Read full article on original website
rwoods55
2d ago
I guess he will go live with all the other celebrities who moved after 2016. Oh, that's right, they didn't move. Another attention seeking celebrity as if anyone cares if they move or not.
Reply(1)
6
Danny Gossett
3d ago
Oh please George. Please leave. You have never been funny and made a living on the race card.
Reply
4
Related
Resurfaced Clip Shows Herschel Walker Blaming Wife’s Genes For Son Being An ‘Ugly’ Baby
A clip of Herschel Walker talking about his son being an ugly baby due to his wife’s bad genes has resurfaced on social media. The Twitter account PatriotTakes posted the video on Nov. 24. Walker also said his son was extremely book smart but “dumb as a brick” when...
Jimmy Kimmel Dances on Herschel Walker’s Political Grave
Jimmy Kimmel taped his late-night show on Tuesday before the Georgia Senate runoff had been called for Raphael Warnock, but he could see the writing on the wall. The host began his monologue by telling viewers that Herschel Walker “spent the day making one final push, which is unusual for him,” adding, “Usually for him, during the final push, he’s miles away from the hospital at a Waffle House telling a waitress she could be the one.”
Gisele Is ‘Sending Tom a Message’ With Her Recent Date—She’s Showing Him ‘What He’s Missing’
She may be one of the most famous supermodels in the world, but for many of Gisele Bündchen’s boyfriends who dated her before her rise to fame, she was just their first love. Since the start of her modeling career more than 20 years ago, Gisele has dated several famous men, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Josh Hartnett and, of course, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years from 2006 to 2022. The former couple also share two children: daughter Vivian Lake Brady and son Benjamin Rein. In an interview with Love magazine 2010, Gisele opened...
‘I’m Absolutely Terrified’: Herschel Walker’s Estranged Son Christian Laughs At Kanye West & Milo Yiannopoulos
Herschel Walker’s estranged son Christian criticized Kanye West and his new political team jokingly saying he was “absolutely terrified,” RadarOnline.com has learned. On Monday, Christian unleashed on West hours before the disgraced musician was set to appear on Tim Pool’s podcast with his new friends, alt-right extremist Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. West started hanging out with Yiannopoulos and Fuentes around the time he announced he was running for President in 2024. Christian said, “Let’s meet the YE24 Team: Nick Fuentes: A weird looking 5’6 boy who’s been caught watching t--------- p---.”He added, “Milo: A guy who publicly...
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
JJ Watt Shares Photo With 1-Month-Old Son Koa and Wife Kealia: ‘More to Be Thankful for Than Ever’
Courtesy of JJ Watt/Instagram Their first Thanksgiving as a family of three! Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt shared a photo of his 1-month-old baby with Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai Watt as they celebrated. "More to be thankful for than ever," the NFL star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24. "Happy […]
Herschel Walker Aides Wanted Son Christian To Tell Him To 'Stop Being A Moron On TV'
The advice apparently didn't work for the Georgia Senate candidate.
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
Pretty Vee Breaks Down Her Attraction To Rick Ross On Revolt’s ‘Black Girl Stuff’
Comedian and actress Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell has expressed her admiration for Rick Ross while recording an episode of Revolt’s Black Girl Stuff. It has been speculated that the Wild’n Out entertainer is dating the Richer Than I Ever Been rapper thanks to images and videos of the pair together surfacing on social media. More from VIBE.comRick Ross Takes Accountability For Hefty Wingstop Violations"We Belong In Classical Music:" Orchestra Noir Brings Black Excellence To Atlanta2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know Fueling the romance whispers, Ross’ fellow Miami native expressed her attraction to the “biggest bawse” and what makes him a...
Look: Magic Johnson's Tweet About Deion Sanders Going Viral
There's a good chance Lakers legend Magic Johnson has been living under a rock for the past few days. On Thursday afternoon, Johnson congratulated Deion Sanders on becoming the new head coach of Colorado's football team. "Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye & Kim Kardashian: Kanye Encourages Ex-Wife To Marry Tom Brady
Ye wants Kim to “marry somebody great” like Tom Brady. Ye and Kim Kardashian might’ve just finalized their divorce but the internationally renowned artist believes his ex-wife should use her platform to “keep families together.”. Kanye provided plenty of mind-boggling moments during his recent press. Ye’s...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross’ Rumored Girlfriend Confirms Romance, Explains What Attracted Her To MMG Boss
Rick Ross‘ relationship status appears to have been confirmed by his long-rumored girlfriend and multifaceted media personality Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell. During her visit to REVOLT‘s Black Girl Stuff talk show, Vee revealed she and the Biggest Bawse are an item. Rumors of the two being a couple has floated around for months, with images and videos showing the pair together surfacing online.
Look: Kanye West Has New Wife Suggestion For Tom Brady
Just a few weeks ago, NFL star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce. Just a few weeks later, Kanye West has a new match for Brady - his ex-wife. Yes, that's right, Kanye West thinks Tom Brady should marry his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Or better yet,...
Comments / 24