Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Carscoops
Very Rare Low Mileage Ford Mustang Cobra R Offered At Auction
The very first Ford Mustang to ever feature independent rear suspension was the SVT Cobra R. It laid the groundwork for every high-performance pony car that came after it. Now, one of the 300, built for the year 2000, is up for sale and has less than 33,000 miles. This...
Carscoops
This Manual 1982 Mercedes-Benz 500 SL AMG 5.0 Is One Of Just 8 Built For America
Mercedes-AMG has expanded so rapidly in recent years that one could argue that some of its models have become a little too commonplace. Rewind to the 1980s, however, and owning a vehicle tuned by AMG was something very special. Long before Mercedes-Benz acquired a 50 per cent stake of AMG...
Carscoops
2024 Corvette E-Ray Leaked, 2023 Ford GT Mk IV, 2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 Hybrid: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-off, General Motors wants to expand upon two more nameplates, potentially creating two new sub-brands. GM is reportedly considering more Escalade-based vehicles, including a smaller SUV, to compete with Porsche’s upcoming three-row offering. Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Camaro may also sprout new models, with a rumored sporty crossover and flagship sportscar under consideration.
Carscoops
Maserati MC20 With Carbon Bodykit Looks More Like A Special Edition Than A Tune
The tuning minds over at 7 Design House have published photos of the first example of their Aria carbon fiber bodykit for the Maserati MC20 that is set to be produced in a limited number of 25 units. The visual upgrades were previewed in renderings last year but we now get to see them in the flesh accentuating the exotic nature of the Italian supercar.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
Carscoops
Manhart MH4 GTR II Will Make Your BMW M4 CSL Go Na-Na-Na-Na
Manhart keeps launching more powerful variants of the M3/M4 with the latest being based on the track-focused BMW M4 CSL. The Manhart MH4 GTR II has a monstrous power output of 692 hp (516 kW / 702 PS), combined with extensive visual modifications that make it look like Darth Vader’s vehicle of choice – well, that or a modern ’66 Batmobile with all those red pin stripes.
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
Carscoops
Should Ferrari Launch A Modern Homage To The Testarossa Like Lamborghini’s Countach?
This story includes independent renders made by Andras.s.veres that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Few Ferrari models are more iconic than the Testarossa and if the carmaker wants to follow in the footsteps of Lamborghini in launching an homage to one of its most memorable vehicles, the side-strake supercar could be it.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Power
The redesigned Mercedes C-Class sedan burst onto the scene nearly two years ago and it will soon be followed by a coupe. Set to adopt the CLE moniker, the model is rumored to replace the current C- and E-Class coupes and convertibles as Mercedes streamlines their lineup. While spy photographers...
Carscoops
You’ll Never Find A Cooler Truck Than The Lamborghini LM002
Ongoing demand for SUVs and crossovers has prompted premium automakers like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Ferrari to jump into this growing market, resulting in some very impressive vehicles. However, well before seemingly every car manufacturer on earth jumped at the chance to build an SUV, Lamborghini unveiled a concept for its first off-roader way back in 1981.
Carscoops
Is The Murcielago SV Lamborghini’s Most Special Modern V12 Supercar?
As we eagerly await the arrival of Lamborghini’s new V12 supercar to replace the Aventador, we have stumbled across one of the most desirable V12 Lamborghini models ever produced, which is also looking for a new home. We’re talking of course talking about the Lamborghini Murcielago SV. While the...
MotorTrend Magazine
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Carscoops
Kit Gives Your Old Toyota Fortuner A Modern Lexus Makeover
Many Toyota models have their Lexus-badged premium alter ego, but the Fortuner – the SUV variant of the Hilux pickup – is not one of them. However, a company in India is offering Lexus conversion kits for the Fortuner, modernizing its looks inside-out. The shop is called Autorounders...
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is a 6-71 Roots Blower? 406-Inch Small-Block Chevy
Sure, there are lots of ways to add boost to your engine, but nothing says hot rod more than a classic 6-71 Roots blower. Great question—but first, a bit of history. The GMC blower, known as a Roots blower, evolved from a design developed by Francis and Philander Roots of Indiana in the 1850s to pump water, but it turned out that it was great at moving gasses as well as fluids. A Roots blower can have two, three, or even four lobes, but the GMC diesel blowers that were adapted to hot-rodding used a three-lobe arrangement. Referred to as a positive-displacement blower, the unit will move its approximate displacement with each revolution, so there's no net internal pressurization in the blower itself; it all happens after the blower.
Carscoops
2023 Ford GT Mk IV Is A $1.7 Million Track-Only Swang Song With Over 800 Hp
Ford unveiled the final track-only variant of the third-generation GT, which is claimed to offer the highest level of performance and handling compared to all of its predecessors, thanks to tweaked underpinnings and improved aerodynamics. The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV will be produced in a limited number of 67 units by Multimatic, as a nod to the original Mk IV racecar that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1967.
Carscoops
Lamborghini CEO Outlines Four Pillars Of Its Future Electrified Supercars
We’re all about to be in a world where every new Lamborghini is electrified. Not too far in the future is the day when they cease to house combustion engines too. Here’s how CEO Stephan Winkelmann thinks the house of the raging bull will keep its edge. It’s...
insideevs.com
E-Cells’ New Super Monarch Is A Powerful AWD Electric Bike
Electric bikes and scooters are getting crazier and crazier by the day, so much so that some of their features are borderline excessive. But hey, you know what they say—it’s better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it. Perhaps this is why today's crop of e-bikes are so over-equipped with features.
Carscoops
BMW Supplier Invests $810M In South Carolina Plant For Faster-Charging, Longer-Lasting Gen 6 Batteries
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a battery manufacturing plant in Florence, South Carolina that will supply batteries to BMW. The factory will span some 1.5 million square feet and have an annual capacity of 30 GWh, enough to supply the batteries for 300,000 EVs annually. BMW’s new Gen 6 lithium-ion cells will be manufactured by Envision AESC at the new site, initially creating 1,170 new jobs.
