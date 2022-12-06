Read full article on original website
2021-2022 VW ID.4 gets long-awaited software upgrade
Volkswagen is preparing to release a software upgrade for ID.4 electric crossovers aimed at improving infotainment system performance, while adding some new features. The upgrade will roll out to 2021 ID.4 models first, followed by certain 2022 ID.4 models, Volkswagen of America said in a press release earlier this week. Owners will be formally notified when the new software is available for their vehicle.
Best Car To Buy: Past winners
This week, our editorial team disclosed the five finalists contending for Best Car To Buy 2023. We’ve spent the year logging tens of thousands of miles test driving more than 100 new vehicles (both 2022 and 2023 models) to help shoppers evaluate vehicles based on value, efficiency, safety, interior spaciousness, quality, design, and driving dynamics. The winner doesn’t need to be good at each of those things—it needs to be great.
EV battery cost soared in 2022, hampering EV affordability
EV battery costs have soared in 2022 due to rising raw material and battery component prices, according to a Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) report. The volume-weighted average for lithium-ion battery pack prices reached $151/kwh this year, a 7% increase over 2021, according to the report. It marks the first time average pack prices have increased since BNEF began tracking prices in 2010—and delays EV price parity with internal-combustion vehicles.
