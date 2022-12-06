Read full article on original website
Related
hospitalitytech.com
IHG Hotels & Resorts Renews Amadeus’ Business Intelligence Solutions
IHG uses Demand360, Agency360, and RevenueStrategy360 across its portfolio to help both corporate colleagues and hoteliers gain market insights to drive demand and revenue. To support strategic decision-making, IHG Hotels & Resorts has renewed its long-standing partnership with Amadeus for business intelligence solutions. To effectively prioritize time, resources, and staffing,...
Comments / 0