consumergoods.com
CPG Demand Forecasting Resources and Research Hub
Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies face numerous challenges, from fragmented demand signals due to shifts in consumer behavior to data challenges — disorganized sources, varying formats, and questionable quality. In the face of these challenges, how can CPG companies go beyond traditional demand planning techniques?. In this collated set...
consumergoods.com
P&G Doubles Down on Digital Capacity and Shelf Orchestration With Supply Chain 3.0
Procter & Gamble has its sights set on a supply chain-focused digital transformation. During a session at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, P&G chief financial officer Andre Schulten dove into the company's supply chain strategy, focusing on Supply Chain 3.0 (an intermingling of emerging technologies and advanced algorithms).
consumergoods.com
Dollar Shave Club to Outsource Subscription Technology
Dollar Shave Club has announced plans to migrate their in-house solution and outsource their subscription-based technology to a third-party platform provider. The move comes at a time of rapid expansion for the DTC brand, leading to an increased need to find a provider to help them scale at speed. Since...
