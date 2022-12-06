Read full article on original website
Check Out the Fa-La-La Fantastic December Events Around Cheyenne
Can you believe December is here? I feel like I'm still processing June...the year has gone by so fast!. But I digress. December has arrived, which means many of us are looking to fill up the monthly calendar with festive events to get into the holiday spirit. December is a...
Cheyenne to Host Epic ‘Ice Wars’ Showdown in 2023
The most formidable fighters in the world descend on Cheyenne to determine who is the true 'King of the Rink' on March 24, 2023. The epic showdown culminates in the third installment of the international competition "Ice Wars," the first of which occurred in May of 2021. Presenting 'Ice Wars...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Meals on Wheels to offer new pet food delivery service
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne announced it will launch a pet food delivery service in January. Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne is a program where residents can volunteer to prepare and deliver daily meals for people in need in Laramie County. In its upcoming program, AniMeals,...
Branding Iron Online
Miss Rodeo Wyoming finishes Miss Rodeo America 2023
Laramie, Wyoming’s Madelaine McElwee represented Wyoming at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada to compete for the Miss Rodeo America (MRA) 2023 title from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2022. The Miss Rodeo America Pageant might seem like just a beauty pageant; however, the Miss Rodeo...
Jingle Into the Holidays with Downtown Cheyenne’s Christmas Fun!
I love, love, LOVE the holiday season here in Cheyenne. The city decks itself out in bells and lights, caroling and Christmas songs everywhere, and of course, St. Nick comes to town. If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit around town, I've got the perfect place for you!...
Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000
If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
Johnson And Esquibel Nominated To Lead Cheyenne City Council
Cheyenne City Councilmen Richard Johnson and Ken Esquibel have been respectively nominated to serve as the President and Vice President of the Cheyenne City Council for 2023. The nominations were made at the council's Straw Poll Dinner on Tuesday night. The nominations will be formally voted upon at the Jan....
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Gifted New Wheels After Van Break-In
What started out as a bad week for Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne has turned around, thanks to one generous donor in particular. After hearing the news that the nonprofit's van, affectionally known as the Billboard, was broken into and damaged over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, ANB Bank stepped in to help.
AHHH! Cheyenne Symphony Presents ‘Home Alone’ Film + Concert
On my list of 'All-Time Best Christmas Movies EVER,' Macaulay Culkine's Home Alone ranks in my Top Five. Seriously, I rewatch the film and its sequel every year (sorry, the third one doesn't exist in my book.) So, when I found out I could catch the movie on a giant screen in Cheyenne this month...well, all I could say was, "AHHHHH!"
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
buckrail.com
WYDOT receives nearly 40M in December contracts, seeks feedback on public transit route
WYOMING — In its recent December meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded five projects totaling $37.7 million. The department is also conducting a survey on a recommended route for public transit between Cheyenne and Fort Collins. The five projects are as follows. First, a $26.6 million contract was awarded...
Cheyenne Meals On Wheels Van Broken Into
That's according to a post on the organization's Facebook page:
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
University of Wyoming Student Targeted by Church Elder in Student Union
A University of Wyoming student has been targeted by Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, who put up a sign in the UW Student Union that stated: "God created male and female and [blank] is a male." The subject of the sign asked that their name not be revealed...
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
It’s a Retro Christmas at Wyoming’s Historic Governor’s Mansion!
If you've never been to the Wyoming Historic Governor's Mansion in Cheyenne, there's no better time to visit than during the holidays. Every year, the Historic Governor's Mansion pulls out all the stops for the holidays. Decorations from the last century of Christmas celebrations come out of storage to bedeck the mansion in holiday cheer for the annual "Tinsel Through Time" event.
