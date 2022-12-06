In Valparaiso, former longtime mayor Jon Costas has announced he will be running for mayor in 2023. Costas was mayor of Valparaiso for 16 years before retiring from the office in 2019. Current mayor Matt Murphy recently said he was not seeking re-election due to a professional opportunity that will require his daily presence at Urschel Laboratories in Chesterton beginning in January 2024. In his announcement, Costas said he was making three commitments at the very start: striving to maintain the highest levels of safety in Valparaiso, maintaining and building upon the city’s “extraordinary level of city services”, and spending tax dollars “carefully and prudently.” “In the days and months ahead, my primary task will be to listen and engage with our citizens. Servant leadership begins with listening and understanding. And not just to those most vocal or influential, but to citizens from all walks of life, political perspectives, and beliefs. I will approach this campaign as if I have never held the office. I am starting from scratch to earn, all over again, the trust and support of the voters,” Costas said.

