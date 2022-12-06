ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne to Host Epic ‘Ice Wars’ Showdown in 2023

The most formidable fighters in the world descend on Cheyenne to determine who is the true 'King of the Rink' on March 24, 2023. The epic showdown culminates in the third installment of the international competition "Ice Wars," the first of which occurred in May of 2021. Presenting 'Ice Wars...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne Meals on Wheels to offer new pet food delivery service

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne announced it will launch a pet food delivery service in January. Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne is a program where residents can volunteer to prepare and deliver daily meals for people in need in Laramie County. In its upcoming program, AniMeals,...
CHEYENNE, WY
Branding Iron Online

Miss Rodeo Wyoming finishes Miss Rodeo America 2023

Laramie, Wyoming’s Madelaine McElwee represented Wyoming at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada to compete for the Miss Rodeo America (MRA) 2023 title from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2022. The Miss Rodeo America Pageant might seem like just a beauty pageant; however, the Miss Rodeo...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000

If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Johnson And Esquibel Nominated To Lead Cheyenne City Council

Cheyenne City Councilmen Richard Johnson and Ken Esquibel have been respectively nominated to serve as the President and Vice President of the Cheyenne City Council for 2023. The nominations were made at the council's Straw Poll Dinner on Tuesday night. The nominations will be formally voted upon at the Jan....
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

AHHH! Cheyenne Symphony Presents ‘Home Alone’ Film + Concert

On my list of 'All-Time Best Christmas Movies EVER,' Macaulay Culkine's Home Alone ranks in my Top Five. Seriously, I rewatch the film and its sequel every year (sorry, the third one doesn't exist in my book.) So, when I found out I could catch the movie on a giant screen in Cheyenne this month...well, all I could say was, "AHHHHH!"
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Meals On Wheels Van Broken Into

That's according to a post on the organization's Facebook page:. Elton John was easily one of the best live shows we've ever seen. What an absolutely legendary performer. Here are about 20 pictures we took at the Ball Arena show in Denver on November 4th, 2022.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

It’s a Retro Christmas at Wyoming’s Historic Governor’s Mansion!

If you've never been to the Wyoming Historic Governor's Mansion in Cheyenne, there's no better time to visit than during the holidays. Every year, the Historic Governor's Mansion pulls out all the stops for the holidays. Decorations from the last century of Christmas celebrations come out of storage to bedeck the mansion in holiday cheer for the annual "Tinsel Through Time" event.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy