Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake
On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights thanks to a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Ohio State guard Tanner Holden. It was an absolutely incredible play in a huge moment, but it caused quite a bit of controversy because it appears the shot shouldn’t have counted. And a day later, the Read more... The post Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Putting Full-Court Press on Four-star 2024 Running Back Jordan Marshall, Who Hopes to Commit by Early Summer
Running back is one of the most important positions for Ohio State to recruit in the 2024 cycle. Considering the Buckeyes may not take a running back in 2023, OSU desperately needs a premier tailback to anchor its 2024 class, and maybe even two. Its top target may just reside in the state of Ohio.
C.J. Stroud’s unfinished Ohio State football legacy and our Heisman Trophy voting: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud appeared to be writing the final chapter of his Ohio State football legacy when he took the microphone after his second loss to Michigan. One week later, it became clear that a significant portion of his Buckeye story may not yet be on the page. Stroud took a small detour from Peach Bowl preparations to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York this weekend. He became a two-time finalist and will officially be the first OSU star recognized on that stage twice since Archie Griffin’s back-to-back wins in 1974-75.
Ohio State Football could grab QB from transfer portal
The 2022 season is far from over for the Ohio State football team. They have a chance to pull off the ultimate redemption story, starting by beating Georiga on New Year’s Eve. But they still have eyes as to how they want to fill out their roster for next season.
What they’re saying about Rutgers’ controversial loss to Ohio State: ‘I’m sick to my stomach’
Steve Pikiell thinks that Ohio State stepped out of bounds before hitting the game-winning shot that buried his Rutgers team in a heartbreaking loss in Columbus on Thursday. Rutgers led the Buckeyes by two points with five seconds to go at Value City Arena when fifth-year senior guard Caleb McConnell missed the second free throw of a one-and-one. Freshman guard Brice Sensebaugh rebounded the miss and passed it to Thornton, who dribbled into McConnell and appeared to step out of bounds with his right foot. Official Roger Ayres, who was standing nearby, did not blow his whistle, allowing Thornton to pass to Tanner Holden, who hit the game-winner that sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction: College Football Playoff Semifinal
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. Ohio State prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs captured the SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU,...
Former Ohio State Star Garrett Wilson Has Blunt Message For ESPN's Todd McShay
Garrett Wilson has come to the defense of a former Buckeye teammate this Thursday afternoon. Earlier this week, ESPN's Todd McShay went on air and claimed that NFL scouts believe that Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play, and is sitting out only to protect his draft ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director's Message
NIL has altered the college football landscape in a big way. On Thursday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement welcoming "your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape." The statement included links to donation pages for three NIL collectives. The football...
Rutgers eyes historic win vs. Ohio State in 1st Big Ten road trip of season
As Steve Pikiell spoke to his Rutgers basketball team about its upcoming road trip to Ohio State, reminding them that they’re headed to a venue where they have never won, Caleb McConnell enthusiastically shook his head. The Scarlet Knights’ most veteran player is well aware of the struggles at...
landgrantholyland.com
2023 Ohio State commit named Ohio Player of the Year
There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
Ohio State's Brian Hartline Getting Mentioned For Prominent Job
It might not be long until Brian Hartline gets his first head-coaching opportunity. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers at Ohio State, interviewed for the Cincinnati gig last week before the school decided to go with Scott Satterfield. Just one week later, he's now getting mentioned for the Purdue head-coaching...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
New Albany company invests $45M in new facility, buys 83 acres for expansion
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Axium Packaging has quietly grown into one of Central Ohio’s largest employers, as the company continues to expand at what is now its headquarters in New Albany. The manufacturer of plastic packaging products launched in 2010 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. It still has two facilities in that city, […]
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
614now.com
This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size
High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man loses drugs in Chillicothe gas station parking lot
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the BP gas station at 760 North Bridge Street, on Saturday, after an employee called and said a customer had found narcotics in a brown pouch in the parking lot. Officers responded to the scene and spoke...
ycitynews.com
Zanesville man arrested with enough Fentanyl to kill 1 million people
A convicted felon is back behind bars after becoming the target of a local drug investigation, just months after he was released from prison. David M. Giamarco, 44-years-old, was found to be in possession of over 1,000 grams of suspected Fentanyl, enough to kill at least one million people. The...
