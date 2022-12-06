ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NH

thepulseofnh.com

Man Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Jackson Woman Due In Court

The man arrested in connection with the murder of a Jackson woman is scheduled to be arraigned in court today. Prosecutors say Brandon Mitchell injured 23-year-old Esmae Doucette at the Dana Place Apartments on Route 16 in Jackson last week. Doucette was rushed to the hospital but sadly she passed away on Friday. An autopsy revealed she died of a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide. Investigators are still looking into what led up to the shooting.
JACKSON, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Decades-long search for Kimberly Moreau continues

MEXICO, Maine — More than 36 years after she first went missing, the town of Mexico, Maine, is still looking for answers, and actively searching for Kimberly Moreau. Moreau was 17 when she was reported missing in 1986, and officials with the Maine State Police said it has remained an active investigation ever since. More activity continued this week, as MSP Major Crimes detectives followed up on a tip in Mexico.
MEXICO, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia, Franklin students safe after false reports of school shootings

Laconia High School went into soft lockdown and Franklin High School was evacuated Thursday morning after being targeted in a statewide hoax involving reports and threats of an active shooter. “There was a report of an active shooter in Concord, New Hampshire, and we were listening to that to see...
LACONIA, NH
WCAX

VSP investigating fatal crash in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in East Montpelier Thursday afternoon. Police say Kyle Hartman, 33, of Cabot was driving north on Route 14 near Hammett Hill Road around 3:22 p.m. when he lost control and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
WMUR.com

Car found abandoned after crash in Jefferson, New Hampshire

JEFFERSON, N.H. — A car was found badly damaged over the weekend in Jefferson. Fire officials said crews found the vehicle abandoned and heavily damaged by North Road just after midnight on Saturday. They believe the driver fled the scene before crews arrived. A mailbox and several traffic delineators...
JEFFERSON, NH
iheart.com

Chelmsford Hiker Rescued From White Mountains

CONWAY, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Chelmsford hiker is safe after being rescued by New Hampshire officials in the White Mountains earlier this week. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Mary Ellen Morris was hiking with her husband on the Peaked Mountain Trail above North Conway just after noon on Monday when she slipped and fell on an icy rock.
CONWAY, NH
coast931.com

Bowdoin student with nut allergy dies from severe allergic reaction

A Lewiston High School graduate who was in his freshman year at Bowdoin College died Saturday night from an allergic reaction. The superintendent of Lewiston schools says Omar Osman had a severe nut allergy and died on the way to the hospital after an unexpected exposure. A message from Bowdoin...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades

"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
PORTLAND, ME
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

They worked the late shift with Pat Callaghan — and they’ve got stories to tell

PORTLAND, Maine — If someone could figure out a way to capture the energy that’s generated when former NEWS CENTER Maine anchors Kathleen Shannon, Caroline Cornish and Shannon Moss get together and start talking, we’d have no more need for fossil fuels. When they get wound up (which takes about 2.4 seconds), they could provide enough electricity — clean, safe, renewable — to power half the homes in New England.
PORTLAND, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Downtown shop a picture-perfect location for Laconia Printing Co.

LACONIA — A new printing company has taken up occupancy in one of the vacant storefronts on Main Street. The Laconia Printing Co. opened its doors at the beginning of December, welcoming customers with a red-and-white color scheme in a nod to Laconia High School's Sachems and an inflatable figure of Buddy the Elf in the window.
LACONIA, NH
103.7 WCYY

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
PORTLAND, ME

