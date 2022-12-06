ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Inflation priorities: 8 in 10 Americans have cut spending — but not on their health

NEW YORK — Eight in 10 people have cut down on their general spending within the last six months (81%). A poll of 2,000 U.S. adults reports that three in four have been affected by inflation, with those feeling the financial strain reducing their spending on shopping (70%), entertainment (59%), and food (58%) the most.
PYMNTS

Consumers Say Inflation Twice as Bad as Government Reports

Perception is hitting harder than reality for consumers, as inflation levels balloon to historic highs. One thing is clear, we’re in it for the long haul. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) currently reports an inflation rate of 7.7%, but PYMNTS’s December report, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: In It For The Long Haul,” finds Americans perceive price increases as being much higher, often twice as much or more, than what the government is reporting.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Recession is Coming, Recession is Coming: S&P Economist

Many economists, including luminaries Larry Summers and Nouriel Roubini, anticipate a recession next year. And so does Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued high prices through most of next year and the Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates … are leading households to...
PYMNTS

Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending

Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
PYMNTS

Study: Price Hikes Top Cost Cuts Among Main Street Merchants

Hurting Main Street SMBs have had little choice but to meet inflation with price hikes. PYMNTS analyzed this in the “Main Street Health Survey Q4 2022: SMBs Brace for A Recession,” where we see price increases as the inevitable SMB response to lower sales that result from consumer belt-tightening that’s been a theme all year.
Reuters

Wall Street ends lower as investors digest economic data

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Friday as investors assessed economic data and awaited a potential 50-basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week, while apparel company Lululemon slumped following a disappointing profit forecast.
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

U.S banks warn of recession as inflation hurts consumers; shares fall

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand, according to executives Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and companies are in good shape, but noted that may not last much longer as the economy slows down and inflation erodes consumer spending power.
Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
TheStreet

Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback

Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...

Comments / 0

Community Policy