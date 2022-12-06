Read full article on original website
The Ringer
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Theory Extravaganza
Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin convene to deep dive, as they are wont to do, into the myriad theories circulating the internet and their brains concerning the mysterious finale ending of Season 2 of The White Lotus. They are joined by television writer and podcast host Starlee Kine to go through each character grouping and discuss their predictions and the internet’s predictions.
The Ringer
Can the 49ers Survive Without Jimmy G? Plus, Sunday NFL Picks and Best Bets.
The East Coast Bias boys begin by recapping Monday Night Football and the 49ers’ win over the Dolphins (1:01). Then, they look at the Bengals’ opportunity to claim the AFC’s best record (12:00) and examine the Week 14 card (22:48). Finally, they close the show by making the Best Bets (31:41).
The Ringer
Are the Saints Tanking? Plus, the Bengals Fan Experience, Press Man Coverage vs. Tua, and More Big Takeaways From Week 13
Ben and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the Buccaneers’ furious comeback win over the Saints on Monday Night Football. They then examine Jalen Hurts’s irreplaceable role within the Eagles’ offensive scheme, and explain why the Bengals are the most fun team in the NFL (8:01). Next, Ben shows us why the 49ers’ win on Sunday is not necessarily the blueprint to beat the Dolphins, before they both debate how many teams are in the NFC Super Bowl race (24:11). They end the pod by revealing their predictions for the no. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture (50:14).
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Sports World Reacts To Ken Griffey Jr's Big Announcement
Hall of Fame slugger Ken Griffey Jr. is teaming up with the MLB to help out Division-I baseball players from HBCUs. On Tuesday, Griffey and the MLB officially announced the launch of the "HBCU Swingman Classic." This event will be centered around an All-Star Game. Since Griffey used to suit...
The Ringer
The Annual NFL QB–NBA Player Comp With Ceruti. Plus, the Transfer Portal Explained With Max Olson, and Life Advice With TV Writer Bill Callahan.
Russillo is joined by Ceruti to make their annual NFL QB–NBA player comp list (0:43). Then Ryen talks with Max Olson of The Athletic about the current version of the NCAA transfer portal, why and how it changed, its affect on team-building and staffing, how it ties in with NIL and boosters, its impact on high school players, and more (22:16). Finally Ryen is joined by writer-producer Bill Callahan to discuss his origins in show business before answering some listener-submitted writing Life Advice questions (56:54).
The Ringer
The Top Five Movies of 2022
It’s here—time for year-end lists! Adam Nayman and Chris Ryan join Sean and Amanda to discuss Sight and Sound’s Greatest Films of All Time poll before diving into 2022 and sharing their top five movies of the year. Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins. Guests: Chris Ryan...
The Ringer
First Impressions, a Sharpshooting Sleeper, and Why the Bulls Should Blow It Up
KOC and J. Kyle Mann give their first impressions of prospects Cam Whitmore from Villanova and Nick Smith from Arkansas (03:14). In looking at the success of players like Shaedon Sharpe and Darius Garland, the guys debate whether playing is the right decision for elite NBA prospects (23:17). In the debut segment of Meet and Greet, the guys introduce Tucker DeVries from Drake, a potential sleeper to keep an eye on (31:43). After this week’s Wemby update, the guys agree that it’s time for a reset in Chicago (39:55).
The Ringer
Ryen Russillo on Joe Burrow, College Football, and His Rankings Among Famous Birthdays
Kevin is joined by Ryen Russillo to talk all things college football, Jimmy G’s injury, why the Chiefs can’t beat Joe Burrow, and Russillo’s rankings among famous birthdays according to the internet database. Host: Kevin Clark. Guest: Ryen Russillo. Producers: Richie Bozek and Ronak Nair. Subscribe: Spotify.
The Ringer
Who Do You Wanna Be, and Where Do You Wanna End Up?
The Full Go returns as Jason opens up the show by discussing the lack of major moves made by the White Sox (01:36). Just what were the expectations for this offseason for the Sox? The Cubs started their offseason by signing former MVP Cody Bellinger, as Jason goes to the left coast and brings on Travis Rodgers from 710 ESPN in Los Angeles to get an insight on the newest Cub, as well as a taste of the sports scene in L.A. (11:52). Chicago’s football guy Pete Fiutak returns to the show to discuss what Deion Sanders will bring to Colorado, names to keep an eye on in the transfer portal, the underwhelming Heisman candidates, and expectations for the College Football Playoff (23:28).
The Ringer
Is It Ricky Starks’s Time to Shine?
Today’s Masked Man is loaded with takes from David, Kaz, and others. Here’s what’s on the docket:. -David and Kaz open the show reacting to Ricky Starks and Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s major promo on Dynamite (02:00) -Phil Schneider and producer Brian Waters join David to expand...
The Ringer
Daniel Jones Recaps the Tie, Plus Judge Watch, and Sean Fennessey on Justin Verlander and Mike White
(00:52) — YANKEES: Rumors and reports of where Aaron Judge may land has caused a frenzy during the MLB’s Winter Meetings, as the Yankees await to hear if their star will return, or if they have to pivot. (7:54) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to the...
The Ringer
The Chargers Offense Is Failing Justin Herbert
The Ringer’s Ben Solak explains that the Los Angeles Chargers fooled us again and breaks down how their offense under offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is severely limiting star quarterback Justin Herbert. He also takes a look at the latest in the Chiefs-Bengals rivalry.
The Ringer
Early Season Reevaluations, Plus Predicting Each Other’s Takes
Justin, Rob, and Wos reevaluate four teams that look better or worse than they did earlier on in the season. They discuss the Lakers (3:07), Mavs (21:08), T-Wolves (39:18), and Hawks (49:49). Then they wrap up by opening up the suggestion box (1:01:15). Email us at SuggestionBoxGC@gmail.com. Hosts: Justin Verrier,...
Questions Podcast: What does Kansas State's Big 12 title really mean?
The Powercat Questions Podcast returns after Kansas State's 31-28 overtime victory against TCU in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Now fans want to know what will be the impact of K-State winning the Big 12 trophy. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
The Ringer
The Phillies and SS Trea Turner Have Agreed to a Massive, $300M Deal
After reaching the World Series on a magical postseason run in October, the Phillies look to keep that momentum going by agreeing to an 11-year, $300M deal with arguably the best free-agent shortstop in Trea Turner. Jack Fritz of SportsRadio 94 WIP and the High Hopes Podcast joins Sheil Kapadia to discuss the major move and what implications it may have for the NL next season.
Emergency podcast: How KU flipped Calvin Clements and what it means
Calvin Clements is a Jayhawk. The Lawrence native announced his commitment to KU on Wednesday evening, making him KU's highest rated commit in the 2023 class. Kevin Flaherty is here to break down Clements' commitment to KU and what it means for the program. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson Named 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of Texas Christian University has been named the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner. The award is given to the top defensive back in college football. The announcement was made live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. Hodges-Tomlinson received the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award on behalf of Paycom and Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006069/en/ 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of Texas Christian University. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Ringer
The Lions Should Build Around Jared Goff
Each week a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is The Ringer’s Danny Kelly, who details why the Detroit Lions should make Jared Goff their franchise QB. Will Nora join him on the island, or sail elsewhere?
The Ringer
Titans Fire Their GM, Jimmy G’s Injury, and More NFL Headlines, With J.P. Acosta
Sheil is joined by J.P Acosta from SB Nation to discuss the weeks big story lines including the Titan’s firing GM John Robinson (2:07) and the conflicting reports surrounding Jimmy Garoppollo’s injury (10:39). They then examine the Lions’ chances to make the playoffs and dissect the obstacles that may prevent the Giants from postseason action (19:23). Next, they look forward to the Week 14 slate with a special focus on the Jets overachieving season and their bright future (29:57). They end the pod by digging into the weekly mailbag (39:26).
