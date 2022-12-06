The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since May 6 of last year. The Pistons will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET Friday. Allowing an average of 116.85 points per game, they have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO