moneyweek.com

King Charles 50p coin to enter circulation today

The first coin featuring King Charles III will enter circulation in post offices around the UK from today (8 December), the Royal Mint announced. The 50p coin will feature the King on one side, and on the reverse a design that originally appeared on the 1953 Coronation Crown. It includes the four quarters of the Royal Arms, depicted within a shield.

