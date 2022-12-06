ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millen, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF.com

Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs

Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden City. Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules …. Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta residents meet on splitting off into a separate city

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city. Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summerville and is against the idea. “Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said. Todd Brantley lives in...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

COVID nightmare lasts 18 months for 1 local woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Life moved on for many of us, but some are still dealing with the long-term effects of COVID-19 For people like Michelle Noble, long-COVID symptoms are something they’ll deal with for the rest of their life. “I was fine walking at the stadium. But then...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Grant Me Hope: Meet Jontavius, who needs a family

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 p.m. (recurring). Learn about 2 murder suspects wanted in Burke County. This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 p.m. (recurring).
WSAV-TV

Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state title game

Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state title game. Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state …. Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state title game. Savannah City Council goes caroling to spread holiday …. The joy of Christmas was seen and heard from downtown and points...
SWAINSBORO, GA
wfxg.com

Accident slows traffic at intersection of Washington and Columbia Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An accident with injuries is slowing traffic at the intersection of Washington Road and Columbia Road. According to dispatch, the call came in around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning. They say one eastbound lane of Washington Road is closed while police investigate. Use caution if you have...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Parent files lawsuit against Columbia County School Board members

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The mother of a Harlem Middle School student has filed a 323-page lawsuit against members of the school board, a teacher, and a principal over what she says is a violation of her parental rights and a book that she claims does not belong on the shelves of school libraries.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Thomson water-sewer chief loses his job after arrest

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city has fired the arrested director of Thomson’s water department. On Nov. 17, Scott Huff, director of the water-sewer distribution department for the city of Thomson, was stopped on suspicion of driving while impaired and was arrested, according to city officials. He was transported to McDuffie County jail, where he posted bond a few hours later.
THOMSON, GA
allongeorgia.com

12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.

Comments / 0

Community Policy