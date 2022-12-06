Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
Will Unsolved Murders Upset University of Idaho Enrollment? [photos]
Four University of Idaho students were murdered in their Moscow rental house near campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. According to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the autopsies conducted the following Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Spokane County confirmed the victims had been stabbed to death with "a large knife." As reported by...
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
Man out on Bond for Manslaughter in Clearwater County Arrested in Lewiston for Battery on Police Officer
LEWISTON - A 36-year-old Lewiston man who was out on bond for a pending manslaughter charge in Clearwater County has now been arrested in Lewiston for Battery on a Police Officer. On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 6, officers responded to 431 Linden Drive in Lewiston for reports of an...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police personnel numbers changing as investigation surpasses 3 weeks
MOSCOW, Idaho - The number of law enforcement personnel working the ongoing Moscow, Idaho homicide investigation has begun to change and, in some cases, dwindle as more time passes without any publicly known suspects, records show. FOX News reports for weeks, city officials have been documenting in press releases the...
Moscow Police looking for vehicle in Idaho student deaths
Moscow Police said Wednesday they want to speak to the occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra in connection with the stabbing death of four University of Idaho students last month.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, December 7, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------- Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a welfare check. ------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3462 Public Program. 11:50:23. Incident Address: N MORTON ST; COLFAX, WA 99111. Sheriff’s Deputy requested a case for a DARE presentation.
University of Idaho Candlelight Vigil Remembers 4 Slain Students
November 13, 2022 is a day Idahoans will never forget. It was the day four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus Moscow apartment as lay asleep in their beds. The Idaho Vandal community mourns the loss of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow PD warn against making threats, spreading rumors regarding quadruple homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho – In a release on Friday, Dec. 9 regarding the murder of four University of Idaho students in November, Moscow Police Department (MPD) warns the community against spreading rumors and making threats. “Investigators have been monitoring online activity related to this ongoing and active case and are...
LISTEN: Moscow Police Chief James Fry With Latest on Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police Chief James Fry appeared on the morning news program on Newstalk for the Palouse Thursday morning. Hear the full interview with Pullman Radio's Evan Ellis below.
Idaho angler sets new coho record
Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho’s catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
TRUST program celebrates 10 years of training rural Idaho physicians
Part of the WWAMI partnership between University of Idaho and the University of Washington’s top-ranked School of Medicine, TRUST stands for Targeted Rural Underserved Track. (Getty Images) One of Idaho’s best kept secrets that is transforming health care in our state is the TRUST program. Part of the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Othello Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Officers Locate 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - A 40-Year-old Othello man was arrested Wednesday night after officers located approximately 1/2 pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Lewiston. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Lewiston Police Department stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry Wednesday...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
City of Moscow to Host Tree Lighting Ceremony at Friendship Square on December 8 to Honor Lives of Four Slain University of Idaho Students
MOSCOW - On the evening of Thursday, December 8, the City of Moscow will host a community tree lighting ceremony at Friendship Square to honor the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on the morning of November 13.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
State Commission Approves Two New Charter Schools
IDAHO - There were a lot of smiles and pats on the back as parents, educators, community members and organizers departed the Idaho Public Charter School Commission’s meeting Thursday. The commission approved two new charter schools, one in Lewiston and one outside of Eagle in the Avimor subdivision; a...
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
Slain Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves’ Injuries More ‘Brutal’ Than Friend’s: Report
One of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally slain on Nov. 13 suffered injuries much worse than her best friend sleeping in the bed beside her, according to a report. Kaylee Goncalves injuries were reportedly “significantly more brutal” than her friend and roommate Maddie Mogen, whom she shared an upstairs bedroom with, NewsNation reports. The emerging detail is raising suspicions around who the target was in the Moscow, Idaho, residence, where the four students were believed to have been killed with a fixed-blade knife, according to police. Three weeks into the investigation into the students’ murders, police have yet to identify a suspect or a murder weapon, and have been roundly criticized by the victims’ families for conducting a slow burning investigation sprinkled with confusing announcements. The investigation includes the joint efforts of the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Letah County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, who have assigned more than 40 agents to the case.Read it at News Nation
Idaho college killings: Roommates of slain students break their silence
The two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the murders have broken their silence.
Another Inmate Charged for Smuggling Fentanyl Into Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - For the second time this week, an inmate is facing charges related to possession of fentanyl and introducing contraband into the Nez Perce County Jail. According to court documents, on December 7, a fellow inmate notified jail staff that 26-year-old Kara Echo Lydon-Etter and 28-year-old Sierra Port were trying to "snort some stuff."
KIVI-TV
Investigators to remove victims' personal belongings from Moscow murder scene
On Wednesday, investigators will return to the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month. Chief James Fry says they'll collect victims' personal belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation, and will return items to the victims' families. "The items will...
Comments / 1