NPR
Encore: Some residents are concerned about domestic lithium mining in the U.S.
The U.S. wants to mine more domestic lithium for electric vehicle batteries. It would require demolishing houses, digging up farms and disrupting streams. Some residents worry about the impact. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. The U.S. has been pushing to mine more lithium for electric vehicle batteries. But there's a tradeoff, as...
NPR
Week in politics: Democrats win Georgia; Kyrsten Sinema defects to become an Independent
And thanks for joining us this weekend. Fifty-one, 50, but really 48 - oh, Senate math gets complicated. Joining us now to talk about the week in politics, as he does most Saturdays, NPR's Ron Elving. Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be...
NPR
To many Arizonans, Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party was predictable
Democrats woke up Friday to the news that one of its members had fled for more independent pastures. Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced that she left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent. That move came just days after Democrats were celebrating their win in the Georgia runoff, when Senator Raphael Warnock held off a stiff challenge from a Trump-backed challenger. And it complicates things for Democrats who were once again left with a razor-thin majority in the Senate. But although many in the national political universe seem shocked, some people, especially in Arizona, weren't surprised at all. From member station KJZZ, Michel Marizco has this report.
NPR
After 53 years, the last Boeing manufactures its last 747
ALBERT HAMMOND: (Singing) ...A westbound 747. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "747") LADY A: (Singing) This 747... (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I LOST MY HEART ON A 747") TOM PAXTON: (Singing) ...On a 747. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LET'S GROOVE") EARTH, WIND AND FIRE: (Singing) And glide like a 747 and lose... K CHAUDHARY:...
NPR
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent. Her decision will not affect the Senate's balance of power but raises questions about her political future. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has left the Democratic Party. She made the announcement in a series of...
NPR
Encore: The federal government helps tribal communities in Alaska move to higher ground
The federal government is giving millions of dollars to tribal communities in Alaska to help them move to higher ground. The relocations are necessary because of the effects of climate change. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Climate change is forcing Native villages in Alaska to relocate as riverbanks erode. The Infrastructure Law...
NPR
How Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's decision to register as an independent affects the Senate
Arizonia Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. What does this mean for the Senate's balance of power?. This week, the news of Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock winning reelection in the Georgia runoff seemed to solidify a slightly more comfortable two-seat majority in the Senate to push through Democrats', including President Biden's, agenda. So how might a big political announcement today shift that calculus?
Biden tries to reboot US brand in Africa amid China, Russia inroads
When Barack Obama welcomed African leaders to Washington in 2014, many viewed the summit as historic, not just due to the US president's background but for the pledges to make the partnership deeper and such events routine. Mvemba Phezo Dizolele, director of the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the United States was entering the summit with a "trust deficit" from Africans due to the long wait since 2014.
NPR
DEP says leaks, spill damage continue at storage site where gas leaked for weeks
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it’s found gas leaking at several wells at the same Cambria County natural gas storage site where an uncontrolled gas leak spewed a large amount of methane for nearly two weeks last month. Though the leaks aren’t as serious the previous incident,...
NPR
With Title 42 set to end, questions loom about the future of migrants and asylum
Here in the U.S., a pandemic-era policy that's been used to remove thousands of migrants from this country is set to end later this month. But the legal battle over this is not over. And the looming deadline has revived a fight over asylum and border security. Here's NPR's Joel Rose.
