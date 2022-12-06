Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
manchesterinklink.com
Keeping ahead of the stuff: City removes unwanted items, provides more storage for homeless outside shelter
MANCHESTER, NH – Early Thursday morning police, and crews from Parks & Rec and Public Works were set up outside the Families in Transition adult emergency shelter. The clean-up effort was requested by the people who for several weeks now have been living on the sidewalk surrounding the shelter, according to Manchester Police Sgt. Emmett Macken.
People Are Jazzed That The Office Lounge is Opening a Dover, New Hampshire, Location
When I heard "The Office Lounge", I thought to myself, "is this a 'The Office'-themed restaurant, as in the hit TV show starring Steve Carell?" If you are expecting to see Michael Scott quotes all over the walls and Dunder Mifflin-esque decor, you are barking up the wrong tree. However, people absolutely love this upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar in Rye, New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
Manchester firefighters distribute nearly 1,000 new coats to schoolchildren
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With temperatures dropping, Manchester firefighters launched their annual Operation Warm campaign, bringing winter coats to children across the city. Boxes of coats were piled up on Friday outside Beech Street School, which served as a distribution point for the campaign. Nearly 1,000 coats were then distributed to schools across the city.
thepulseofnh.com
Concord Officials Begin Process Of Removing Three Homeless Camps In City
Concord officials have started the process of removing three homeless camps that are located in the city. They say they are taking action to get rid of the camps due to health and safety concerns. People who are at one camp near Everett Arena have been told that they have until December 15th to leave the state-owned property. The other two camps are located off Route 106 and near Locke Road. The city is trying to connect homeless individuals with a new place to stay since local shelters are currently full.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs
Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
Community searching for missing teddy bear
WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
mynbc5.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
WMUR.com
Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire college and hospital are partnering to help train the next generation of nurses. Catholic Medical Center is launching a three-year accelerated program with New England College that combines classroom learning with clinical experience. Officials said they hope the program helps address the growing...
thepulseofnh.com
Active Shooter Threats in NH Believed to be Hoaxes
Active-shooter threats were made against schools across New Hampshire on Thursday, but the reports are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Threats were made to multiple schools in at least Concord, Franklin, Portsmouth and Dover, and perhaps other communities. The St. John’s Regional School...
Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades
"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
laconiadailysun.com
Franklin school evacuated after apparent hoax
FRANKLIN — Franklin High School was evacuated during what appeared to be a mass hoax of threats to schools around New Hampshire. As many as eight other potential threats were reported around the state.
Hearty Sandwiches on the Go? The Takeout Station Opens in Exeter, New Hampshire
This place looks absolutely awesome! The Takeout Station has only been open in Exeter, New Hampshire, for a week, but every time they post a photo of one of their sandwiches, it cues my belly to begin a symphony of grumbles. I took a peek at their menu, and they...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
manchesterinklink.com
MHT Director: Granite Staters need to support their airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. – This Christmas, all Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens wants is five of your trips. According to Kitchens, if New Hampshire residents don’t use Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (better known by its ICAO Code, MHT) for five out of ten of their departing flights instead of other alternatives like Logan International Airport in Boston, airline executives may no longer consider New Hampshire as a viable market on its own for air travel.
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
thepulseofnh.com
Bank Robber Sentenced
A man is being sentenced to more than four years in prison for robbing several banks earlier this year. Eric Mohan will serve 57 months behind bars after officials say he robbed six banks in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Among Morgan’s targets were banks in Hampton, Lee, and Manchester. The Department of Justice called Mohan a “serial bank robber” whose actions will have a lifelong impact on his victims.
mainepublic.org
Longtime Portland news anchor Pat Callaghan stepping down after 43 years in TV
Pat Callaghan, the longtime Portland television news anchor could say TV was in his genes. His father, John, did both sports and news for WNAC Television in Boston, covering, among other things, President John F. Kennedy's visits to the family compound in Hyannisport. "I've still got his ID from that,...
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
