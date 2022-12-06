ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Machine Gun Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Sommer Ray Reportedly Crashes His Party, Sits Across From Him and Megan Fox

By Eliza Thompson
 2 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly, Sommer Ray and Megan Fox Action Press/Shutterstock; Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock

A potentially awkward run-in. Machine Gun Kelly 's ex-girlfriend Sommer Ray reportedly crashed a party he was playing — and sat near his fiancée, Megan Fox .

The "Emo Girl" singer, 32, was performing at E11even nightclub in Miami on Monday, December 5, when the influencer, 26, arrived, according to Page Six . After MGK's set, Ray took a seat at the table across the dance floor from her ex and the Jennifer's Body star, 36.

The outlet noted that the couple seemingly didn't interact with Ray, who spent the evening dancing with friends.

Ray and the rocker — whose real name is Colson Baker — dated in 2020 before Kelly began his relationship with Fox. In March 2021, the social media star claimed that her relationship with the Texas native overlapped with his romance with the New Girl alum.

“I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox,” Ray alleged during an interview on Logan Paul 's "Impaulsive" podcast, claiming that Kelly asked her to come to Puerto Rico with him while he was filming Midnight in the Switchgrass . “I waited in the hotel the whole time while he’s filming with her and I’m not really thinking anything of it. I thought she was older and had kids and was married and stuff.”

Neither Fox nor MGK commented on Ray's claims at the time, but the rapper later said that the "only reason" he did the movie was to meet the Transformers actress.

“I stayed outside the trailer, and my gut is always right and I’m grateful for it because for some reason I knew she would invite me for lunch," the musician recalled during a December 2021 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show . “Then, all of a sudden, someone came over and was like, ‘Megan wants to know if you want to have lunch in her trailer.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m so surprised. Yeah, absolutely.’ I went in there and she said, ‘How do you feel?’ And I said, ‘I’m lost.’”

Kelly recalled that his future fiancée then replied, "Well, let's find you."

The duo got engaged in January and have since been working on planning their wedding . “Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet," an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in October. "They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves. They’ve worked on their problems and worked really hard to get to the place where they are today."

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green , with whom she shares three sons: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6. Kelly, for his part, shares daughter Casie , 13, with Emma Cannon .

Comments / 40

wa54321
2d ago

Not that I’m super successful or drop dead gorgeous but I’ve heard his crappy music and he really isn’t all that to look at so why is he even relevant?

Reply(1)
11
