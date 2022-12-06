ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

To many Arizonans, Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party was predictable

Democrats woke up Friday to the news that one of its members had fled for more independent pastures. Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced that she left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent. That move came just days after Democrats were celebrating their win in the Georgia runoff, when Senator Raphael Warnock held off a stiff challenge from a Trump-backed challenger. And it complicates things for Democrats who were once again left with a razor-thin majority in the Senate. But although many in the national political universe seem shocked, some people, especially in Arizona, weren't surprised at all. From member station KJZZ, Michel Marizco has this report.
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

After 53 years, the last Boeing manufactures its last 747

ALBERT HAMMOND: (Singing) ...A westbound 747. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "747") LADY A: (Singing) This 747... (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I LOST MY HEART ON A 747") TOM PAXTON: (Singing) ...On a 747. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LET'S GROOVE") EARTH, WIND AND FIRE: (Singing) And glide like a 747 and lose... K CHAUDHARY:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent. Her decision will not affect the Senate's balance of power but raises questions about her political future. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has left the Democratic Party. She made the announcement in a series of...
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

How Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's decision to register as an independent affects the Senate

Arizonia Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. What does this mean for the Senate's balance of power?. This week, the news of Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock winning reelection in the Georgia runoff seemed to solidify a slightly more comfortable two-seat majority in the Senate to push through Democrats', including President Biden's, agenda. So how might a big political announcement today shift that calculus?
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

Biden tries to reboot US brand in Africa amid China, Russia inroads

When Barack Obama welcomed African leaders to Washington in 2014, many viewed the summit as historic, not just due to the US president's background but for the pledges to make the partnership deeper and such events routine. Mvemba Phezo Dizolele, director of the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the United States was entering the summit with a "trust deficit" from Africans due to the long wait since 2014.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy