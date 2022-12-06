The Full Go returns as Jason opens up the show by discussing the lack of major moves made by the White Sox (01:36). Just what were the expectations for this offseason for the Sox? The Cubs started their offseason by signing former MVP Cody Bellinger, as Jason goes to the left coast and brings on Travis Rodgers from 710 ESPN in Los Angeles to get an insight on the newest Cub, as well as a taste of the sports scene in L.A. (11:52). Chicago’s football guy Pete Fiutak returns to the show to discuss what Deion Sanders will bring to Colorado, names to keep an eye on in the transfer portal, the underwhelming Heisman candidates, and expectations for the College Football Playoff (23:28).

