ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warminster, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Code Blue weather declaration issued for Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good

Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
LANGHORNE, PA
DELCO.Today

Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility

The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
GLEN MILLS, PA
DELCO.Today

‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday

You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
UPPER DARBY, PA
DELCO.Today

Rt. 420 Bridge in Prospect Park Closed Indefinitely and Abruptly

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation suddenly announced Wednesday night it was closing the Rt 420 bridge southbound in Prospect Park indefinitely after major structural issues were found, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. An average of 19,270 vehicles cross the Wanamaker Avenue bridge each day and it’s a key...
PROSPECT PARK, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Attack on second-grader raises concerns about staffing levels in Quakertown

A vicious attack on a Quakertown Community School District student has exposed dangerously low staffing levels at one school, and highlighted a problem across the district. The student’s mother, Maggie Ouran of Richland Township, told board members and administrators her daughter was hunted down by other children during recess, held to the ground and punched in a nearby field. One of the assailants then inserted a pine cone in the second-grader’s mouth.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WHYY

Hazardous waste storage areas at former refinery site could close within a year

The redevelopment of the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery is moving a step forward, with the formal closure of hazardous waste storage areas on the site. The former PES refinery — with its jungle of pipes, thousands of tanks and vessels, and more than 100-year history as an industrial site — is 88% demolished. The new owner, Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), plans to turn it into a warehousing and life sciences hub called the Bellwether District. This process includes getting rid of hazardous waste, which the developers plan to do within a year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County police officer honored at special ceremony

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer in Delaware County was honored for his heroism during a special ceremony in Philadelphia Wednesday.Prospect Park Officer David Voorhees received an Award of Valor in emergency response for applying pressure to a gunshot victim's wound, saving his life back in January.The National Liberty Museum, in partnership with Chevrolet, recognized Voorhees during its 17th annual Awards of Valor.Voorhees says he doesn't consider himself a hero, just a cop who was doing what he was trained to do."I appreciate everyone coming out tonight and I'm very grateful to everyone for selecting me and giving me this award. I appreciate everyone that's been so supportive me during this time, really been there for me," Voorhees said.A total of 25 police officers, firefighters, and paramedics were honored for their heroism and for serving as role models in the community. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy