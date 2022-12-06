Wagner to be sentenced December 19

George W. Wagner IV will be sentenced on December 19 in Pike County Common Pleas Court.

In a case that took 11 weeks to present, the jury took less than seven hours to find Wagner guilty of all 22 counts that he was charged with.

The counts included: eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, one count of forgery, one count of conspiracy, one count of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, one count of unauthorized use of property, one count of interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, one count of obstructing justice, and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

All counts stem from the planning, execution and cover up of eight killings in western Pike County in the late night hours of April 21, 2016 to the early morning hours of April 22, 2016.

Judge Randy Deering, on Nov. 22, at the request of special prosecutor Angela Canepa dropped the death penalty specifications for George Wagner IV.

George’s mother, Angela Wagner, and George’s brother, Jake Wagner, both pleaded guilty to their involvements in the crimes and testified for the prosecution in the trial against George.

Jake was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, which George’s defense attorney, John Parker, called “the deal of the century.” Another part of Jake’s plea deal was that if he testified to the prosecution’s satisfaction, his family members would not be given the death penalty.

All aggravated murder charges against Angela were dismissed and she was sentenced to 30 years.

George W. “Billy” Wagner III is set to stand trial in 2023 in Pike County Common Pleas Court.

Family members of the victims will be able to address George Wagner IV at the sentencing.