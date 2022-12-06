Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
The Fate of the Proposed Wawa Location in Holland Has Just Been Announced. Read For All the Details
The proposed location has been a contentious issue in the area.Photo byiStock. As Wawa continues to expand in the Bucks County area, the fate of one of the most talked-about locations has finally been determined. Damon C. Williams wrote about the decision in the Bucks County Courier Times.
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
Norristown Times Herald
‘A Changing World’: Montgomery County comprehensive planning process moves forward
NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County hopes to keep things moving forward. As officials track progress, assess growth and set development goals through the years, “Montco 2050: A Comprehensive Plan for a Changing World,” is up next. Scott France, Montgomery County’s director of planning, stressed that public input is crucial.
WFMZ-TV Online
Code Blue weather declaration issued for Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20...
Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good
Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
Bensalem’s Latest Eatery Has Announced Their Opening Date. Read to Learn When and Where
One of Bucks County’s newest dining establishments has announced their opening date, giving hungry customers something to look forward to. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant in the Bensalem Patch. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, has announced their opening date...
Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility
The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday
You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
Rt. 420 Bridge in Prospect Park Closed Indefinitely and Abruptly
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation suddenly announced Wednesday night it was closing the Rt 420 bridge southbound in Prospect Park indefinitely after major structural issues were found, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. An average of 19,270 vehicles cross the Wanamaker Avenue bridge each day and it’s a key...
Pa. high school sees a series of outbursts, fights, raising safety concerns: report
According to 6ABC, a series of unruly outbursts and constant fights among high schoolers at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Delaware County, has administrators and police in a desperate attempt to figure out how to bring tempers down. In fact, teachers and staff have said the recent brawls...
Peddler’s Village Gains National Recognition After Being Featured on a Major Platform
The Lahaska shopping village was featured for thinner Christmas festivities. Peddler’s Village was recently featured on one of the biggest television shows in the entire country, showcasing the area’s unique shops. The Lahaska shopping center, a favorite destination for both locals and visitors, was recently visited not just...
Water bills are going up for some Pennsylvania American Water customers
The company reached a settlement on Thursday and said it is making over $1 billion in water and wastewater system investments through 2023 to continue providing safe and reliable service.
Learn About Bucks County’s Quaker History on This Fun and Historic Tour
Once the main hub of Quaker beliefs and ethics, Bucks County visitors and residents can now relive this history in a fun driving tour. Louise Feder wrote about the historical tour for Visit Bucks County. Quaker Meetinghouse Driving Tour will take attendees on a historical trail of 12 Quaker meetinghouses...
buckscountyherald.com
Attack on second-grader raises concerns about staffing levels in Quakertown
A vicious attack on a Quakertown Community School District student has exposed dangerously low staffing levels at one school, and highlighted a problem across the district. The student’s mother, Maggie Ouran of Richland Township, told board members and administrators her daughter was hunted down by other children during recess, held to the ground and punched in a nearby field. One of the assailants then inserted a pine cone in the second-grader’s mouth.
Hazardous waste storage areas at former refinery site could close within a year
The redevelopment of the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery is moving a step forward, with the formal closure of hazardous waste storage areas on the site. The former PES refinery — with its jungle of pipes, thousands of tanks and vessels, and more than 100-year history as an industrial site — is 88% demolished. The new owner, Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), plans to turn it into a warehousing and life sciences hub called the Bellwether District. This process includes getting rid of hazardous waste, which the developers plan to do within a year.
It's Lit! MontCo Family Keeps Christmas Display Going Strong For 40th Year
For the 40th year running, one Montgomery County family is decking the halls this season. The Drelicks of Harleysville were fresh off a four-game winning streak on Family Feud when they launched their 2022 Christmas display on Black Friday, the family announced on its Facebook page. Well-known to neighbors and...
Delaware County police officer honored at special ceremony
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer in Delaware County was honored for his heroism during a special ceremony in Philadelphia Wednesday.Prospect Park Officer David Voorhees received an Award of Valor in emergency response for applying pressure to a gunshot victim's wound, saving his life back in January.The National Liberty Museum, in partnership with Chevrolet, recognized Voorhees during its 17th annual Awards of Valor.Voorhees says he doesn't consider himself a hero, just a cop who was doing what he was trained to do."I appreciate everyone coming out tonight and I'm very grateful to everyone for selecting me and giving me this award. I appreciate everyone that's been so supportive me during this time, really been there for me," Voorhees said.A total of 25 police officers, firefighters, and paramedics were honored for their heroism and for serving as role models in the community.
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
fox29.com
Southwest Philly group calls for change, working to build medical facility in area where there is none
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Community members in Southwest Philadelphia say they have nowhere to go for medical care, as there are no urgent care centers or health facilities for those in need. But, a local church is leading a call for change. "When we first moved here in 1972, it was...
Teacher injured breaking up fight at Norristown Area High School, student arrested
A teacher was injured and a student arrested after a large fight at Norristown Area High School on Wednesday.
Comments / 0