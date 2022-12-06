Read full article on original website
UK’s new financial reforms include tax breaks for crypto investors
The Chancellor of Exchequer of the UK announced the Edinburgh Reforms on 9 December. These measures are part of PM Rishi Sunak’s dreams of a crypto hub. Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of Exchequer of the United Kingdom, has announced a set of reforms to drive growth and competitiveness in the country’s financial services industry.
Hong Kong to subject crypto exchanges to the same laws governing TradFi
The legislative council of Hong Kong has amended its anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) financing system to include virtual/crypto asset service providers. The legislation will create a new licensing regime for crypto asset service providers, which will go into effect on 1 June 2023. The new amendment will...
Assessing the ‘why’ behind Signature Bank’s move to limit cryptocurrency exposure
Signature Bank, a New York-based bank, plans to reduce deposits around cryptocurrencies. Due to the ongoing volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Signature Bank’s stock plummeted by 50%. As per a Financial Times report, New York-based Signature Bank (SBNY) plans to reduce its deposits tied to cryptocurrencies by $8-10 billion....
Eightcap notes increase in crypto derivatives trading
November left its mark on crypto investors worldwide. After leaked Alameda Research’s (FTX’s sister hedge fund) balance sheets revealed billions of dollars’ worth of FTX’s own token FTT was held by the fund. The token was then used to furnish further loans to add to the shock. If FTT was to suddenly drop then both Alameda and FTX could collapse, which it did.
Coinbase urges users to switch from USDT To USDC, details inside
Coinbase waived USDT-USDC conversion fees. It is the second CEX to do so after Binance. Coinbase has taken aim at Tether (USDT) with its latest blog post, as it promoted USD Coin (USDC) as a safer stablecoin alternative. The world’s second-largest crypto exchange is attempting to draw USDT users by...
Solana, its daily transactions, and everything latest for your next trade
Solana’s ecosystem continues to show growth despite volatile market conditions. Though dApp and NFT activity rose, on-chain metrics were negative. Solana has been facing the heat of the bear market almost throughout this year. With multiple network outages and close proximity to FTX, Solana had been through the wringer this past year. However, the network’s dApps gave Solana some hope.
Staking withdrawals prioritized in Ethereum’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade
ETH developers have prioritized bringing staking withdrawals with the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. The Ethereum Foundation has clarified that it is committed to maximizing the success of its transition to proof-of-stake. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will undergo a major upgrade in the first quarter of next year. At the 151st Ethereum...
ETH key addresses intensify accumulation, weak hands continue to sell at a loss
Key sharks and whales have grown their ETH holdings in the last month. Even after a price decline, ETH sees fewer sell-offs. Despite the continued decline in Ethereum’s [ETH] price due to the collapse of FTX, sharks, and whales (holders of 100 to one million ETH tokens) on the network exhibit no signs of slowing down accumulation, data from Santiment showed.
Assessing Ethereum [ETH] derivatives demand behavior ahead of 2023
Does ETH’s current derivatives demand match the spot market outcome?. Assessing the level of leverage, whale activity, and liquidations in the market. Glassnode alerts just revealed that the ETH supply last active in the last one to four weeks has increased to a monthly high. This is a refreshing take from the relative inactivity we have observed in the first half of this week.
Ethereum Merge approaches its 3-month anniversary, and metrics look quite…
The aftereffect of Ethereum’s merge failed to yield a substantial effect on the ETH price. The funding rate flatlined as traders offered no push for increased volume. As the 15 September Ethereum [ETH] Merge approaches its three-month anniversary, traders still remain in hysteria over the impact the event has had.
Judge orders Celsius to return $50m crypto to custody account holders
A U.S. bankruptcy judge ordered Celsius to return some coins. Meanwhile, Celsius has asked the judge for permission to sell the $18 million worth of crypto to keep paying its bills. As per a recent Bloomberg report, a bankruptcy judge in the United States involved in the Celsius Networks bankruptcy...
Bitcoin takes a bullish stance but does that guarantee a buyer interest in BTC
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin sees hefty outflows from exchanges to suggest an accumulation phase. A revisit to the month-long range lows could present traders with an opportunity. Tether Dominance has slowly increased...
Tezos [XTZ]: Listing on Coinbase Japan fails to return gains for holders
XTZ was listed on Coinbase Japan on 6 November. Contrary to the Coinbase effect, XTZ’s price failed to rally. Ahead of its 12th network upgrade, XTZ, the native coin that powers the Tezos ecosystem, received a listing from Coinbase Japan (a subsidiary of Coinbase that operates in Japan) on 6 November.
Microsoft’s latest revelation about Lazarus Group is all you need to know
Microsoft, in a new report, identified the threat actor that came into play before the malware attack. Volexity also issued a list of recommendations for users to mitigate the risks posed by these malwares. A new report published by tech giant Microsoft took a closer look at the malicious activities...
A-Z of Tether’s latest rollout on the Tron network
Tether plans to roll out the Chinese Yuan on the Tron network. Tether’s future plans include rolling out digital versions of existing fiat currencies. Tether, the crypto company that created the USDT stablecoin, announced plans to launch its offshore version of the Chinese Yuan on the Tron network. An evaluation of this rollout from different angles may reveal something interesting about why Tether has opted for this move.
Chainlink’s Staking v0.1 launch could have this impact on the future of LINK
Chainlink’s much awaited staking v0.1 Early Access went live on Ethereum mainnet. Chainlink [LINK] recently gained quite some attention from the whales, which led LINK to make headlines. As per Whalestats, a crypto whale tracking Twitter handle, it was revealed that LINK was among the top 10 cryptos in terms of trading volume among the top 1,000 biggest BSC whales. This update reflected the whales’ trust in LINK.
Nigeria forces CBDCs by limiting ATM cash withdrawals over $225 a week
To further its “cash-less Nigeria” policy and promote the usage of the eNaira, Nigeria’s Central Bank’s Digital Currency, the country has dramatically curtailed the amount of cash that people and businesses can withdraw (CBDC). According to a 6 December circular from the Central Bank of Nigeria,...
Metamask reviews policy after backlash; what can users expect now
According to Metamask’s new policy, users’ data would now be stored for just seven days. Metamask will henceforth allow options of different RPCs upon registration and subsequent usage. In what can be seen as a turn of events, Metamask has declared a change in its policy. This announcement...
Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain to execute merge, details inside
Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge on 8 December. Gnosis Chain transitions from PoA to PoS, following Ethereum Merge. This will be the second-ever Merge in the blockchain industry. A major Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge today (8 December), transitioning from...
