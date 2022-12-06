Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
U.S. sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
U.S. bid for battery metals has Africa blind spot
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mining companies and governments in Africa are calling for stronger trade ties with the United States after a new climate law set out incentives for U.S. carmakers sourcing battery materials from trade partners.
Mexico president says two bidders remaining for Citi's local retail bank
MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday there are two remaining parties bidding to buy the Mexican retail arm of U.S. banking giant Citigroup .
Bowler to all-round match-winner - Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes of age
Self-belief and clear thinking have been constant themes in his journey to becoming Bangladesh's man of the moment
Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world
Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”
US News and World Report
Venezuela Talks With Opposition Unlikely to Resume This Year
CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuela's government and opposition politicians will likely not resume talks in Mexico this year, an official said on Thursday, as the government awaits progress on a humanitarian funds agreement reached with the opposition last month. Government and opposition delegates met in Mexico City in late November, after over...
Why Morocco's World Cup success is no fluke
After three hours of constant noise, the Education City Stadium was brought to library-like silence as Achraf Hakimi stood over the penalty spot.
Why South Koreans Will Be Considered 1 or 2 Years Younger Beginning Next Summer
In June 2023, South Korea will start using the internationally recognized method of calculating age for all official documents rather than the current "Korean Age" system South Koreans are about to get a little younger. The South Korean parliament voted Thursday to officially dismantle the country's current "Korean Age" system, which differs from the method used internationally, according to Reuters and BBC News. Beginning in June 2023, Koreans will determine their age based on their birthdate as the country moves away from two other methods of calculating age, per...
peerj.com
Biomechanical analyses of pterygotid sea scorpion chelicerae uncover predatory specialisation within eurypterids
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
peerj.com
Generation of raptor diversity in Europe: linking speciation with climate changes and the ability to migrate
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
SB Nation
Virgil van Dijk Eliminated as Netherlands Lose to Argentina at World Cup
A late comeback wasn’t enough to propel Virgil van Dijk and the Dutch national team past Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals tonight. The Netherlands appeared to be down and out when Lionel Messi converted a spot kick in the 73rd minute to give Argentina a 2-0 lead, but Wout Weghorst scored in the 83rd and 101st to send the match to extra time.
World
EU suspects US of war profiteering amid energy crunch
The West has remained largely united in confronting Russia. However, there are signs the relationship between the US and the EU is beginning to fray. As The World's Sarah Birnbaum reports, it comes down to allegations of war profiteering. Every week, more than 2 million listeners tune into our broadcast...
US News and World Report
Netherlands Plans New Curbs on Chip-Making Equipment Sales to China -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -The Netherlands plans new controls on exports of chip-making equipment to China and a deal could be announced next month, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Dutch firm ASML Holdings NV is a world leader in semiconductor production equipment and had sales to customers...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Could Morocco win for Africa?
In our series of letters from African journalists, Maher Mezahi looks at Africa's chances of winning the football World Cup, finally fulfilling Pele's prediction. The world's biggest party took place at Education City stadium in Doha on Tuesday night when Morocco upset Spain in the 2022 Fifa World Cup round of 16.
Comments / 0