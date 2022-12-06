Read full article on original website
Rosati-Kain historic building complicates negotiations to stay open, alum remain optimistic
ST. LOUIS — Alumnae and students at an all-girls Catholic high school continue to fight to keep the school open. This is after the Archdiocese announced it would close Rosati-Kain and St. Mary's at the end of the school year, as part of a consolidation plan. However, while both...
Cardinals TV broadcaster charged with Persistent DWI
The 48-year-old McLaughlin was being held on $25,000 cash-only bond. The broadcaster is charged with persistent DWI – a felony offense – after 2 previous incidents a decade ago.
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
Sullivan Independent News
Two Sullivan Women Injured In Accident On Highway 47
Two Sullivan woman had injuries Wednesday in an accident on Highway 47 at Forest Hill Drive in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three vehicles were involved. According to the patrol, the accident occurred at 6:40 p.m. when a 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by Matthew Heidman, 18, Washington,...
mymoinfo.com
Viburnum Community Mourns After Accident Claims Life of Lead Miner
(Viburnum) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. A miner lost his life Tuesday at around noon in a lead mine accident in Iron County. According to a family member, Hagen Barton was killed while working underground at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine in Bixby.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and the chance of December severe weather in St. Louis next week
ST. LOUIS — As we near the date for last year's severe weather outbreak in our area, it's an important reminder that severe weather can happen at any point during the year. We're heading into a bit more of an active pattern for the next few days, and that includes severe weather potential in our region.
2.5 Earthquake Hits STL Area
According to Missouri Storm Chasers, a small earthquake of 2.5 Magnitude hit around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday evening east of Kimmswick, Mo. It was initially reported as a 1.6 Magnitude, but later upgraded. The epicenter was located about 13 miles south of downtown St. Louis in Jefferson County at a depth of six miles, according to the USGS.
St. Mary’s plans big announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7
A big announcement is expected on Wednesday, December 7 about St. Mary's Catholic High School.
mymoinfo.com
Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
myleaderpaper.com
After searing loss, Thanksgiving is challenging for the Holman family
For most of us, the holiday season brings to mind fun get-togethers with family and friends. For some, though, it’s a dark time of year filled with loneliness and longing for those they’ve lost. Former Jefferson County Assessor Randy Holman said the holiday season brings back painful memories...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023
As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
warrencountyrecord.com
GALLERY: Warrenton and Truesdale Christmas festivities
The communities of Warrenton and Truesdale held a joint Christmas celebration on Dec. 3. Festivities started on Main Street in Warrenton and at Bruer Park in Truesdale, leading up to an evening lighted Christmas parade. To order photo reprints, call 636-456-6397.
Freeburg mayor, ex-Cards pitcher among 8 accused in Illinois poaching case
FREEBURG, Ill. – A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation. Illinois Conservation Police have issued citations against Freeburg, Illinois, mayor Seth Speiser, 1980s Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox and six others. Others...
kfmo.com
Leadwood Woman Injured in Crash
(Phelps County, MO) A woman from Leadwood, 36 year old Kayla C. Bridges, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt in a one car wreck in Phelps County Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Highway Patrol Reports show Bridges was driving south on Highway K, 8 miles west of Edgar Springs, when her car crossed over the center of the road and began to slide. It ran off the left side of the highway, struck a ditch embankment, crashed into a group of trees, rolled over, and smashed into another tree. Bridges was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. She was wearing a seat belt when the crash took place.
mymoinfo.com
Ci Ci’s Christmas Dinner Is Back For Another Year
(Farmington) The annual Ci Ci’s Christmas Dinner in Farmington is set to happen once again this year. The dinner was started over 20 years ago by Chip and Debbie Peterson, who were the owners of Ci Ci’s at the time. Debbie tells us more about how it got started.
mymoinfo.com
Blackwell Man Has Serious Injuries in Reynolds County Crash
(Black) A man from Blackwell was seriously injured Thursday morning in a traffic accident on Route ‘N’ in Reynolds County. The highway patrol says 52 year old Phillip Nixon was driving south when he crossed the centerline, ran off the left side, hitting a tree. He was taken...
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
KMOV
Meet Felix, our pet of the week!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our four-legged friend this week is Felix!. You can adopt Felix or any other furry friend from the Humane Society of Missouri at their location at 1201 Macklind Avenue, or you can call 314-951-1562.
North St. Louis church goes up in flames
A huge church on West Herbert and Parnell in North St. Louis catches fire.
myleaderpaper.com
Man injured when furnace explodes and causes fire at MetalTek
An employee was injured early Dec. 1 in a fire at MetalTek, 8600 Commercial Blvd., in Pevely. The man was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur, Dunklin Fire Chief Brad Williams said. He said he didn’t know the extent of the man’s injuries.
