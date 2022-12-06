ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

lakeshorepublicradio.org

New developments, annexations complicate efforts to rebalance city council districts

City council redistricting continues in Northwest Indiana, but shifting populations mean districts may not remain balanced for long. Councils are required to review their district maps this year, based on the 2020 census, but some communities are already expecting growth that could change those populations. Crown Point's proposed district map...
CROWN POINT, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Regionally Speaking: Means Manor...A Lasting Legacy

Earlier this year, a house built by Andrew Means one of Gary’s most influential Black-owned real estate developers was named one of the 10 Most Endangered Places in the state by Indiana Landmarks. If something isn’t done, a key piece of Gary’s history will deteriorate to the point of no return. The good news is grassroots volunteers are working to save the house and improve the neighborhood around it. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Yejide Ekunkonye, founder of the organization Say Yes to Means to talk about the work she is leading to shine a light on what has been called “The Showplace of Gary”. And she hopes to keep the spirit of the community alive by archiving stories and artifacts.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Franciscan Health Crown Point, Michigan City recognized for excellence in infant and maternal health

Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Michigan City were among five Franciscan Health hospitals to be recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, for their commitment to infant and maternal health through the INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone

Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Bishop Noll student receives four-year, full-tuition Lilly Scholarship

Bishop Noll Institute senior Maria Emilia Quiroga arrived at school Wednesday ready for a typical day. She read the school’s morning announcements over the P.A. system, as she does often, with no idea that one special announcement would soon change her life. Quiroga, a leader on Bishop Noll’s Speech...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
indiana105.com

Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas to Run Again for Mayor in 2023

In Valparaiso, former longtime mayor Jon Costas has announced he will be running for mayor in 2023. Costas was mayor of Valparaiso for 16 years before retiring from the office in 2019. Current mayor Matt Murphy recently said he was not seeking re-election due to a professional opportunity that will require his daily presence at Urschel Laboratories in Chesterton beginning in January 2024. In his announcement, Costas said he was making three commitments at the very start: striving to maintain the highest levels of safety in Valparaiso, maintaining and building upon the city’s “extraordinary level of city services”, and spending tax dollars “carefully and prudently.” “In the days and months ahead, my primary task will be to listen and engage with our citizens. Servant leadership begins with listening and understanding. And not just to those most vocal or influential, but to citizens from all walks of life, political perspectives, and beliefs. I will approach this campaign as if I have never held the office. I am starting from scratch to earn, all over again, the trust and support of the voters,” Costas said.
VALPARAISO, IN
indiana105.com

Former Valpo Mayor to Make Special Announcement Tonight

In Valparaiso, former long-time mayor Jon Costas says he will be making “a special announcement concerning the future of Valparaiso” tonight December 8th. There were no other details. Costas was mayor for 16 years before retiring from the office in 2019; he was appointed to the Valparaiso School Board this past spring.
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

Creekside Trails provides a slice of nature in the heart of downtown Valpo

Valpo Parks’ Creekside Trails have become a favorite for the outdoorsy types in Valparaiso and beyond. The trails feature tracks for mountain biking and hiking throughout most of the year, and Valpo Parks grooms specific trails during the winter for fat bike riding, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing. Currently, Creekside Trails offers over 13 miles of soft surface trails for biking and hiking and plans are in the works to expand it even further.
VALPARAISO, IN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 90,935 combined square feet of self-storage space in Northwest Indiana

Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of a Northwest Indiana U-Stor-It portfolio and development, a combined 90,935 square feet of self-storage space located in Crown Point and Merrillville, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office,...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
nwi.life

City of La Porte LakeFest 2022

We're here at the lake to announce some GREAT NEWS about the La Porte LakeFest!. Running July 29 through July 31, the festival boasts three days of music, art, food and fun for the whole family on La Porte’s Pine, Stone and Clear lakes. Enjoy Livin’ the Lake Life’ in the City of La Porte.
LA PORTE, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary students enjoy experience of a lifetime in Germany

McKenya Dilworth-Smith is a Renaissance educator, linguist, artist and entrepreneur. She is Executive Director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc., and is a full-time teacher at Aquinas Catholic Community School. Ms. Dilworth-Smith recently took Gary students to Germany for a learning experience thousands of miles beyond the classroom. I interviewed her on this phenomenal opportunity provided.
GARY, IN
valpo.life

Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Primary Care Physician

Northwest Health welcomes board-certified family medicine physician, Ather Malik, D.O., to Northwest Medical Group. Dr. Malik completed a family medicine residency at South Pointe Hospital/Fleet Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio and an emergency medicine residency at St. John West Shore Hospital in Westlake, Ohio. He received his medical degree from New York Osteopathic Medicine in Westbury, New York.
VALPARAISO, IN

