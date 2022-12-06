For many investors, 2022 has been a less than ideal year in the stock market, to put it lightly. Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that 2023 will be any better. While investors can't control the market, they should focus on what they can control, and that's investing in a diverse collection of sound stocks with solid track records and long-term potential. If you have $10,000 to invest, here are two great stocks to buy right now.

20 HOURS AGO