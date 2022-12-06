A Steelville man has been charged with burning down a home Dec. 4 in the 100 block of McCormick Road. Nathan Cassidy, 36, faces one count of second-degree arson. On December 4, 2022, deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Steelville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of McCormick Rd., Steelville. Deputies had received information that the fire was intentionally set.

STEELVILLE, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO