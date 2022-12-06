Read full article on original website
Sullivan Independent News
Two Sullivan Women Injured In Accident On Highway 47
Two Sullivan woman had injuries Wednesday in an accident on Highway 47 at Forest Hill Drive in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three vehicles were involved. According to the patrol, the accident occurred at 6:40 p.m. when a 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by Matthew Heidman, 18, Washington,...
Sullivan Independent News
Deputies Recover Cash Scammed From Villa Ridge Woman
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies recovered nearly $10,000 in cash scammed from a Villa Ridge woman. Paul Axl Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, currently here from Peru on an expired passport and living in O’Fallon, Mo., was arrested. The money was seized and released back to the victim. On Dec. 8, deputies...
Sullivan Independent News
Steelville Man Charged With Setting Home On Fire
A Steelville man has been charged with burning down a home Dec. 4 in the 100 block of McCormick Road. Nathan Cassidy, 36, faces one count of second-degree arson. On December 4, 2022, deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Steelville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of McCormick Rd., Steelville. Deputies had received information that the fire was intentionally set.
