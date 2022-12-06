Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Coby White
Don’t look now, but the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to resemble a component NBA team. That shouldn’t come as a surprise. The collective hardware shared between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are extremely impressive. Yet, the trio’s time together has mostly been marked by failure....
Detroit News
Pistons rally from 16-point deficit, but lose to Zion Williamson, Pelicans
New Orleans — The Pistons, searching for some consistency, faced off against one of the best teams in the NBA on Wednesday night. The New Orleans Pelicans, led by the quick and high-flying Zion Williamson, stood in the way of Detroit’s second win in as many days. In...
Yardbarker
Mike Conley (knee) returning for Jazz, Collin Sexton (hamstring) out
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has been cleared to play in Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing nine games with an injured left knee. Conley will be on a minutes restriction during his first contest since Nov. 19. "I've been working, and we're still working through...
Unpacking Ja Morant's quick ascent to become Memphis Grizzlies' triple-double king
Memphis Grizzlies coaches and players took time to celebrate Ja Morant's latest accomplishment of becoming the team's all-time leader in triple-doubles. But when it was Morant's time to address the locker room Wednesday, after a 123-102 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum, he deflected the praise and credited his teammates. ...
FOX Sports
Pelicans face the Suns on 5-game win streak
Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -1.5; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Pelicans take on Phoenix. The Pelicans have gone...
numberfire.com
Nets' Edmond Sumner (glute) available on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (glute) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Wednesday. Sumner is averaging 7.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
Juan Toscano-Anderson to miss at least two weeks with sprained ankle
After winning eight of 10 games, the Los Angeles Lakers have lost two games in a row, and health problems are starting to pile up. Anthony Davis, who has been on an absolute tear lately, left the first quarter of Tuesday’s game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers with flu-like symptoms. He didn’t suit up the following night when L.A. lost to the Toronto Raptors.
silverscreenandroll.com
A smaller PatBev+Nunn+1 pick deal
Its been reported that LA is leaning towards a smaller scale trade with Pat Bev and Nunn, so I thought of this trade:. 1) Lakers get wing depth and additional playmaking on the perimeter, while getting back a protected pick that can be used later. 2) Jazz turn Clarkson and...
silverscreenandroll.com
Shorthanded Lakers fall to Raptors on the road
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley and Wenyen Gabriel all ruled out at various points before the game; the Lakers didn’t have the players to really compete with the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back. They fell 123-116 in a night Laker Nation would like to forget.
How will the Memphis Grizzlies survive a tough stretch without Desmond Bane?
Hours after the Memphis Grizzlies celebrated the return of Ziaire Williams, it was announced that Desmond Bane would be sidelined for an additional three-to-four weeks due to his sprained right big toe injury. Bane's delay comes during what is likely to be the toughest stretch for the Grizzlies so far this season.
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 12/9/2022
The Detroit Pistons (7-20) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (16-9) on Friday. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Grizzlies prediction and pick. Detroit enters tonight’s matchup fresh off a loss to the Pelicans which dropped them to 14th in the Eastern...
CBS Sports
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Pistons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since May 6 of last year. The Pistons will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET Friday. Allowing an average of 116.85 points per game, they have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (foot) doubtful Friday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Memphis Grizzlies is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. LaRavia is still dealing with the left foot soreness that has kept him sidelined. Now, it seems as though he'll be in store for another miss to kick off the weekend. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but don't expect him to play.
Comments / 0