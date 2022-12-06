ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

bestofswla.com

LSU: From Chumps To Champs

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron had college football’s best Hollywood script going while it lasted. The Cajun born on the bayous of Larose finally got his dream job as the Tigers’ head coach and guided his beloved team to an undefeated season and the national championship. It was a team led by a Heisman Trophy winner and was considered by many as the best college team ever assembled that had completed the greatest season in college football history.
BATON ROUGE, LA
DawgsDaily

Can Stetson Bennett Make One Last Push at Georgia History?

It was a bit surprising when Stetson Bennett announced his decision to return to the University of Georgia for one more season. Why not just end it as a national champion and why risk diminishing an already incredible legacy and story? With the 2022 college football season nearing its final days, ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction: College Football Playoff Semifinal

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. Ohio State prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs captured the SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU,...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

The secret of how Georgia Football can easily beat Ohio State

The stage is set when it comes to this year’s Peach Bowl! Ohio State is set to take on Georgia Football in what should be a football game for the ages in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. This is just the second time the Buckeyes will meet the Bulldogs and when these two teams meet, undefeated Georgia should know the secret to beating this 11-1 team.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia

It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent.  That may be the case for the majority of ...
ATHENS, GA
LSUCountry

LSU TE Kole Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
LOUISIANA STATE
accesswdun.com

Alleged member of 1-8 Trey Bloods arrested on multiple charges in Athens

Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods has been arrested by the state's new Gang Prosecution Unit Wednesday in Athens-Clarke County. The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Sherman (also known as "Don Man"),...
ATHENS, GA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for battery. According to BRPD, Clarence Green, 26, is wanted on two counts of battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault upon a dating partner, aggravated battery, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police still looking for person who disappeared in Mississippi River near downtown

BATON ROUGE - Police are still trying to find a man who vanished after he reportedly went swimming in the Mississippi River on Wednesday. Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning after getting reports that the man disappeared in the water. Witnesses said the man was seen jumping into the water near North Street and River Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGAU

Special Election coming in March for District 2 Commissioner

A Special Election will be held by the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 for the purpose of filling the vacancy in the office of the Commissioner for District 2. Qualifying will open on Monday, December 19th at 9 a.m. and will continue daily from 8:00...
ATHENS, GA

