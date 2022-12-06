Is it COVID, flu, RSV or something else? How experts are treating respiratory viruses

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Related
tpr.org
COVID-19, flu and RSV overwhelm hospitals just as pandemic surge briefly subsided
Hospitals across the United States are dealing with a combination of illnesses that are once again putting a strain on resources. And a San Antonio doctor fears this is just the beginning of what could be another very trying season for health care systems and employees. The challenge is coming...
KSAT 12
Medical professionals predict Griner could undergo possible trauma patient approach upon arrival to SA
SAN ANTONIO – Brittney Griner’s return to life in the U.S. will start here in San Antonio with a routine evaluation. Dr. Ralph Riviello, an emergency medicine physician with UT Health San Antonio and University Health, anticipates military physicians might perform an immediate acute medical response upon her arrival.
KSAT 12
Confirmed case of tuberculosis at Brandeis HS, possible contact case at Clark HS, NISD confirms
SAN ANTONIO – Northside ISD officials are alerting parents that a student at Brandeis High School has a confirmed case of tuberculosis, and a student at Clark High School may have been exposed to someone with the disease. The district is holding community meetings Wednesday night about the cases...
COVID Tracker: 697 new cases reported in San Antonio Tuesday, highest total in three months
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County on Tuesday recorded 697 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day tally in more than three months and a figure that puts into sharp relief a trend the San Antonio area has been experiencing since about mid-November. Health authorities reported at least 296 new infections...
KSAT 12
Lead found in drinking water of several San Antonio ISD campuses, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – Lead has been found in the drinking water of several San Antonio ISD campuses, according to district officials. SAISD Director Of Operations Ahmad Shariff said all drinking spouts had been shut off since COVID-19 precautions were set two years ago, so no student or staff member has been exposed.
Tuberculosis detected at Northside ISD high schools
SAN ANTONIO — A person at Brandeis High School tested positive for tuberculosis and some students and staff may have been exposed. Officials also noted that there is a 'common link' involving Clark High School as well. Principal Dr. Geri Berger sent a letter to parents saying that Northside...
KSAT 12
Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism
SAN ANTONIO – A single mother from Laredo, Sandy Martinez, said she has “a knot her in stomach” but has no regrets about pulling up roots and moving to San Antonio to give her 23-year-old son, who has autism, a better chance in life. Martinez said she...
Batchelor Trial, Cannabis Decriminalization: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Crime and punishment played heavily in the San Antonio Current's most-read headlines this week.
San Antonio philanthropist Harvey E. Najim ensures no family goes hungry this holiday season.
The distributions will take place in South, East and West Bexar County ahead of the holidays.
KSAT 12
How and why does fog form? A meteorologist explains 🌫️
Muggy mornings in South Central Texas can often consist of dew, a big can of hairspray, and at times another meteorological phenomena: fog. We run into fog on the morning commute or drive to school, which can often slow us down. There are several different types of fog, but how...
Texans prepare for winter power outages despite warm weather predictions
Texas preppers are still reeling from the 2021 winter storm.
KSAT 12
Primarily Primates needs your used toys this holiday season
San Antonio – If you’re clearing out your child’s closet to make room for this year’s holiday gifts, you may consider donating some of those old toys to Primarily Primates. “They are relinquished from people who are trying to keep them as pets, or they’re seized...
During 'active year' of road rage incidents, San Antonio nonprofit expanding aggressive driving program
SAN ANTONIO — The Community Alliance for Training and Safety (CATS) is expanding its Aggressive Driving and Road Rage programs amid an active year of road rage incidents in San Antonio, the agency said. In a release, the agency said its objective is to continue to focus community attention...
Body of missing former UH student found in Central Texas lake, sheriff says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The body of a former University of Houston student who went missing while camping with friends has been found in a Central Texas lake, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake...
beckerspayer.com
Humana, BCBS Texas cut ties with San Antonio home health firm after owner charged with premiums theft
Humana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas have canceled their contracts with San Antonio-based Superior Home Health Services after the owner was indicted in connection with the theft of employee insurance premiums, ABC-affiliate KSAT reported Dec. 2. According to the report, owner and CEO Belinda Jo Juarez was indicted...
These Texas cities have the least sustainable credit card debt: study
The holidays are here and that means many people are going to be spending money this year. Though many people stick to their set budgets, realistically a lot of people have to rely on credit cards to make ends meet.
KSAT 12
The improbable snowfall of December 7, 2017
When it comes to snowfall memories, older San Antonians will harken back to 1985 and forgetting February 2021′s winter experience is impossible. But, one of my favorite snowfall events is the one that happened on this date five years ago. The timing was impeccable. It was just enough to make a respectable snowman, while the glistening sun the next morning made for a scene right out of a Hallmark movie.
KSAT 12
6 San Antonio-area displays make Yelp’s list for best places to see holiday lights in Texas
SAN ANTONIO – Yelp recently released a list of top places to see holiday lights in Texas and six of the 20 locations are located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas. Yelp identified businesses in categories like Local Flavor, Festivals, and Landmarks & Historical Buildings that had a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How is Child Custody Determined in San Antonio, TX
When divorce or separation happens, child custody becomes the primary argument if children are involved. Every state differs in child custody laws and family laws. The only thing that remains intact is that the courts always look for what is best for the child. Getting a child custody lawyer is in the best interest of the parent who feels they are fit to have custody.
KSAT 12
Drag show in San Antonio among several canceled nationally due to ongoing threats
SAN ANTONIO – A night of entertainment at a local venue on San Antonio’s West Side was canceled Saturday for safety reasons, among several drag shows nationwide threatened by so-called anti-LGBTQ+ extremists this week. Armed protesters disrupted a library reading in California, and self-described members of the Proud...
Comments / 0