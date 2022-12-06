Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
A wake-up call, lesson learned for Oahu diver who almost got ran over by a boat
Team Hawaii needs your help as they hit the waters for World Para Surfing Championship.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Helicopter pilot describes rare flight over Mauna Loa’s ‘epic’ lava flow
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calvin Dorn has been flying helicopters for decades. But flying over lava from the Mauna Loa eruption was unlike anything he’s ever experienced. “We’ve been waiting since 1984 for Mauna Loa, so it was always something I was waiting for and was hoping I’d get to see it,” Dorn said. “And here I am the second day, able to fly over that.”
Hawaii woman struck in head by 14-foot metal panel
"I really only just remember seeing it almost like a movie, just this piece of metal coming through the air and then I was out," said Paula Buck, founder of Big Island Animal Farm.
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Secret Back-Door Short Cut
The United States became a world power and acquired overseas holdings as a result of the Spanish-American War. Hawai‘i’s strategic location made it critical to the military interests of the United States. (Ireland) The initial studies for the defense of O‘ahu’s south shore called for seacoast batteries westward...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island to volcano spectators: ‘Take your ʻopala with you’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With thousands of spectators flocking to Hawaii island to witness the simultaneous eruptions Mauna Loa and Kilauea, many are forgetting the “campsite rule.”. In other words, leave the area in a better condition than you found it. An estimated 50,000 people have visited the special viewing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Breezy trades into the weekend
Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday.
Washington Examiner
Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - JR
Winds will ease slightly, with only minimal showers Saturday. Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After giving green light, Green hopes redeveloped Aloha Stadium could open in 2027
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is giving the go-ahead to the multi-billion dollar redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and a surrounding entertainment district. The decision reverses Gov. David Ige’s effort to simplify the plan by using a $350 million appropriation to build the stadium as a traditional government project.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former state official draws heat from Native Hawaiian leaders for abrupt contract cancellation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The multi-million dollar debate over marketing and managing Hawaii tourism heated up Wednesday evening, as Native Hawaiians accused a former state official of insulting their culture and unfairly robbing a Hawaiian organization of a valuable contract. The Hawaii Tourism Authority held an emergency meeting with its $34...
Boat owner fined $43K for damage to stony coral
The State Board of Land and Natural Resources announced that it has fined a boat owner $43,417 for their aquatic vessel that caused damage to stony coral and live rock on Hawai'i Island in 2021.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island mayor: ‘Disrespectful’ spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests.
hawaiinewsnow.com
High-profile violent crimes in state’s top tourist destination leave residents on edge
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several high-profile crimes in the state’s no. 1 tourist destination are leaving some residents of the area worried — and questioning city efforts to curb crime. David Hardy, a 40-year resident of the area, said he doesn’t like to be out at night anymore.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Team Hawaii needs your help as they hit the waters for World Para Surfing championship
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Pismo Beach, nearly 200 adaptive athletes have descended on the California coastline for the ISA World Para Surfing Championship, a gathering of the globe’s best adaptive water athletes. Aaron Paulk’s competing in the division for the visually impaired. “If you watch any of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Dec. 7, 2022)
Firefighters are battling a massive building fire that broke out overnight in Kakaako.
hawaiinewsnow.com
27,000 runners will hit the pavement for this weekend’s Honolulu Marathon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Marathon — one of the country’s biggest marathons — said about 27,000 people have signed up for the highly-anticipated run Sunday. That’s close to the pre-pandemic total. Last year, there were only 16,000 participants. And in 2019, it was 33,000. As...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Tourism Authority holds emergency meeting after 'shocking’ contract cancellation
Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not publicly identified the man, who had head and chest injuries.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frank DeLima to take the stage at Blue Note Hawaii
Hours-long barricade situation at Waikiki hotel ends with suspect shot and killed. The Honolulu Police Department says a barricade suspect involved in a police standoff at Waikiki hotel Thursday has been shot and killed.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Blustery trades continue into the weekend
Winds will ease slightly, with only minimal showers Saturday.
HPD releases footage of Waikiki barricade shooting
Video footage was posted on HPD's Instagram today. You can watch the video here, video discretion is advised.
