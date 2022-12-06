Cooperative Extension Service honors excellence, innovation among peers; Arkansas County staff receives scholarship, service milestone recognition

Read full article on original website
Related
Pine Bluff School District will soon have local control again
PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — The Pine Bluff School District is one step closer to local control once again. On Thursday, the Arkansas Board of Education voted for a new board to take over. It will comprise local community members to decide the future of the district. The school district...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Artists urged to submit work for 2023 state quail and turkey stamp competitions
LINCOLN — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, in coordination with Historic Cane Hill and the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, invites artists from throughout the nation to participate in this year’s expanded Arkansas State Quail and Turkey Stamp Art Competition. The 2023 contest builds upon the excellent...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Wes Long joins Stone Bank as loan officer
Wes Long, of Tichnor, has joined Stone Bank as a loan officer at the bank’s DeWitt and Gillett locations. He most recently owned and operated Ultimate Ag/SmartCrop Consulting, a private consulting firm representing 24,000 acres. He was also associated with RiceTec, Inc. in Jonesboro, AR. David Jessup, Arkansas County...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Long break, more water encouraging for second portion of waterfowl season
Arkansas’s waterfowl hunting season will resume 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Dec. 10, and ducks and geese will have had nearly two weeks of mostly quiet on the Arkansas landscape. With this week’s nasty wet weather and ducks perhaps finding more habitat, this 14-day portion of the waterfowl season will open with more promise than the first part did last month.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
AGFC, partners offer new experience for birding community
LITTLE ROCK — Birders and other wildlife-watching enthusiasts have a great new way to participate in outdoor recreation, thanks to the creation of a special Natural State-specific online gateway to Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology’s eBird birdwatching system. According to Karen Rowe, AGFC nongame bird program coordinator, the eBird...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
November City Business Report: Grand Prairie Center enjoying solid bookings post-reopening, festival a success, Leech stepping down at end of year
Stuttgart’s Economic Development Coordinator David Leech presented his November report to the city, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, the Stuttgart Industrial Development Commission (SIDC), and Stuttgart Unlimited, reporting that the Grand Prairie Center is hosting a good number of events as it nears the end of its remodeling and other city business news. Leech concluded his report by saying that he is stepping down from his role at the end of the year.
salineriverchronicle.com
Jefferson Regional executives, marketing department take home AHA awards
(December 6, 2022 – Pine Bluff, AR) Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff was recently recognized with multiple awards at the 2022 meeting of the Arkansas Hospital Association (AHA). Jefferson Regional President & CEO Brian Thomas received the Alan A. Weintraub Memorial Award, the AHA’s highest award bestowed on an...
Gov. Hutchinson commutes sentence of 83-year-old convicted of 1965 murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 83-year-old Arkansas man will become parole eligible after receiving a commutation of his 1965 murder sentence by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The governor made the announcement Tuesday afternoon along with 42 pardons and another commutation. Samuel Billingsley was convicted in 1965 at the age of...
Arkansas penitentiary inmate found dead in cell
A inmate of the Arkansas state penitentiary in Varner was found dead in his cell Thursday.
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Cool water changes complexion of bass, other sport fish
TEXARKANA — According to Dylan Hann, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for southwest Arkansas, some anglers have called with reports of red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. He stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. “We have seen some bass with...
arkansasadvocate.com
State settles 2019 lawsuit against Pulaski County landlord over health, safety risks
This brief has been updated at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, with additional information about the settlement. The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office settled a lawsuit against a Little Rock and North Little Rock landlord in September, prohibiting the individual and his company from leasing units that risk the health and safety of the tenants.
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks For Residents In Arkansas, Will You Receive It?
Just in time for the holiday season, selected teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will get a one-time bonus check for $1,500 days from now. The school board authorized the incentive checks in May, and they are expected to be sent by December 15 to experienced teachers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal budget for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will be used to pay for the additional amounts.
KATV
First time in 'modern history'; black bear hunting season hunting opens in Arkansas Sat.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For the first time in "modern history," Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials said Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas beginning Saturday. Officials said they are excited...
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks for Arkansas Educators This Christmas
A $1,500 worth of bonus checks will be received by selected educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas, according to Blake. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this special bonus. A special bonus check worth $1,500 will be received by selected educators from Fort Smith Public School (FSPS)...
Kait 8
Outgoing Arkansas governor hints announcement about future plans
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – As his time in office draws to a close, outgoing Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson continues to allude to a potential run for the White House. On Friday, Dec. 9, Hutchinson, along with several other state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for the first of four buildings for LifePlus’ manufacturing facility in Batesville.
Arkansas restaurants struggle to find workers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The impact of the nationwide labor shortage is being felt around Central Arkansas. Nationally, the number of people who either are working or looking for a job declined by 186,000 in November, according to Labor Department data. "People should be flocking and coming for work,"...
Arkansas doctors give advice during height of flu season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The flu has continued to spread rapidly here in Arkansas, and there's no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. The latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 45 flu-related deaths have been reported since October 1. According to ADH, we're at the...
neareport.com
Lucky for Life Lottery Winner Claims $390,000 Prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The lottery player who won Lucky for Life® on Nov. 30 claimed her prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. Shirley Washington of Little Rock matched five numbers (5, 6, 11, 15 and 30) without the Lucky Ball number which was 9. The 61-year-old winner elected to take the cash option of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for life.
actionnews5.com
Intruder arrested after Ark. elementary school lockdown
HELENA-WEST-HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas elementary school went into lockdown after an intruder was found on the campus. J.F Wahl Elementary School issued the lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Friday. According to Helena-West Helena Schools, all the students and staff followed the security protocols promptly with the assistance of...
Comments / 0