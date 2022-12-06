ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaneohe, HI

PODCAST: Helicopter pilot describes rare flight over Mauna Loa’s ‘epic’ lava flow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calvin Dorn has been flying helicopters for decades. But flying over lava from the Mauna Loa eruption was unlike anything he’s ever experienced. “We’ve been waiting since 1984 for Mauna Loa, so it was always something I was waiting for and was hoping I’d get to see it,” Dorn said. “And here I am the second day, able to fly over that.”
Secret Back-Door Short Cut

The United States became a world power and acquired overseas holdings as a result of the Spanish-American War. Hawai‘i’s strategic location made it critical to the military interests of the United States. (Ireland) The initial studies for the defense of O‘ahu’s south shore called for seacoast batteries westward...
Hawaii Island to volcano spectators: ‘Take your ʻopala with you’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With thousands of spectators flocking to Hawaii island to witness the simultaneous eruptions Mauna Loa and Kilauea, many are forgetting the “campsite rule.”. In other words, leave the area in a better condition than you found it. An estimated 50,000 people have visited the special viewing...
Breezy trades into the weekend

Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 9, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now...
Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
HNN News Brief (Dec. 7, 2022)

Firefighters are battling a massive building fire that broke out overnight in Kakaako. Wednesday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now" Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Hawaii Island mayor: 'Disrespectful'...
Frank DeLima to take the stage at Blue Note Hawaii

Hours-long barricade situation at Waikiki hotel ends with suspect shot and killed. The Honolulu Police Department says a barricade suspect involved in a police standoff at Waikiki hotel Thursday has been shot and killed. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The FAA says the issue is your phone's signal could interfere...
