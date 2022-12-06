The stage is set when it comes to this year’s Peach Bowl! Ohio State is set to take on Georgia Football in what should be a football game for the ages in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. This is just the second time the Buckeyes will meet the Bulldogs and when these two teams meet, undefeated Georgia should know the secret to beating this 11-1 team.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO