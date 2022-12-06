ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, MO

kjluradio.com

One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine

One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
VIBURNUM, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Two Sullivan Women Injured In Accident On Highway 47

Two Sullivan woman had injuries Wednesday in an accident on Highway 47 at Forest Hill Drive in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three vehicles were involved. According to the patrol, the accident occurred at 6:40 p.m. when a 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by Matthew Heidman, 18, Washington,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Viburnum Community Mourns After Accident Claims Life of Lead Miner

(Viburnum) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. A miner lost his life Tuesday at around noon in a lead mine accident in Iron County. According to a family member, Hagen Barton was killed while working underground at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine in Bixby.
VIBURNUM, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

2.5 Earthquake Hits STL Area

According to Missouri Storm Chasers, a small earthquake of 2.5 Magnitude hit around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday evening east of Kimmswick, Mo. It was initially reported as a 1.6 Magnitude, but later upgraded. The epicenter was located about 13 miles south of downtown St. Louis in Jefferson County at a depth of six miles, according to the USGS.
KIMMSWICK, MO
mymoinfo.com

Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023

As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
MISSOURI STATE
warrencountyrecord.com

GALLERY: Warrenton and Truesdale Christmas festivities

The communities of Warrenton and Truesdale held a joint Christmas celebration on Dec. 3. Festivities started on Main Street in Warrenton and at Bruer Park in Truesdale, leading up to an evening lighted Christmas parade. To order photo reprints, call 636-456-6397.
WARRENTON, MO
kfmo.com

Leadwood Woman Injured in Crash

(Phelps County, MO) A woman from Leadwood, 36 year old Kayla C. Bridges, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt in a one car wreck in Phelps County Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Highway Patrol Reports show Bridges was driving south on Highway K, 8 miles west of Edgar Springs, when her car crossed over the center of the road and began to slide. It ran off the left side of the highway, struck a ditch embankment, crashed into a group of trees, rolled over, and smashed into another tree. Bridges was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. She was wearing a seat belt when the crash took place.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ci Ci’s Christmas Dinner Is Back For Another Year

(Farmington) The annual Ci Ci’s Christmas Dinner in Farmington is set to happen once again this year. The dinner was started over 20 years ago by Chip and Debbie Peterson, who were the owners of Ci Ci’s at the time. Debbie tells us more about how it got started.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Blackwell Man Has Serious Injuries in Reynolds County Crash

(Black) A man from Blackwell was seriously injured Thursday morning in a traffic accident on Route ‘N’ in Reynolds County. The highway patrol says 52 year old Phillip Nixon was driving south when he crossed the centerline, ran off the left side, hitting a tree. He was taken...
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Meet Felix, our pet of the week!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our four-legged friend this week is Felix!. You can adopt Felix or any other furry friend from the Humane Society of Missouri at their location at 1201 Macklind Avenue, or you can call 314-951-1562.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Man injured when furnace explodes and causes fire at MetalTek

An employee was injured early Dec. 1 in a fire at MetalTek, 8600 Commercial Blvd., in Pevely. The man was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur, Dunklin Fire Chief Brad Williams said. He said he didn’t know the extent of the man’s injuries.
PEVELY, MO

