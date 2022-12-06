ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities Confirm 1 Dead in Fatal NW OKC Wreck

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
Oklahoma City Police have confirmed one person has died after a wreck that happened at around 8 p.m. Monday near North Peniel Avenue and Northwest 63rd Street.

Officers said they believe two vehicles were racing on westbound Northwest 63rd Street when the vehicle in the left lane struck with the vehicle in the right.

The vehicle in the left lane, driven by 29-year-old Rafael Soto-Marin, lost control and departed the roadway to the right, rolling over and ejecting Soto-Marin, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the driver of the other vehicle, 40-year-old Cesar Garcia, was impaired at the time of the crash. Garcia was arrested on complaints of first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence.

