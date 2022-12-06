Read full article on original website
thepulseofnh.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Jackson Woman Due In Court
The man arrested in connection with the murder of a Jackson woman is scheduled to be arraigned in court today. Prosecutors say Brandon Mitchell injured 23-year-old Esmae Doucette at the Dana Place Apartments on Route 16 in Jackson last week. Doucette was rushed to the hospital but sadly she passed away on Friday. An autopsy revealed she died of a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide. Investigators are still looking into what led up to the shooting.
Decades-long search for Kimberly Moreau continues
MEXICO, Maine — More than 36 years after she first went missing, the town of Mexico, Maine, is still looking for answers, and actively searching for Kimberly Moreau. Moreau was 17 when she was reported missing in 1986, and officials with the Maine State Police said it has remained an active investigation ever since. More activity continued this week, as MSP Major Crimes detectives followed up on a tip in Mexico.
‘We are devastated’: Family of young woman shot to death in NH speaks out about ‘unfathomable loss’
JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a young woman who was fatally shot in New Hampshire is speaking out about their “unfathomable loss” as the 21-year-old suspect in her death gets set to face a judge. “We are devastated by the sudden and shocking death of our...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia, Franklin students safe after false reports of school shootings
Laconia High School went into soft lockdown and Franklin High School was evacuated Thursday morning after being targeted in a statewide hoax involving reports and threats of an active shooter. “There was a report of an active shooter in Concord, New Hampshire, and we were listening to that to see...
WCAX
VSP investigating fatal crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in East Montpelier Thursday afternoon. Police say Kyle Hartman, 33, of Cabot was driving north on Route 14 near Hammett Hill Road around 3:22 p.m. when he lost control and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
A Woman Was Hit & Killed By a Pickup Truck in Lewiston Wednesday Afternoon
A Maine woman is dead following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Lewiston. WGME 13 is reporting that the collision happened at the intersection of East Avenue and Lisbon Street at about 4:40 yesterday afternoon. Officials tell WGME 13 that a pickup truck was turning onto East Avenue and by the...
UPDATE: Maine Teddy Bear With Son’s Ashes Has Been Found! Other Items Still Missing
If you have the empathy the women on my mom’s side of the family have, then you haven’t slept since you found out a teddy bear with someone’s son’s ashes inside was missing. I recently posted about the missing teddy bear stating that there was a...
WMUR.com
Car found abandoned after crash in Jefferson, New Hampshire
JEFFERSON, N.H. — A car was found badly damaged over the weekend in Jefferson. Fire officials said crews found the vehicle abandoned and heavily damaged by North Road just after midnight on Saturday. They believe the driver fled the scene before crews arrived. A mailbox and several traffic delineators...
Tanker Truck Rollover Shuts Down Part of Maine’s I-95 Wednesday Morning
According to WMTW, a crash involving a commercial vehicle has closed down a busy portion of Maine's Interstate 95 system. WMTW is reporting that on Wednesday morning a tanker truck flipped over in the Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 between exits 44 and 42 in the Scarborough area. WMTW was...
Help This Maine Teddy Bear Find Its Owner for a Heartbreaking Reason
Most of us have that special toy, stuffy, or blanket that got us through our childhood years. This piece of you is probably still in your life, even as an adult, tucked away somewhere safe because it’s so special that you couldn’t fathom giving it away. My special...
iheart.com
Chelmsford Hiker Rescued From White Mountains
CONWAY, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Chelmsford hiker is safe after being rescued by New Hampshire officials in the White Mountains earlier this week. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Mary Ellen Morris was hiking with her husband on the Peaked Mountain Trail above North Conway just after noon on Monday when she slipped and fell on an icy rock.
coast931.com
Bowdoin student with nut allergy dies from severe allergic reaction
A Lewiston High School graduate who was in his freshman year at Bowdoin College died Saturday night from an allergic reaction. The superintendent of Lewiston schools says Omar Osman had a severe nut allergy and died on the way to the hospital after an unexpected exposure. A message from Bowdoin...
Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades
"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
mainepublic.org
Longtime Portland news anchor Pat Callaghan stepping down after 43 years in TV
Pat Callaghan, the longtime Portland television news anchor could say TV was in his genes. His father, John, did both sports and news for WNAC Television in Boston, covering, among other things, President John F. Kennedy's visits to the family compound in Hyannisport. "I've still got his ID from that,...
They worked the late shift with Pat Callaghan — and they’ve got stories to tell
PORTLAND, Maine — If someone could figure out a way to capture the energy that’s generated when former NEWS CENTER Maine anchors Kathleen Shannon, Caroline Cornish and Shannon Moss get together and start talking, we’d have no more need for fossil fuels. When they get wound up (which takes about 2.4 seconds), they could provide enough electricity — clean, safe, renewable — to power half the homes in New England.
laconiadailysun.com
Downtown shop a picture-perfect location for Laconia Printing Co.
LACONIA — A new printing company has taken up occupancy in one of the vacant storefronts on Main Street. The Laconia Printing Co. opened its doors at the beginning of December, welcoming customers with a red-and-white color scheme in a nod to Laconia High School's Sachems and an inflatable figure of Buddy the Elf in the window.
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
nhbr.com
Laconia officials raise concerns about developer ahead of Exec Council meeting
Additional concerns arose Tuesday about a Manchester woman with no large-scale property development experience who’s been chosen by the state to buy the former 220-acre Laconia State School and turn it into a massive housing and tourism campus. The concerns come a day before the state Department of Administrative...
