bestofswla.com
LSU: From Chumps To Champs
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron had college football’s best Hollywood script going while it lasted. The Cajun born on the bayous of Larose finally got his dream job as the Tigers’ head coach and guided his beloved team to an undefeated season and the national championship. It was a team led by a Heisman Trophy winner and was considered by many as the best college team ever assembled that had completed the greatest season in college football history.
State of the LSU Tight End Room, Reinforcements On The Way
Heading into the 2022 season, LSU’s tight end room was one that lacked significant depth. With true freshman Mason Taylor turning heads and emerging as a starter during fall camp, and Kole Taylor handling backup duties, it was an efficient one-two punch. Aside from the two, this room remained...
Can Stetson Bennett Make One Last Push at Georgia History?
It was a bit surprising when Stetson Bennett announced his decision to return to the University of Georgia for one more season. Why not just end it as a national champion and why risk diminishing an already incredible legacy and story? With the 2022 college football season nearing its final days, ...
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction: College Football Playoff Semifinal
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. Ohio State prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs captured the SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU,...
The secret of how Georgia Football can easily beat Ohio State
The stage is set when it comes to this year’s Peach Bowl! Ohio State is set to take on Georgia Football in what should be a football game for the ages in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. This is just the second time the Buckeyes will meet the Bulldogs and when these two teams meet, undefeated Georgia should know the secret to beating this 11-1 team.
BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia
It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent. That may be the case for the majority of ...
LSU TE Kole Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
capitalbnews.org
On the Last Days of Early Voting, Metro Atlanta Residents Aren’t Mincing Words
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta has been speaking with Black voters to share their stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit us up at atltips@capitalbatl.org.
accesswdun.com
Alleged member of 1-8 Trey Bloods arrested on multiple charges in Athens
Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods has been arrested by the state's new Gang Prosecution Unit Wednesday in Athens-Clarke County. The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Sherman (also known as "Don Man"),...
Search and rescue efforts underway for man seen struggling in Baton Rouge’s Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders were called to the scene of an incident in Baton Rouge’s Mississippi River near North Street late Wednesday (December 7) morning, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it was around 11:45 a.m. when witnesses saw a man in the river, struggling to swim. First responders […]
1 killed in shooting on Winbourne Avenue overnight, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot and killed in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. Police units and caution tape could be seen in the area of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The victim was pronounced dead once officials...
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for battery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for battery. According to BRPD, Clarence Green, 26, is wanted on two counts of battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault upon a dating partner, aggravated battery, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Gwinnett teachers walk out to send message following repeated acts of school violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of teachers in Gwinnett County Public Schools are calling out of the classroom this week in an attempt to make a statement over repeated acts of violence in school. It comes after one teacher was assaulted and others have been hurt trying to break up fights in the last week.
Man accused of killing grandmother, mother due in court Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing his grandmother and stabbing his mom is expected in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. After harming his relatives in August of 2021, Aaron Morgan allegedly stole a gun from their house, drove to a supermarket, and shot at three other people.
wbrz.com
Police still looking for person who disappeared in Mississippi River near downtown
BATON ROUGE - Police are still trying to find a man who vanished after he reportedly went swimming in the Mississippi River on Wednesday. Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning after getting reports that the man disappeared in the water. Witnesses said the man was seen jumping into the water near North Street and River Road.
Special Election coming in March for District 2 Commissioner
A Special Election will be held by the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 for the purpose of filling the vacancy in the office of the Commissioner for District 2. Qualifying will open on Monday, December 19th at 9 a.m. and will continue daily from 8:00...
wbrz.com
OMV reportedly 'overwhelmed' after reinstating new voicemail system to help with large call volume
BATON ROUGE - After the Office of Motor Vehicles reinstated a voicemail system to help staff keep up with high call volumes, the office told WBRZ employees are overwhelmed. The office is reportedly receiving some 1,400 unique voicemails a day, not including duplicates. Some voicemails are said to be blank, incomplete, or unclear.
