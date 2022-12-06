ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Following Candace Cameron Bure's GAF Backlash, One Star Announced Network Exit With Emotional Statement

By Adrienne Jones
 3 days ago

TV viewers who adore sweet, romantic films will likely recall the shockwaves that went through the fandom when a number of Hallmark’s big stars left for rival, Great American Family . That exodus began a little over a year ago, but the biggest surprise to fans probably came when the Fuller House star who had been seen as the queen of Hallmark, Candace Cameron Bure, signed an exclusive deal with GAF in mid-April 2022. But, there’s been way more controversy surrounding her move in recent weeks, when she noted that the network’s 2022 Christmas movies and other content would focus on “traditional marriage.” Now, in the backlash that’s followed, GAF star Neal Bledsoe has split with the network in an emotional statement.

What Did Neal Bledsoe Say About His Decision To Leave GAF?

Though Cameron Bure’s choice to leave and work exclusively for GAF was likely the biggest surprise to fans, it was actress Danica McKellar, in October 2021 , who was the first to really make news from her switch. GAF had its first big holiday movie season that same year, and one of their movies, The Winter Palace , starred Bledsoe, who is also in this season’s Christmas at the Drive-In , which co-stars McKellar. After the comments made by the Full House star, though, Bledsoe has now left the newer network, in a passionate statement given to Variety . It says, in part:

You may have noticed that I have been unusually silent at a time when I should have been promoting a holiday film, a film with the express purpose of bringing everyone comfort in a time of great tumult and change, but I cannot continue with business as usual. I cannot take comfort from, nor will I give refuge to, those who excuse exclusion and promote division in any way, shape, or form. Everyone is entitled to their beliefs, and these are mine: the recent comments made by leadership at Great American Family are hurtful, wrong, and reflect an ideology that prioritizes judgment over love. I was raised as a Christian, and believe in the essential message of love and forgiveness. That said, I could never forgive myself for continuing my relationship with a network that actively chooses to exclude the LGBTQIA+ community.

Bledsoe, who has also been in Hallmark’s Coming Home for Christmas and A Christmas Carousel , referred to the “leadership” at the growing network because Cameron Bure isn’t just acting in movies there, but is also now its chief creative officer, meaning that she works with GAF’s CEO, Bill Abbott, and others to determine the types of stories that will be shown. Abbott, in fact, added that those in charge at the network are “aware of the trends,” to which Bledsoe also said:

This is about someone in an executive position speaking about deliberate exclusion on behalf of an entire network. This is why the phrase 'traditional marriage' is as odious as it is baffling. Not simply wrong in its morality, it’s also a moot point, when you consider that most romantic movies don’t feature married couples at all, nor even weddings, but simply people meeting and falling in love. To describe that love and the full human representation of the LGBTQIA+ community as a 'trend' is also both troubling and confusing.

It’s been less than a month since the Full House talent opened up about the goals that she and GAF are embracing when it comes to its content. That immediately brought people like former Hallmark and One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton down on Cameron Bure , whom she called a “bigot” for excluding same sex couples from their films.

Others have come out to either speak against or defend GAF and one of its leaders. YouTube star JoJo Siwa (who already had a dust up with the actress earlier this year after calling Cameron Bure the rudest celeb she’d met ) called the decision to purposely exclude the LGBTQ+ community “shitty.” Hallmark stars like Holly Robinson Peete and Jonathan Bennett also responded with words that landed on the side of love stories needing to be inclusive, while Jodie Sweetin supported both Peete and Siwa on social media, which led to her former co-star seemingly unfollowing her.

We have yet to see whether or not anyone else who’s appeared in content for Great American Family will cut ties with the channel, but if they do, it’s likely that such news will come before too much longer.

Comments / 172

Susan Scharenguivel
3d ago

Hallmark wasn't too loving or forgiving over Lori. I personally don't care what people do in. their own life but I don't like them trying to force me to like it. I find Candace a kind, loving woman

Floridagrown
3d ago

How many of these stupid articles are they going to run. For God sake if they want leave then go. No need to announce your exit. This is the second one today.

responsible adult
3d ago

so glad to see Candace standing up for traditional marriage and family values!! after all 2 men can't make a baby neither can 2 women!!

Related
Prevention

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout

Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
OK! Magazine

Hilarie Burton Insists Candace Cameron Bure's 'Bigotry' Contributed To LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting: 'This Is Why We Have To Speak Out'

Actress Hilarie Burton believes Candace Cameron Bure and others who spew remarks against the LGBTQ+ community are partially responsible for the mass shooting that took place at a gay bar in Colorado on Saturday, November 19.Last week, Bure explained that she left the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network in part because the latter showcases "traditional marriages." The One Tree Hill alum came quickly after her and condemned her "bigotry," doubling down on that declaration in the wake of the targeted shooting."This is why we have to speak out against bigotry of any kind — even the ‘aren’t-I-cute-girl-next-door’...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Rolling Stone

Maren Morris Wants to ‘Make DJ Gay Again’ After Candace Cameron Bure’s Anti-LGBTQ Comments

Maren Morris knows a thing or two about dragging people who make anti-LGBTQ comments. On Thursday, the country musician — who has long been a queer ally — commented on a viral post that broke down Bure’s recent homophobic comments, referencing fan theories about Bure’s Full House character DJ Tanner, who some thought was gay. “Make DJ gay again,” Morris wrote on the post, artfully mixing Bure’s allegiance to conservatism with a reference to Bure’s only relevant acting gig. In the post that Morris commented on, Matt Bernstein — who often posts infographics related to the LGBTQ community — slammed...
tvinsider.com

Paul Greene Talks New Christmas Movies, Candace Cameron-Bure & ‘When Calls the Heart’

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means chances are Paul Greene is on your TV screen. One of the staples of yuletide films has two new offerings this holiday season. First, as a jingle writer who forms a love connection with an aspiring singer played by Jessica Lowndes in I’m Glad It’s Christmas. The Great American Family movie also features the legendary Gladys Knight.
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)

What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
AOL Corp

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years

Finally! Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have made their red carpet debut as a couple, nearly three years after they began dating. The Hunger Games star, 32, held the 26-year-old model as they posed for photos at the Sydney premiere of his new film, Poker Face, on Tuesday, November 15. Hemsworth, in a classic black suit, was all smiles as he and Brooks — who opted for a gold, high-necked dress — made their way into the theater. The Most Dangerous Game star also stopped to take photos with his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who also appears in the drama.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
