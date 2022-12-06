Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Franciscan Health Crown Point, Michigan City recognized for excellence in infant and maternal health
Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Michigan City were among five Franciscan Health hospitals to be recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, for their commitment to infant and maternal health through the INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
Schepel Auto Group recognized for ongoing commitment to Franciscan Health’s Prenatal Assistance Program
Franciscan Health Foundation last week honored Schepel Auto Group for its generous donations to the Prenatal Assistance Program to help local mothers and infants in need. Franciscan Health Foundation Board Chairman Joe Allegretti and Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier presented the auto group with a banner to display in the Schepel Cadillac showroom honoring its major gifts to the program.
Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone
Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana celebrates team and holiday season at Christmas party
The camaraderie was as bright as the holiday spirit when the CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana team gathered for its Christmas party on December 8 at the Youche Country Club in Crown Point. The group had the chance to enjoy each other's company while feasting on some delicious prime rib...
Michigan City Community School Corporation presents 2022’s “One City, One Sound”
Michigan City Area Schools’ (MCAS) “One City, One Sound” concert was live and in-person this year for the first time since 2019. The event sees over 800 student performers across choir and band unite to put on one massive production, and this year’s event proved massively popular.
Regionally Speaking: Means Manor...A Lasting Legacy
Earlier this year, a house built by Andrew Means one of Gary’s most influential Black-owned real estate developers was named one of the 10 Most Endangered Places in the state by Indiana Landmarks. If something isn’t done, a key piece of Gary’s history will deteriorate to the point of no return. The good news is grassroots volunteers are working to save the house and improve the neighborhood around it. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Yejide Ekunkonye, founder of the organization Say Yes to Means to talk about the work she is leading to shine a light on what has been called “The Showplace of Gary”. And she hopes to keep the spirit of the community alive by archiving stories and artifacts.
Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce honors outstanding achievements at annual Holiday Awards Installation and Luncheon
With a new year just over the horizon, Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated 2022 in style at its Annual Holiday Installation and Awards Luncheon, hosted at Lighthouse Restaurant. The annual festivities, sponsored this year by Franciscan Health, pay tribute to a year gone by and honor a handful of...
Indiana Board of Education Approves Three New Locally Created Graduation Pathways, Provides Indiana GPS Update
INDIANAPOLIS – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
28 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan
A weanling paint horse filly in Berrien County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. She began displaying clinical signs, including nasal discharge and fever, on November 15. Strangles was confirmed on November 21. The filly is recovering, but three other cases are suspected, and 28 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health...
Akilia McCain named to board of state library federation
At its Annual Meeting this month, Akilia McCain was elected as Director At-Large of the Indiana Library Federation. In June, McCain was elected President of the Gary Public Library Board of Trustees. She was appointed to the library board by Mayor Jerome A. Prince last January. “I am ready to...
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Julie Wendorf
Julie Wendorf, director of the Crown Point Community Library, began working at the library back in 2010 as a part-time reference assistant. In 2013, Wendorf went back to college to earn her master’s in library science at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). “I completed that in 2015 and...
New developments, annexations complicate efforts to rebalance city council districts
City council redistricting continues in Northwest Indiana, but shifting populations mean districts may not remain balanced for long. Councils are required to review their district maps this year, based on the 2020 census, but some communities are already expecting growth that could change those populations. Crown Point's proposed district map...
Marcus & Millichap sells 90,935 combined square feet of self-storage space in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of a Northwest Indiana U-Stor-It portfolio and development, a combined 90,935 square feet of self-storage space located in Crown Point and Merrillville, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office,...
Bishop Noll student receives four-year, full-tuition Lilly Scholarship
Bishop Noll Institute senior Maria Emilia Quiroga arrived at school Wednesday ready for a typical day. She read the school’s morning announcements over the P.A. system, as she does often, with no idea that one special announcement would soon change her life. Quiroga, a leader on Bishop Noll’s Speech...
Calumet City family, community excited for baby Harley’s homecoming
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — After nearly 300 days in the hospital, a south suburban family is getting ready for their baby girl to come home. On March 1, Harley Williams and her twin sister Haley were born three months premature. After nine days, unfortunately Haley did not survive. The family said they also didn’t expect […]
While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts
Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New rec center for people with special needs coming to Tinley Park
Along with a domed sports complex, the space will also include a full-size soccer field, picnic areas and a playground and sports facilities for people living with special needs.
Hammond, Indiana apartment without heat, gas and water for 9 days
CHICAGO (CBS) – An update on the apartment complex in Hammond, Indiana that's been without heat, gas, or hot water for nine days.On Friday, tenants told CBS 2 there was also a dangerous carbon monoxide leak that could have caused the building to explode. The utility company NIPSCO said on Friday that crews visited the building on Webb Street in the morning and said multiple safety issues need to be fixed before gas service can be restored.Then on Friday afternoon, CBS 2 learned the building's landlord is offering to compensate tenants for the days without gas and heat, and has offered to put them up in a hotel until a plumber can come out on Monday.
NIPSCO Helping with Payments Now
(Merrillville, IN) - NIPSCO is encouraging income-eligible customers who are struggling to pay their gas utility bill to apply for additional energy assistance programs. The programs including NIPSCO Hardship, SERV (Supply Energy Resources to Veterans), and SILVER (Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource) offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to people who qualify. Applicants must have a past due active NIPSCO residential account and meet income among possible other requirements.
