The man arrested in connection with the murder of a Jackson woman is scheduled to be arraigned in court today. Prosecutors say Brandon Mitchell injured 23-year-old Esmae Doucette at the Dana Place Apartments on Route 16 in Jackson last week. Doucette was rushed to the hospital but sadly she passed away on Friday. An autopsy revealed she died of a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide. Investigators are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

JACKSON, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO