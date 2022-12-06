Read full article on original website
WBTV
“We were hoping to get more out of this” Sen. Tuberville reacts to Griner release
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s a victory nearly a year in the making - made possible by what Biden is calling “painstaking and intense negotiations” with Russia. “Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones,” said Biden. “She should’ve been there all along.”
WBTV
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) has left the Democratic Party. She announced this morning that she will now be an independent who still caucuses with Democrats in the Senate. This comes as the senator continues facing pressure from the left to be more progressive. Sinema joins Bernie...
WBTV
Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivers farewell floor speech
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is retiring from the U.S. Senate in less than a month. Thursday, the senator delivered his final floor speech. Portman said, “We’ve had some successes, and some disappointments. But through it all I’ve always considered it a great honor to have been given the chance to represent my neighbors. The people of Ohio.”
WBTV
Warnock victory brings consequences to the U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The majority in the U.S. Senate is one seat bigger for Democrats. After Senator Raphael Warnock’s (D-Georgia) victory over Herschel Walker in Tuesday’s runoff election, the 118th Congress will feature slim majorities in the House and Senate. While Democrats already locked up their majority a month ago, this extra victory has consequences.
WBTV
Exclusive: Second Gentleman discusses rise of anti-semitism following roundtable with Jewish leaders
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Wednesday, the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, hosted a roundtable at the White House. He invited Jewish leaders from around the country to address the rise of antisemitism in the United States. Emhoff said there is an “epidemic of hate facing our country.” Washington News Bureau Correspondent Josh Rultenberg spoke with Emhoff in his only sit-down interview following the event.
WBTV
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second in...
WBTV
State senator wants every SC student to eat for free at school next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the last two years, every student in the country has eaten for free at school, thanks to a federal pandemic-relief program. But Congress declined to continue funding that program this school year, putting hundreds of thousands of South Carolina students at risk of losing access to those free breakfasts and lunches if their families, schools, or districts did not apply to keep them enrolled.
