' "Crafts for Mind" Series
For the fourth installment of the “Crafts for Mind” series, ASICS has tapped multi-hyphenate designer Florence Tétier. The Paris-based creative director at Jean Paul Gaultier, co-founder of Novembre magazine and jewelry maker for her namesake label Tétier Bijoux has reimagined the Gel-Nimbus™ 9 sneakers silhouette, a personal favorite, by adding a special touch.
Hypebae
Special Items Steps Into the Future With Digital Jewelry
Special Items is paving the way for digital fashion and accessories as the luxury marketplace is the first to venture into Metatelier. The Special Items MetatelierTM is a one-of-a-kind online fitting service that allows customers to work with digital tailors to customize garments or gaming skins, bringing the metaverse that much closer to reality. Leading with Special Items’ AR Fine Jewelry collection, the female-led team looks to nature and the cosmos for inspiration, releasing pieces modeled after the sun, Venus and Mercury.
Hypebae
INTERVIEW: Beyond Retro on How to Shop Vintage Fashion for Christmas
While many of us count down the days until the festive season begins, this time of year is notorious for its waste, its expense and its contributions to overconsumption, and many of us are beginning to look for more sustainable ways to partake. With Black Friday and Boxing Day sales beginning earlier and the cost of living ever-increasing, it can be difficult to avoid the tempting sale periods and fast fashion labels. But the cost of those things to the planet we live in is only getting higher — and it’s not as easy to bring it back down.
Hypebae
Camila Cabello Strikes Again With a Fiery Red Hair Transformation
Red has been the hair color of 2022 and thanks to Camila Cabello, the shade is ending the year on a solid note. Cabello took to Instagram to share the quick makeover, a drastic change from her “Sorority Sister” lob haircut. In the caption of her pic, she shares an exciting announcement that she and musician Oxlade have released a remix of the song “KU LO SA.” The tune fares excellently with her fire-red hair, so you can see why we needed to share the deets. Now, because of her latest hair update, we’re curious if this new dead red hair color is the work of a fresh wig install or if she’s dyed her tresses and added extensions. Either way, a win is a win.
Hypebae
Halsey Is Unrecognizable With Siren-Copper Hair
Halsey is known for dying their hair a million colors as the singer-songwriter’s signature shade is blue. These days, the new mother is riding the crimson wave as they debuted a coppery hue on Instagram Stories earlier this week. Not only did they change their color, but Halsey is also rocking a full fringe. “New day, new person until tomorrow” is the vibe as they showed off their ginger tresses, which were styled in flowing waves and exuded sultry siren energy. The light rust tone perfectly accentuates the about-face founder’s hazel eyes, complementing their warm skin tones. This isn’t the first time Halsey has tried out the stunning orange color as they donned a crimson pixie cut in September.
Hypebae
Which SZA 'SOS' Song Are You, According To Your Zodiac Sign?
R&B queen SZA has just dropped her long-awaited fifth album, S.O.S. and we’re already crying over the ex we thought we didn’t miss anymore. The Missouri-born singer-songwriter knows how to tug at our heart strings with her carefully orchestrated melodies and bitingly accurate lyrics. The songstress is a master at bringing to light the unbearably universal feelings we hope to suppress, articulating our own thoughts, at times, better than we can. Tracks like ” “Shirt” and “Good Days,” which were released two years ago, have been widely circulated and listened to on repeat.
Hypebae
Le Labo Unveils Two New Travel Sets to Take Your Favorite Scents On-The-Go
New York-based perfume brand Le Labo has unveiled two new travel sets you’ll want to add to your holiday wish list. Packaged in beautiful canvas pouches reminiscent of the label’s iconic aprons, the latest addition to their range allows you to take your favorite scents on-the-go. The Hinoki...
Hypebae
The Ultimate Wednesday Addams Style Guide
Wednesday Addams has always been that girl and the latest Netflix series proves it, from her soft goth lip color to her monochromatic style. Originally played by Christina Ricci in the ’90s, Jenna Ortega takes a modern approach to the dark-eyed, sour-faced character we all know and love. The pig-tailed rain cloud quite literally kicks (pilgrim) ass and takes names, all while keeping her custom-made black and white Nevermore uniform pristine, providing the perfect foil to her rainbow-colored werewolf roommate Enid. In the lycanthrope’s defense, she did knit her a snood in her signature shades.
Hypebae
Diving Into Digital: Our Favorite Fashion NFT and Web3 Projects of November 2022
Creators and innovation start-ups continue to explore the possibilities of Web3 as a tool to leverage humans’ creative needs. As the weather has radically become drearier and days have started to be shorter, November’s fashion NFT and metaverse projects have served us a ray of sunshine and an energetic refill. The scope and depth of digital landscapes keep on evolving and we’re here to keep you up-to-date on key players in the space.
Hypebae
Somehow, Shein Is the Most Popular Brand of 2022
Chinese fast fashion brand Shein has been dubbed the most popular brand of 2022, after Google shared that it was the most-searched brand in a total of 113 countries. The less-than-ethical company overtook fast fashion retailers like Zara and even beat out sportswear giants adidas and Nike. Though the news...
Hypebae
Blank Street Coffee x ONLY NY Deliver the Caffeinated Collaboration of Your Dreams
Brooklyn-based brands ONLY NY and Blank Street Coffee have joined forces to keep New York even more caffeinated — as if that were possible — with the release of a limited-edition cold brew and apparel collaboration. Created in tandem with a Nicaraguan co-op of 65 small-scale coffee growers,...
