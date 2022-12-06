Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJBF.com
Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs
Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden City. Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules …. Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden...
WRDW-TV
Sip and Shop brings out the community spirit in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Families came out to the Evans Towne Center Park for Columbia County Sip and Shop. More than 40 local vendors were there to offer last-minute gifts. Melanie Snead and Melissa Overton made a camper into a small business in 2022, and looked to continue into Thursday.
wfxg.com
Augusta-Richmond County Republican Party reflects on Georgia senate runoff.
Richmond county, Ga. (WFXG) - F OR WEEKS THE AUGUSTA-RICHMOND COUNTY DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN PARTIES HAVE BEEN HARD AT WORK. now, BOTH PARTIES EAGERLY AWAIT ELECTION RESULTS at EACH OF THEIR HEADQUARTERS. the county has experienced AN UNPRECEDENTED ELECTION SEASON FOR VOTER TURN OUT. NOW, AS AUGUSTANS FROM BOTH SIDES...
37 Scholarships given to nurses to help further their education
People from around the community gathered at the Augusta Country Club for the University Hospital Nurse Alumni Scholarship Luncheon.
wtoc.com
Neighboring schools, community comes together to help Pinewood coach battling cancer
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time private school coach in South Georgia has plenty of people on his team as he hopes to beat some health challenges. Stroll the halls of Pinewood Christian today and you’ll see a whole lot of blue, for a school whose colors are green and orange.
WRDW-TV
Augusta residents meet on splitting off into a separate city
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city. Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summerville and is against the idea. “Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said. Todd Brantley lives in...
Mayor Davis and three commissioners recognized as their service comes to an end
After years of serving Augusta three commissioners and Mayor Davis reach their last meeting, and are recognized
Following the passing of Kirstie Alley, AU Health doctors speak on colon cancer
Colon cancer in women is in the spotlight after the death of Kirstie Alley.
wfxg.com
Voter learns he's listed as deceased after trying to vote in Georgia runoff
(HEPHZIBAH, GA) - Imagine showing up to vote and finding out some shocking news about yourself. Michael Scott is a retiree, a Hephzibah Georgia resident, and says he proudly served in the United States Navy and the NSA. “I was disturbed. After all that service to my country, I was...
LIVE Georgia Runoff Election Results
The latest real-time election results from WJBF NewsChannel 6, Your Local Election Headquarters
WRDW-TV
COVID nightmare lasts 18 months for 1 local woman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Life moved on for many of us, but some are still dealing with the long-term effects of COVID-19 For people like Michelle Noble, long-COVID symptoms are something they’ll deal with for the rest of their life. “I was fine walking at the stadium. But then...
Special primary in Augusta lacks voter interest
Early voting continues for the special primary for State House District 129, but voter interest is lagging.
WRDW-TV
Grant Me Hope: Meet Jontavius, who needs a family
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 p.m. (recurring). Learn about 2 murder suspects wanted in Burke County. This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 p.m. (recurring).
WSAV-TV
Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state title game
Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state title game. Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state …. Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state title game. Savannah City Council goes caroling to spread holiday …. The joy of Christmas was seen and heard from downtown and points...
Augusta is not the greatest place to be single, new study shows
If you're single and you live in the CSRA, chances are you know the struggle of dating. A new study shows that Augusta is not one of the best places to be if you're flying solo.
wfxg.com
Accident slows traffic at intersection of Washington and Columbia Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An accident with injuries is slowing traffic at the intersection of Washington Road and Columbia Road. According to dispatch, the call came in around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning. They say one eastbound lane of Washington Road is closed while police investigate. Use caution if you have...
wfxg.com
Parent files lawsuit against Columbia County School Board members
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The mother of a Harlem Middle School student has filed a 323-page lawsuit against members of the school board, a teacher, and a principal over what she says is a violation of her parental rights and a book that she claims does not belong on the shelves of school libraries.
WRDW-TV
Thomson water-sewer chief loses his job after arrest
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city has fired the arrested director of Thomson’s water department. On Nov. 17, Scott Huff, director of the water-sewer distribution department for the city of Thomson, was stopped on suspicion of driving while impaired and was arrested, according to city officials. He was transported to McDuffie County jail, where he posted bond a few hours later.
allongeorgia.com
12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Portal community mourning the death of teenager from ATV accident
The Portal community is mourning the loss of a 15 year old Portal High School student who died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident Wednesday evening. A second 12 year old Portal student is being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0