Benzinga
Icanic Brands Announces Corporate Name Change To Leef Brands
Icanic Brands Company Inc. ICNAF ICAN announced that the Canadian Securities Exchange has granted the company approval to change its corporate name to Leef Brands Inc. In connection with the name change, the company’s common shares will trade under the new trading symbol, “LEEF” as of December 7th, 2022. The company’s new CUSIP is 52426X104 and its new ISIN is CA52426X1042.
legalizationprofiles.org
Charlotte’s Web Appoints Digital Marketing Executive, Alicia Morga, to Board of Directors
DENVER – Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (“Charlotte’s Web” or the “Company”) (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF), the market leader in hemp CBD extract products, announces the appointment of Alicia Morga to its Board of Directors. Ms. Morga brings extensive digital marketing and e-commerce experience...
AdWeek
Dentsu Creative Names Former Gut Partner Paulo Fogaca US CEO
Now that Dentsu Group’s integrated leadership structure and its amalgamation of its global agency brands into a single Dentsu Creative entity has solidified, the agency has put another piece of the puzzle into place with Paulo Fogaca being named U.S. CEO. Fogaca’s immediate remit as U.S. CEO is to...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
TuSimple, Navistar end autonomous truck partnership
TuSimple Holdings and Navistar Inc. are going their separate ways. Their two-year marriage intended to birth a purpose-built Class 8 autonomous truck for long-haul freight is ending in divorce. The announcement late Monday is the latest setback for TuSimple (NASDAQ: TSP). Boardroom drama and federal investigations have sent its shares...
Xsolla Announces Executive Promotions to Support Further Growth
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announced today the promotion for key executives who will continue to help Xsolla reach new heights, effective immediately. These new roles will allow those promoted further to focus their attention on their area of expertise while continuing to add more insight and development to both current and future projects for Xsolla. With the addition of a new set of products and solutions to Xsolla’s portfolio and ongoing updates to its existing tools and services, Xsolla has experienced tremendous growth over the past year. Achieving this growth was only possible with their employees, who are essential to the core of Xsolla. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005363/en/ Photo: Left to Right: Berkley Egenes, Leon Perry, Valentina Sevodina, Aleksandr Sayfuranov, Sam Gaglani, Olga Kovinova, Sophia Lisaius (Photo: Business Wire)
theindustry.fashion
Brand Machine Group appoints Chief Technology and Operating Officer
Brand Machine Group (BMG), the owner of the Penfield and Duchamp brands and license holder for childrenswear for the likes of Ben Sherman, Lee, Lyle & Scott and Jack Wills, has appointed Daljit Bhasin as Chief Technology and Operating Officer. The newly created role is part of BMG’s push towards...
4-Star General Thomas Schwartz, USA, Retired, Joins AR-Enabled Work-Instruction Software Innovator, Taqtile, as Strategic Advisor
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Decorated 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, Ret., has joined Taqtile as a Strategic Advisor in Taqtile’s growing global defense business. General Schwartz will advise and support the evolution and adoption of the company’s trusted Manifest platform for use in the defense industry. Current usage of Manifest by military customers includes the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, the Royal Australian Navy, and other Allied defense forces, as well as OEMs and systems integrators around the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005204/en/ 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, retired, joins augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction software innovator, Taqtile, as a strategic advisor (Photo: Business Wire)
mmm-online.com
Inizio acquires digital innovation company Evolution Road
Inizio announced Wednesday morning that it is acquiring Evolution Road, a digital innovation company. As part of the deal, Evolution Road will become part of Evoke, a 2022 MM+M Agency 100 honoree and the marcomms business unit of Inizio. Inizio said that Evolution Road will boost Evoke’s “commercial innovation offering, digital health solutions, and end-to-end omnichannel suite of services.”
PayU Appoints Keren Ben Zvi as Head of Data
PayU has appointed Keren Ben Zvi as head of data of its global payment organization (GPO). The online payment service provider said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release that Ben Zvi would take the lead on further enhancing merchant insights and leveraging merchants’ payment data to support their business growth.
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
rv-pro.com
Grote Industries Expands in Apodaca, Mexico
Grote Industries has expanded its engineering design center and production facility in Apodaca, Mexico. The branch there is called Grote Industries de Mexico. In addition to expanding its design and engineering center, manufacturing space has been expanded by more than 50% to accommodate new production and shipping capacity. These improvements will increase efficiency, reduce costs and help Grote remain at the forefront of industry innovation, the company said.
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
freightwaves.com
Descartes says customer supply chain investment still firm amid ‘cautious’ backdrop
Management from Canadian supply chain software-as-a-service provider Descartes said its customers are still leaning into supply chain solutions even as the macroeconomic environment has cooled. “What we’re seeing is while our customers are being cautious and they may be covering the brake on some other projects … they continue in...
salestechstar.com
Automation Hero Builds LATAM Partner Momentum to Ignite Intelligent Document Processing Adoption
Automation Hero, a global leader in intelligent document processing, has seen a significant upswing in Latin America partnerships as the region’s adoption of cutting-edge technology takes off. Automation Hero’s Partner Program enables partners to leverage the power of automating unstructured data, grow their business and boost their customers’ productivity....
csengineermag.com
ROHM and BASiC Semiconductor Form a Strategic Partnership
ROHM Semiconductor and Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership agreement on SiC power devices for automotive applications. A signing ceremony was held at ROHM’s headquarters in Kyoto to commemorate the occasion. Under this agreement, the two companies will leverage their respective strengths to innovate and improve the performance of SiC power devices and develop higher performing, more efficient and reliable SiC solutions for new energy vehicles.
salestechstar.com
Altimetrik Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Business Services
Prestigious award honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact on their fields and society. Altimetrik, a global pure-play digital business and digital transformation company, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business list in the Business Services category. The award honors companies that use their influence to improve the world around them — whether it’s through innovative products or services, working to make their industry more sustainable, supporting underserved communities, or championing social causes.
ffnews.com
Communications and Strategy Firm Wachsman Bolsters European Presence With New Swiss Office
Strategic communications consultancy, Wachsman, a global communications specialist focusing on financial services, emerging technology, and digital assets, has opened its newest office in Geneva, Switzerland. The new location, Wachsman’s third in Europe and seventh worldwide, will reinforce the company’s leading position in the financial technology industry. “As a...
