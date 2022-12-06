ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

MIX 106

Will Unsolved Murders Upset University of Idaho Enrollment? [photos]

Four University of Idaho students were murdered in their Moscow rental house near campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. According to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the autopsies conducted the following Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Spokane County confirmed the victims had been stabbed to death with "a large knife." As reported by...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation

MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, December 7, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------- Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a welfare check. ------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3462 Public Program. 11:50:23. Incident Address: N MORTON ST; COLFAX, WA 99111. Sheriff’s Deputy requested a case for a DARE presentation.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Idaho State Journal

Idaho angler sets new coho record

Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho’s catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

TRUST program celebrates 10 years of training rural Idaho physicians

Part of the WWAMI partnership between University of Idaho and the University of Washington’s top-ranked School of Medicine, TRUST stands for Targeted Rural Underserved Track. (Getty Images) One of Idaho’s best kept secrets that is transforming health care in our state is the TRUST program. Part of the...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Othello Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Officers Locate 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop in Nez Perce County

LEWISTON - A 40-Year-old Othello man was arrested Wednesday night after officers located approximately 1/2 pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Lewiston. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Lewiston Police Department stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry Wednesday...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

City of Moscow to Host Tree Lighting Ceremony at Friendship Square on December 8 to Honor Lives of Four Slain University of Idaho Students

MOSCOW - On the evening of Thursday, December 8, the City of Moscow will host a community tree lighting ceremony at Friendship Square to honor the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on the morning of November 13.
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

State Commission Approves Two New Charter Schools

IDAHO - There were a lot of smiles and pats on the back as parents, educators, community members and organizers departed the Idaho Public Charter School Commission’s meeting Thursday. The commission approved two new charter schools, one in Lewiston and one outside of Eagle in the Avimor subdivision; a...
IDAHO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Slain Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves’ Injuries More ‘Brutal’ Than Friend’s: Report

One of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally slain on Nov. 13 suffered injuries much worse than her best friend sleeping in the bed beside her, according to a report. Kaylee Goncalves injuries were reportedly “significantly more brutal” than her friend and roommate Maddie Mogen, whom she shared an upstairs bedroom with, NewsNation reports. The emerging detail is raising suspicions around who the target was in the Moscow, Idaho, residence, where the four students were believed to have been killed with a fixed-blade knife, according to police. Three weeks into the investigation into the students’ murders, police have yet to identify a suspect or a murder weapon, and have been roundly criticized by the victims’ families for conducting a slow burning investigation sprinkled with confusing announcements. The investigation includes the joint efforts of the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Letah County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, who have assigned more than 40 agents to the case.Read it at News Nation
MOSCOW, ID
KIVI-TV

Investigators to remove victims' personal belongings from Moscow murder scene

On Wednesday, investigators will return to the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month. Chief James Fry says they'll collect victims' personal belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation, and will return items to the victims' families. "The items will...
MOSCOW, ID

