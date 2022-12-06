ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Coby White

Don’t look now, but the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to resemble a component NBA team. That shouldn’t come as a surprise. The collective hardware shared between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are extremely impressive. Yet, the trio’s time together has mostly been marked by failure....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mike Conley (knee) returning for Jazz, Collin Sexton (hamstring) out

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has been cleared to play in Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing nine games with an injured left knee. Conley will be on a minutes restriction during his first contest since Nov. 19. "I've been working, and we're still working through...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Pelicans face the Suns on 5-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -1.5; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Pelicans take on Phoenix. The Pelicans have gone...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Nets' Edmond Sumner (glute) available on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (glute) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Wednesday. Sumner is averaging 7.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Juan Toscano-Anderson to miss at least two weeks with sprained ankle

After winning eight of 10 games, the Los Angeles Lakers have lost two games in a row, and health problems are starting to pile up. Anthony Davis, who has been on an absolute tear lately, left the first quarter of Tuesday’s game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers with flu-like symptoms. He didn’t suit up the following night when L.A. lost to the Toronto Raptors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

A smaller PatBev+Nunn+1 pick deal

Its been reported that LA is leaning towards a smaller scale trade with Pat Bev and Nunn, so I thought of this trade:. 1) Lakers get wing depth and additional playmaking on the perimeter, while getting back a protected pick that can be used later. 2) Jazz turn Clarkson and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Shorthanded Lakers fall to Raptors on the road

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley and Wenyen Gabriel all ruled out at various points before the game; the Lakers didn’t have the players to really compete with the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back. They fell 123-116 in a night Laker Nation would like to forget.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Pistons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since May 6 of last year. The Pistons will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET Friday. Allowing an average of 116.85 points per game, they have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jake LaRavia (foot) doubtful Friday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Memphis Grizzlies is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. LaRavia is still dealing with the left foot soreness that has kept him sidelined. Now, it seems as though he'll be in store for another miss to kick off the weekend. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but don't expect him to play.
MEMPHIS, TN

