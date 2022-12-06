Read full article on original website
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
studyfinds.org
Inflation priorities: 8 in 10 Americans have cut spending — but not on their health
NEW YORK — Eight in 10 people have cut down on their general spending within the last six months (81%). A poll of 2,000 U.S. adults reports that three in four have been affected by inflation, with those feeling the financial strain reducing their spending on shopping (70%), entertainment (59%), and food (58%) the most.
Consumers Say Inflation Twice as Bad as Government Reports
Perception is hitting harder than reality for consumers, as inflation levels balloon to historic highs. One thing is clear, we’re in it for the long haul. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) currently reports an inflation rate of 7.7%, but PYMNTS’s December report, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: In It For The Long Haul,” finds Americans perceive price increases as being much higher, often twice as much or more, than what the government is reporting.
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
A key indicator of a coming economic downturn is pricing in nearly 100% chance of a 'Powell recession' in 2023
The NY Fed's Recession Probability model is flashing alarms for an incoming downturn, with odds at 38%. But given how reliable the indicator is, that's really a near-100% chance of a recession, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. "It is clearly saying high short term interest rates are going to cause...
Wait, What? Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Says The Housing Market Is Going To Do This
Jeremy Siegel, a professor at Wharton, predicts that the housing market will see negative growth as a result of future Federal Reserve interest rate increases that will raise mortgage rates even further. Due to the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage more than doubling this year, the housing industry...
Recession is Coming, Recession is Coming: S&P Economist
Many economists, including luminaries Larry Summers and Nouriel Roubini, anticipate a recession next year. And so does Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued high prices through most of next year and the Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates … are leading households to...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sounds the recession alarm, warning the US economy faces a multiyear downturn
Burry has predicted a slump in consumer spending, a blow to company profits, and economic pain as households move closer to exhausting their savings.
Inflation in 2022: A Look at How Prices Changed Throughout the Year
The last two consumer price index (CPI) reports gave cash-strapped consumers a reason to be optimistic. There is now solid evidence that inflation is finally on the wane -- but 2022 will be the...
43% of people in relationships say their other half doesn't know everything about their spending
Forty-three percent of couples aren't completely transparent with their other half when it comes to their spending, a new survey released Thursday found.
Carvana Bankruptcy? Investors Bail, Stock Value Wiped Out
Things are getting worse by the day for used car empire Carvana. The post Carvana Bankruptcy? Investors Bail, Stock Value Wiped Out appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
Study: Price Hikes Top Cost Cuts Among Main Street Merchants
Hurting Main Street SMBs have had little choice but to meet inflation with price hikes. PYMNTS analyzed this in the “Main Street Health Survey Q4 2022: SMBs Brace for A Recession,” where we see price increases as the inevitable SMB response to lower sales that result from consumer belt-tightening that’s been a theme all year.
German households less pessimistic on inflation, survey shows
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German households are becoming less pessimistic about inflation prospects, predicting a moderation in price pressures over the next year, the Bundesbank said on Friday based on a monthly survey of consumer expectations.
Wall Street ends lower as investors digest economic data
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Friday as investors assessed economic data and awaited a potential 50-basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week, while apparel company Lululemon slumped following a disappointing profit forecast.
November online prices had biggest decline in 31 months: Adobe
Online prices fell in November on an annual basis for the third consecutive month, according to Adobe. The November price drop was the biggest decline since May 2020.
U.S banks warn of recession as inflation hurts consumers; shares fall
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand, according to executives Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and companies are in good shape, but noted that may not last much longer as the economy slows down and inflation erodes consumer spending power.
Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map
Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback
Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
New IRS rules mean those who made more than $600 online could owe taxes next year
Independent contractors will be required to document online income that exceeds $600 in a single transaction starting next year, the Internal Revenue Service said Tuesday.
