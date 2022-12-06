Read full article on original website
NPR
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tensions between Republican state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Houston area are at a low point after the 2022 midterms. Republicans are accusing officials in the Democratic-leaning county of improprieties during this past election, which has now led to a criminal investigation. But officials in Houston say this probe is part of a multi-year Republican effort to intimidate the county.
NPR
Two parents remember their 6-year-old daughter, who died at Sandy Hook
StoryCorps: The parents of a 6-year-old killed in the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary talk about their daughter. Time now for StoryCorps. Next week is the 10th anniversary of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. A gunman killed six educators and 20 children, including Jeremy Richman and Jennifer Hensel's 6-year-old daughter Avielle. In 2017, Jeremy and Jennifer talked at StoryCorps. Jennifer wanted us to share that conversation.
