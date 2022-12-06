According to Knowland's research, November 2022 reaches 103.1 percent of 2019 event volume. Knowland, a provider of data-as-a-service insights on meetings and events for hospitality, released its U.S. monthly meetings and events data for November, reporting that November 2022 achieved 103.1 percent of November 2019 volume, exceeding monthly pre-pandemic levels for the first time. Knowland reports November this year with 122.5 percent growth over November 2021. In line with native seasonality, November 2022 declined by 11 percent over October 2022.

2 DAYS AGO