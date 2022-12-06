It’s beginning to look a lot like….well, like mask mandates may be on the horizon. New York City‘s commissioner of health is once again advising residents to mask up. Covid isn’t the only reason this time, as the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is also circulating. Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the commissioner of NYC Health, issued an advisory Friday urging residents to mask up in indoor public spaces and for “crowded outdoor activities.” The advisory stops short of a mandate, and the city will not enforce the rule, although businesses are free to demand the use. The advisory comes as...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO