AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Konect.ai Announces Data Integration With Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions, Benefiting Dealer Customers
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Konect.ai, a lead management AI that helps dealers acquire, engage, and convert customers, announces a data integration with Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions, the leading provider of automotive retail CRM services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005632/en/ Cole Kutschinski, President of Konect.ai, is excited to announce their new data integration with Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ATX Networks Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Matt Grimes to newly created role of VP, Global Operations
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Grimes as Senior Vice President of Global Operations. Grimes will lead an experienced team of operations professionals to scale and optimize ATX operations, focusing on removing risk from logistics and supply chains to accelerate the company’s mission of expanding access to reliable and affordable broadband connectivity and media delivery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005243/en/ Matt Grimes, Senior Vice President of Global Operations at ATX Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Buzzy Collab, Sustainability, Purposeful Initiative
Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc. Coty chief executive officer Sue Y. Nabi has said that her goal is for the company to become a leader in sustainability, using science to deliver transformative change. In a year in which green science was all the rage, the company took a meaningful step toward that goal, partnering with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production. The deal enables the company to manufacture scents with “sustainable ethanol,” which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, including sugar beet and...
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
ZDNet
Amazon joins Open Invention Network
Patent trolls are the bane of companies large and small. So, it should come as no surprise that Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) -- the world's largest patent non-aggression consortium. Featured. OIN has long protected Linux and Linux-related software from patent aggression...
crowdfundinsider.com
Hedera Announces New Executives, Including Former Meta Exec, Capitol Hill Veteran
The Hedera Governing Council has announced new executives joining their team, each with interesting backgrounds. Hedera is the entity that leads the open-source Hedera network, a blockchain technology that aims to solve many of the challenges of competing distributed ledger technologies. According to a note from Hedera, Nilmini Rubin joins...
hospitalitytech.com
Former Square and Google Executive Bryan Solar Joins SpotOn as Chief Product Officer
SpotOn has named Bryan Solar as its new Chief Product Officer. Solar joins SpotOn from Block, where he was the General Manager for Square for Restaurants. He has also held leadership positions at Google, where he managed various SMB and restaurant-related projects. SpotOn’s Co-Founder and former Chief Product Officer, Doron Friedman, will take on the newly created role of Chief Innovation Officer.
PayU Appoints Keren Ben Zvi as Head of Data
PayU has appointed Keren Ben Zvi as head of data of its global payment organization (GPO). The online payment service provider said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release that Ben Zvi would take the lead on further enhancing merchant insights and leveraging merchants’ payment data to support their business growth.
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
BCG and ABS Combine Expertise to Support Marine and Offshore Decarbonization
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management consultancy, and leading advisor on decarbonization to the maritime industry, and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a global leader in providing classification services for marine and offshore companies and assets, have today signed a memorandum of understanding to join their technical and consulting expertise in the maritime and offshore industries, providing joint support to clients’ decarbonization journeys. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005874/en/ (Left to Right) ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki and Peter Jameson, Partner and Global Lead for Climate and Sustainability in BCG’s Infrastructure, Transport and Cities practice, sign MOU to provide joint support to clients’ decarbonization journeys. (Photo: Business Wire)
gcimagazine.com
Kao Announces Head of Cosmetics Business
Kao has promoted Yosuke Maezawa to lead the cosmetics business globally, effective January 1, 2023. Maezawa will hold a position as senior executive officer, president of consumer products—cosmetics business, global; representative director and president of Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.; and chairperson of the board, Molton Brown Limited. Maezawa is currently...
fordauthority.com
Global Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering Leaves Ford
Ford has been in the midst of an executive shakeup for some time now, with new talent coming on board to replace retiring or otherwise outgoing personnel. Most recently, that included retirement announcements from Hau Thai-Tang, the company’s chief industrial platform officer, Frederiek Toney, vice president, Ford Customer Service Division, Ford Blue, and Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf, as well as Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, Lincoln president Joy Falotico, and Steven Armstrong, vice president, India and South America Transformation. Now, Ford’s global chief marketing officer, Suzy Deering, is leaving the company effective Friday, December 9th, 2022.
Amalgam Rx Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- CB Insights today named Amalgam Rx to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005487/en/ Amalgam Rx Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Airtable chief revenue officer, chief people officer and chief product officer are out
Airtable’s chief revenue officer, Seth Shaw, joined in November 2020 just one month before Airtable’s chief product officer Peter Deng came on board. Airtable’s chief people officer, Johanna Jackman, joined Airtable in May 2021 with an ambitious goal to double the company’s headcount to 1,000 in 12 months. The three executives are departing today as a mutual decision with Airtable, but will advise the company through the next phase of transition, the company says. TechCrunch reached out to all three executives for further comment and this story will be updated with their responses if given.
AdWeek
LinkedIn Adds More Analytics for Creators
LinkedIn added to the analytics it introduced in late March for creators on its platform using Creator Mode. Starting Tuesday, the professional network said creators can go to the Audience tab and track their follower growth in order to understand and discover trends, such as whether a conversation topic, new visual format or speaking opportunity influenced their follower growth. They can then use that they learn to craft their future strategy.
supplychain247.com
The supply chain of the future is connected, transparent and sustainable
December 7, 2022 · By Patty Riedl, Accenture, North America supply chain & operations lead ·. Supply chain disruption is challenging businesses everywhere and forcing company leaders to think differently about how they operate. Artificial Intelligence (AI), data-driven analytics, sustainability and digital transformation are not unfamiliar terms by any means—but the urgency behind them, and the advancements fueling their applicability in the supply chain will reach new levels in 2023.
What Product Team Structure is Right for You?
There are several different models and concepts available for structuring your product teams. Instead of spending speaks studying to find out, ask yourself the following questions:. What does your business currently need?. What is the main challenge that your product team is facing at the moment?. These questions might help...
