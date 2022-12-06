LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announced today the promotion for key executives who will continue to help Xsolla reach new heights, effective immediately. These new roles will allow those promoted further to focus their attention on their area of expertise while continuing to add more insight and development to both current and future projects for Xsolla. With the addition of a new set of products and solutions to Xsolla’s portfolio and ongoing updates to its existing tools and services, Xsolla has experienced tremendous growth over the past year. Achieving this growth was only possible with their employees, who are essential to the core of Xsolla. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005363/en/ Photo: Left to Right: Berkley Egenes, Leon Perry, Valentina Sevodina, Aleksandr Sayfuranov, Sam Gaglani, Olga Kovinova, Sophia Lisaius (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO