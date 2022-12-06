Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Announced Plans for Affordable Housing At a Cost of $25 MillionTom HandyDallas, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas creates new trails; Plano gives a Silver Line update
The inspiration for the 12 Street Station is the movement of air and the future, according to Dallas Area Rapid Transit. (Rendering courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) On the Dec. 9 episode of "The DFW Breakdown," Community Impact reporter Jackson King discusses Dallas’ effort to clean up more than 1,300 alleyways throughout the city, including a pilot program to turn some disused alleys into neighborhood trails. Later on, reporter Michael Crouchley brings an update on Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line project as Plano moves into a new phase of planning for two stations.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road
McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
ClearSight to offer LASIK, other vision improvement procedures in Plano
ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new Plano office in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new facility in Plano next year. The medical office will be located at 5280 Towne Square Drive. An official opening date has not been set for the Plano location, but construction is scheduled to finish May 31, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. ClearSight will offer LASIK procedures and other alternative procedures for vision improvement. ClearSight has one location in Oklahoma. www.clearsight.com.
Lewisville’s waste, recycling services rates to increase at beginning of new year
The cost-of-service rates for waste and recycling in Lewisville will increase by 5% in 2023. (Courtesy Fotolia) The cost-of-service rates for waste and recycling in Lewisville will increase by 5% effective Jan. 1. Lewisville City Council approved a resolution acknowledging 2023 cost of service rates for franchised solid waste and...
Alley conversion project providing major revitalization within Dallas
This alley between Gaston Avenue and Junius Street runs from North Beacon Street to Parkmont Street. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas officials have spent the last year working to clean up and rebuild a variety of alleyways throughout the city. The entire alley project, which includes cleaning and clearing 1,365 alleys...
Lewisville City Hall basement undergoing construction
About 10,500 square feet of Lewisville City Hall’s basement will be remodeled into a conference center. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The construction of Lewisville City Hall’s basement is underway after Lewisville City Council approved a professional services agreement Dec. 5. About 10,500 square feet of the basement will be...
Developers break ground on 87-unit mixed-income development Kiva East in Dallas
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Kiva East development. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) As people continue to move to Dallas, the city and developers are looking to create more places to live, while helping long-time residents continue to call their neighborhoods home. And they’re hoping a new project in East Dallas will do just that.
DART rolls out decorated holiday train, buses
Dallas Area Rapid Transit's holiday train is decorated with lights and snowmen. (Courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) A Dallas Area Rapid Transit train and multiple buses will be decorated to celebrate the holidays through the month of December, according to a news release from the transit company. The DART holiday...
McKinney City Council considers district designation for Honey Creek development
Republic Property Group is seeking a municipal management district designation for a planned north McKinney development called Honey Creek. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Proposed plans for McKinney’s first municipal management district estimate the Honey Creek development could be worth over $2 billion, according to city documents. McKinney City Council...
Medical City Frisco opens $91M patient tower
Medical City Frisco's new patient tower will begin accepting patients Dec. 13. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Medical City Frisco’s new patient tower, located at 5500 Frisco Square Blvd., is readying to accept patients after a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Dec. 9. The $91 million project features 118,500 square feet of space,...
JCPenney’s Plano Headquarters To Reopen At Legacy West
After more than two years, JCPenney will bring employees back to its Plano headquarters. Employees have worked from home or in vacant stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Real Deal, JCPenney announced the headquarters would be moving to the 318,067 square-foot building at 6501 Legacy Drive which has been renamed CalWest.The new and improved offices will cover more than 220,000 square feet.
Tanger Outlets solar panel installation nears completion in Fort Worth
The construction of a parking area with solar panels on top at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth should be completed by the end of the year. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint and ease utility bills, Tanger Outlets Fort Worth is nearing completion of its solar panel installation project.
Improvements coming to rail crossing in Grapevine
TEXRail train going by Harvest Hall in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Grapevine City Council approved an interlocal agreement with Trinity Metro for improvements to the rail crossing on Main Street at its Nov. 15 meeting. During the 2021 holiday season, vehicle traffic on Grapevine’s Main Street interfered with the TEXRail...
Frisco to enter development agreement with Frisco Station
Frisco City Council approved a development agreement with the developers behind Frisco Station during its Dec. 6 meeting. (Courtesy Frisco Station) Frisco City Council approved a development agreement with the developers behind Frisco Station, a mixed-use development located west of Dallas Parkway, during its Dec. 6 meeting. The agreement establishes...
firefighternation.com
Dallas (TX) Fire Engine Lands in Ditch Responding to Four-Alarm Shopping Center Fire
Dallas Fire-Rescue battled a three-alarm fire at a shopping center Friday morning, and a fire engine went off the road in responding to it. The call to the commercial building in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard came in at about 7 a.m. and quckly escalated to three alarms, WFAA reported.
Dallas' Mockingbird Station is on the market
It opened its doors in 2001 next to a DART rail station just east of the SMU campus, and since then Mockingbird Station has received a number of real estate industry awards for its landmark design.
Coppell transitions sewer billing method to winter averaging
The sewer billing method for Coppell residents is switching to winter averaging. (Courtesy Pexels) The sewer billing method for Coppell residents is switching to winter averaging. Coppell City Council approved an amendment to the water and sewer regulations ordinance in September. The city began collecting data Nov. 1 to calculate...
fox4news.com
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
McKinney City Council approves citywide wayfinding plan
The McKinney City Council approved a citywide wayfinding sign master plan at its Dec. 6 meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney’s new Wayfinding Master Plan has been approved, and the first phase of construction is expected to begin in 2023. The McKinney City Council approved the master plan...
