NASDAQ
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $94.52, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had...
NASDAQ
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
NASDAQ
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising raw material costs, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline.
NASDAQ
Why Paysafe Stock Plunged by 10% on Friday
U.K.-based fintech Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had a lousy time on the U.S. exchange at the end of the week. On Friday, the company's New York Stock Exchange-listed stock took a 10% hit on some dispiriting news about the future of those shares. So what. Just after market close on Thursday, Paysafe...
NASDAQ
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
NASDAQ
The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 In Right Now
For many investors, 2022 has been a less than ideal year in the stock market, to put it lightly. Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that 2023 will be any better. While investors can't control the market, they should focus on what they can control, and that's investing in a diverse collection of sound stocks with solid track records and long-term potential. If you have $10,000 to invest, here are two great stocks to buy right now.
NASDAQ
3 Tech Stocks With Impressive Dividend Growth
When thinking of dividends, common sectors that come to the minds of many include utilities, finance, and consumer staples. However, it could surprise some that several technology companies also reward their investors handsomely. Technology stocks are generally not targeted by income-focused investors, as it’s common for these companies to utilize...
NASDAQ
Should I Time My Investments Before the Next Market Frenzy?
There are just as many stories of investors making tons of money by getting into stocks right before a rally as there are of investors avoiding losses by selling a stake before a stock market crash. Hearing those types of stories can sometimes cause people to wonder if they should hold off investing and wait to time it before the next market frenzy. But that isn't the wisest approach.
NASDAQ
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $221.04, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to...
NASDAQ
Why Johnson Outdoors Stock Was Jumping Today
Shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) were surging today after the outdoor recreation company posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report. As of 1:24 p.m. ET, the stock was up 18.9%. So what. Johnson, which is best known for making fishing equipment, boats, and watercraft under brand names like Old Town,...
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1,000 In NextEra Energy Three Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Utilities are generally thought of as boring, slow-growth stocks. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) doesn't fit that mold, because it has long been a growth-oriented utility with a large and dedicated following on Wall Street. The big story here, an expanding renewable power business, should continue to drive long-term performance even if there is near-term price volatility. The last three years are actually pretty telling in this regard.
NASDAQ
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $250.10, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electrical products...
NASDAQ
Fortinet (FTNT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $52.13, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the network security company...
NASDAQ
Shell (SHEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Shell (SHEL) closed the most recent trading day at $55.61, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company...
NASDAQ
SSUMY or ITT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Diversified Operations stocks are likely familiar with Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) and ITT (ITT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
NASDAQ
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $18.49, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
HYDW: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the HYDW ETF (Symbol: HYDW) where we have detected an approximate $201.1 million dollar outflow -- that's a 16.3% decrease week over week (from 27,250,001 to 22,800,001). The chart below shows the one year price performance of HYDW, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
The Biggest Tokens in FTX's Venture Capital Portfolio
New leaks show which crypto projects FTX invested in, and which tokens may be liquidated as a result. Earlier this week, a published spreadsheet claimed to reveal 473 companies that FTX and its sister firm, Alameda Research, had invested in via venture capital funding. Together the firms operated several investment...
NASDAQ
Independent Bank (INDB) Announces 7.8% Increase in Dividend
Independent Bank Corp. INDB rewards investors with a 7.8% hike in the quarterly dividend. The company will now pay a dividend of 55 cents per share, up from 51 cents paid out in the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 6, 2023, to shareholders of record...
NASDAQ
Construction Partners (ROAD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Construction Partners Inc (Symbol: ROAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.12, changing hands as low as $26.00 per share. Construction Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
