Pike County, OH

Wagner to be sentenced December 19

By By Bret Bevens News Watchman Editor
 3 days ago

George W. Wagner IV will be sentenced on December 19 in Pike County Common Pleas Court.

In a case that took 11 weeks to present, the jury took less than seven hours to find Wagner guilty of all 22 counts that he was charged with.

The counts included: eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, one count of forgery, one count of conspiracy, one count of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, one count of unauthorized use of property, one count of interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, one count of obstructing justice, and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

All counts stem from the planning, execution and cover up of eight killings in western Pike County in the late night hours of April 21, 2016 to the early morning hours of April 22, 2016.

Judge Randy Deering, on Nov. 22, at the request of special prosecutor Angela Canepa dropped the death penalty specifications for George Wagner IV.

George’s mother, Angela Wagner, and George’s brother, Jake Wagner, both pleaded guilty to their involvements in the crimes and testified for the prosecution in the trial against George.

Jake was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, which George’s defense attorney, John Parker, called “the deal of the century.” Another part of Jake’s plea deal was that if he testified to the prosecution’s satisfaction, his family members would not be given the death penalty.

All aggravated murder charges against Angela were dismissed and she was sentenced to 30 years.

George W. “Billy” Wagner III is set to stand trial in 2023 in Pike County Common Pleas Court.

Family members of the victims will be able to address George Wagner IV at the sentencing.

Related
Times Gazette

Thirty-six months for assaulting officers

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 36 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for multiple counts of assault on a peace officer and intimidation in two separate cases. Levi Krebs, 31, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count of assault on a peace officer,...
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotopost.com

Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.
Times Gazette

County grand jury indicts 28

A Hillsboro man charged with having weapons under disability and a forfeiture specification was among 28 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. According to court documents, Gregory Wallace, 27, on or around Oct. 15, 2022, not having been released from disability, knowingly obtained a SCCY CPX-1 9mm handgun after he had been convicted or under indictment for aggravated possession of methamphetamine in Highland County Common Pleas Court.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Sheriff releases images of rings found with human remains in Lucasville

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the rings found with the recently discovered human remains in Lucasville. Sheriff David Thoroughman said, “The photographs of the rings are being forwarded in hopes that someone will recognize the jewelry and help identify the remains. A photograph of the watch that was located is not being forwarded, however, it is distinct in that the band is of dolphins interjoined together to form the band.”
LUCASVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor taps Wagner special prosecutor as next director of DPS

Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he will nominate Andy Wilson as the next Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Formerly the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney, Wilson currently serves as the Governor’s Senior Advisor for Criminal Justice Policy. Wilson was a key player in the conviction of George Wagner last month in Pike County.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court report

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Mason County, West Virginia man facing ‘habitual offender’ charge after manslaughter, body concealment conviction

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and concealing a body was arraigned in Mason County Circuit Court for being a “habitual offender.” The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney says that since Anthony Yester was convicted of burglary in 2012 and for voluntary manslaughter in 2022, he could face an additional five […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Man arrested on firearms theft charge

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has been arrested on a firearms theft charge. According to a statement from MPD, at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, five firearms were reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street. A suspect was identified and yesterday afternoon Marietta Police Detectives Linscott and Young along with agents of the Major Crimes Task Force, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jory A. Clark, 36, on a warrant for felony theft of firearms. Officers searched a residence in The Plains, Ohio and recovered three of the five stolen firearms.
MARIETTA, OH
Lootpress

Huntington Woman Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Courtney Michelle McComas, 34, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to distribution of a quantity of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 24,2021, McComas sold approximately 1.63 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in a vehicle at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Richmond Street in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Name released of man found dead in Grayson, Kentucky, pond

UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 6:17 p.m.): Shane Goodall, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper from Post 14, confirmed the body found in a Grayson pond Friday afternoon was 53-year-old Douglas Turley. Officials said they believe he was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond. No foul play is suspected at […]
GRAYSON, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Man Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Pike County

Waverly – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on SR 104 south of the village of Waverly corporation limits in Pike County. An approximately 1:19 am a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup, was traveling northbound on SR 104...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Hunter discovers human remains in Lucasville

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — A hunter in Scioto County made a grisly discovery on Monday morning. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call shortly after 10:30 a.m. regarding possible human remains being found. Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies, detectives, and the county coroner’s office was...
LUCASVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

Community helps family facing unimaginable loss

CLARKSVILLE — Over $6,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of Rosalinda Mendoza. The 18-year-old Clinton Massie High School senior died along with 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie as the result of an auto accident on State Route 73 Tuesday. “The family is facing a lot...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Pike County, OH
Community Policy