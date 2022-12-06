Steve Pikiell thinks that Ohio State stepped out of bounds before hitting the game-winning shot that buried his Rutgers team in a heartbreaking loss in Columbus on Thursday. Rutgers led the Buckeyes by two points with five seconds to go at Value City Arena when fifth-year senior guard Caleb McConnell missed the second free throw of a one-and-one. Freshman guard Brice Sensebaugh rebounded the miss and passed it to Thornton, who dribbled into McConnell and appeared to step out of bounds with his right foot. Official Roger Ayres, who was standing nearby, did not blow his whistle, allowing Thornton to pass to Tanner Holden, who hit the game-winner that sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

