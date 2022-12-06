Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLTV
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
utahstories.com
Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?
There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
Worker shortage puts Utah’s prison in ‘crisis’
The following story was reported and written by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah’s $1.04 billion new prison was supposed to be the start of a revolution in how the state deals with incarcerated felons — with a laserlike focus on safety and rehabilitation. Instead, it’s being run with a bare-bones staff in crisis mode.
Newly built Draper homes ‘unfit for human habitation’ due to sliding soil
What would you do if you had to leave your forever home less than a year after moving in? That’s what two Draper families had to do.
Kidnapped 4-year-old found; suspect at large
Unified Police is on scene of a domestic violence, stabbing. A child has also been taken from the scene.
Opinion: His only source of food was fish — but he also caught the hearts of two volunteers
Whether you donate to a food bank, sew blankets for those in need or write letters to inmates, there are plenty of ways to serve this season.
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
KSLTV
Judge calls Orem mayor ‘lynchpin’ in fraud case, orders him and son to pay $1M
OREM, Utah — Orem Mayor David Young, his real estate company Torch13 LLC and his son have been ordered by an Alabama judge to pay more than $1 million in a lawsuit over fraudulent business loans. Young, who was elected mayor of Orem last year, and his son Shawn...
KSLTV
Shattered glass. Holes in walls. South Jordan man sues city for wrecking his home
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Firefighters conduct training exercises on homes when they can. For that to happen, they need the owner of the property to sign off on it, releasing them from any liability on damage done. Greg Young told KSL Investigators it came as a shock to discover...
Disagreement leads to shooting between drivers in West Valley City
One person is in stable condition after a shooting following what police called a disagreement between two drivers in West Valley City on Friday.
247Sports
Utah making strong impression with 2024 four-star OT Isaiah Garcia
Kyle Whittingham and his football program are rolling with momentum on the recruiting trail at the moment. They've picked up four total commitments this week as they try to put the finishing touches on their early signing class for 2023. However, Utah's also building some momentum in next year's class...
kslnewsradio.com
UDOT wants public comments for proposed Orem expansion
OREM, Utah – A new plan to expand 1600 North in Orem could affect homes and businesses. The plan is to expand the section of 1600 N between State Street and 1200 W to five lanes and a bike lane. “We’re trying to find ways where we can help...
ksl.com
Granite School District votes to close 3 elementary schools
SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District Board of Education voted this week to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. Steve Hogan, director of planning and boundaries for the school district, presented the Population Analysis Committee's recommendation for the proposed school closures. He said this decision has been a process that started in January and has included a "significant amount of feedback," efforts in communication with communities through postcards, text, emails, newsletters and more, as well as almost 90 open meetings with members of the school communities.
Salt Lake City man sentenced for $200K credit card fraud
A Salt Lake City resident was sentenced after pleading guilty to using cloned credit cards to make over $200,000 worth of purchases in gasoline and other items.
ksl.com
US Marshals arrest woman wanted in connection with fatal West Valley crash
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman wanted for allegedly causing a fatal crash in West Valley City in February was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Salt Lake City police near Navajo Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City police and confirmed by West Valley police. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
The Utah Department of Public Safety has apologized for not conducting a proper investigation in 1990 into allegations that a Utah Highway Patrol lieutenant raped and threatened a 13 year-old-girl years earlier.
AdWeek
Robin Oguinye Joining Salt Lake City Fox Affiliate as Anchor and Investigative Reporter
Robyn Oguinye is joining Scripps owned Salt Lake City Fox affiliate KSTU as weekday afternoon anchor and consumer investigative reporter. Oguinye will anchor alongside reporter and anchor Max Roth beginning in January 2023. She will also join KSTU’s investigative unit in a newly created consumer investigative reporter role. “Robyn’s...
Layton’s new El Pollo Loco offering free chicken for a year
Southern California franchise El Pollo Loco has opened a new restaurant in Layton and will be offering free chicken for a year to the first 100 customers to show up on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
Comments / 0