Columbus, OH

247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake

On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights thanks to a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Ohio State guard Tanner Holden. It was an absolutely incredible play in a huge moment, but it caused quite a bit of controversy because it appears the shot shouldn’t have counted. And a day later, the Read more... The post Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud’s unfinished Ohio State football legacy and our Heisman Trophy voting: Buckeye Talk Podcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud appeared to be writing the final chapter of his Ohio State football legacy when he took the microphone after his second loss to Michigan. One week later, it became clear that a significant portion of his Buckeye story may not yet be on the page. Stroud took a small detour from Peach Bowl preparations to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York this weekend. He became a two-time finalist and will officially be the first OSU star recognized on that stage twice since Archie Griffin’s back-to-back wins in 1974-75.
COLUMBUS, OH
NJ.com

What they’re saying about Rutgers’ controversial loss to Ohio State: ‘I’m sick to my stomach’

Steve Pikiell thinks that Ohio State stepped out of bounds before hitting the game-winning shot that buried his Rutgers team in a heartbreaking loss in Columbus on Thursday. Rutgers led the Buckeyes by two points with five seconds to go at Value City Arena when fifth-year senior guard Caleb McConnell missed the second free throw of a one-and-one. Freshman guard Brice Sensebaugh rebounded the miss and passed it to Thornton, who dribbled into McConnell and appeared to step out of bounds with his right foot. Official Roger Ayres, who was standing nearby, did not blow his whistle, allowing Thornton to pass to Tanner Holden, who hit the game-winner that sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
COLUMBUS, OH
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction: College Football Playoff Semifinal

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. Ohio State prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs captured the SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director's Message

NIL has altered the college football landscape in a big way. On Thursday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement welcoming "your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape." The statement included links to donation pages for three NIL collectives. The football...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

2023 Ohio State commit named Ohio Player of the Year

There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State's Brian Hartline Getting Mentioned For Prominent Job

It might not be long until Brian Hartline gets his first head-coaching opportunity. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers at Ohio State, interviewed for the Cincinnati gig last week before the school decided to go with Scott Satterfield. Just one week later, he's now getting mentioned for the Purdue head-coaching...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
GAHANNA, OH
614now.com

This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size

High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
GAHANNA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man loses drugs in Chillicothe gas station parking lot

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the BP gas station at 760 North Bridge Street, on Saturday, after an employee called and said a customer had found narcotics in a brown pouch in the parking lot. Officers responded to the scene and spoke...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
ycitynews.com

Zanesville man arrested with enough Fentanyl to kill 1 million people

A convicted felon is back behind bars after becoming the target of a local drug investigation, just months after he was released from prison. David M. Giamarco, 44-years-old, was found to be in possession of over 1,000 grams of suspected Fentanyl, enough to kill at least one million people. The...
ZANESVILLE, OH

