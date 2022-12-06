Read full article on original website
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Crown Point, Michigan City recognized for excellence in infant and maternal health
Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Michigan City were among five Franciscan Health hospitals to be recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, for their commitment to infant and maternal health through the INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking: Means Manor...A Lasting Legacy
Earlier this year, a house built by Andrew Means one of Gary’s most influential Black-owned real estate developers was named one of the 10 Most Endangered Places in the state by Indiana Landmarks. If something isn’t done, a key piece of Gary’s history will deteriorate to the point of no return. The good news is grassroots volunteers are working to save the house and improve the neighborhood around it. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Yejide Ekunkonye, founder of the organization Say Yes to Means to talk about the work she is leading to shine a light on what has been called “The Showplace of Gary”. And she hopes to keep the spirit of the community alive by archiving stories and artifacts.
nwi.life
CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana celebrates team and holiday season at Christmas party
The camaraderie was as bright as the holiday spirit when the CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana team gathered for its Christmas party on December 8 at the Youche Country Club in Crown Point. The group had the chance to enjoy each other's company while feasting on some delicious prime rib...
nwi.life
Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone
Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
Akilia McCain named to board of state library federation
At its Annual Meeting this month, Akilia McCain was elected as Director At-Large of the Indiana Library Federation. In June, McCain was elected President of the Gary Public Library Board of Trustees. She was appointed to the library board by Mayor Jerome A. Prince last January. “I am ready to...
Calumet City family, community excited for baby Harley’s homecoming
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — After nearly 300 days in the hospital, a south suburban family is getting ready for their baby girl to come home. On March 1, Harley Williams and her twin sister Haley were born three months premature. After nine days, unfortunately Haley did not survive. The family said they also didn’t expect […]
nwi.life
Schepel Auto Group recognized for ongoing commitment to Franciscan Health’s Prenatal Assistance Program
Franciscan Health Foundation last week honored Schepel Auto Group for its generous donations to the Prenatal Assistance Program to help local mothers and infants in need. Franciscan Health Foundation Board Chairman Joe Allegretti and Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier presented the auto group with a banner to display in the Schepel Cadillac showroom honoring its major gifts to the program.
laportecounty.life
Michigan City Community School Corporation presents 2022’s “One City, One Sound”
Michigan City Area Schools’ (MCAS) “One City, One Sound” concert was live and in-person this year for the first time since 2019. The event sees over 800 student performers across choir and band unite to put on one massive production, and this year’s event proved massively popular.
nwi.life
Bishop Noll student receives four-year, full-tuition Lilly Scholarship
Bishop Noll Institute senior Maria Emilia Quiroga arrived at school Wednesday ready for a typical day. She read the school’s morning announcements over the P.A. system, as she does often, with no idea that one special announcement would soon change her life. Quiroga, a leader on Bishop Noll’s Speech...
nwi.life
Pokagon Band and Indiana University South Bend Renew and Expand Their Institutional Award Program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – December 8, 2022 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Indiana University South Bend (IU South Bend) are pleased to announce they have renewed and expanded their Institutional Award Program, which benefits eligible Pokagon Band Citizens and individuals employed by various Pokagon Band entities. A ceremonial signing event was completed today at the IU South Bend campus featuring Pokagon Band Chairwoman, Rebecca Richards and IU South Bend Chancellor, Susan Elrod. Members of IU South Bend’s faculty and staff were in attendance along with members of the Pokagon Band Tribal Council, Pokagon Band Tribal Government, and Pokagon students currently attending IU South Bend.
wyrz.org
Indiana Board of Education Approves Three New Locally Created Graduation Pathways, Provides Indiana GPS Update
INDIANAPOLIS – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
nwi.life
Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce honors outstanding achievements at annual Holiday Awards Installation and Luncheon
With a new year just over the horizon, Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated 2022 in style at its Annual Holiday Installation and Awards Luncheon, hosted at Lighthouse Restaurant. The annual festivities, sponsored this year by Franciscan Health, pay tribute to a year gone by and honor a handful of...
Willie Wilson addresses bribery charges
Attempted bribery charges have been made in the race for Chicago Mayor. A volunteer for candidate Ja’Mal Green released a recording showing Ricky Hendon, an aide to candidate Willie Wilson, offering another Green aide a bribe in exchange for an end to the challenge of Wilson’s nominating petitions. Neither side denies the attempted bribe took […]
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 90,935 combined square feet of self-storage space in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of a Northwest Indiana U-Stor-It portfolio and development, a combined 90,935 square feet of self-storage space located in Crown Point and Merrillville, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office,...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail
A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
nwi.life
City of La Porte LakeFest 2022
We're here at the lake to announce some GREAT NEWS about the La Porte LakeFest!. Running July 29 through July 31, the festival boasts three days of music, art, food and fun for the whole family on La Porte’s Pine, Stone and Clear lakes. Enjoy Livin’ the Lake Life’ in the City of La Porte.
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified
HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
WNDU
Prayer vigil held for Lechtanski murder-suicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People are remembering a South Bend couple who died in a murder-suicide a couple weeks ago. On-Site Prayer Ministry held a vigil Thursday night for 60-year-old Debbie Lechtanski and 62-year-old Robert Lechtanski. “This is not the first person I have known who has been the...
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
