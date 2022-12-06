ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas creates new trails; Plano gives a Silver Line update

The inspiration for the 12 Street Station is the movement of air and the future, according to Dallas Area Rapid Transit. (Rendering courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) On the Dec. 9 episode of "The DFW Breakdown," Community Impact reporter Jackson King discusses Dallas’ effort to clean up more than 1,300 alleyways throughout the city, including a pilot program to turn some disused alleys into neighborhood trails. Later on, reporter Michael Crouchley brings an update on Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line project as Plano moves into a new phase of planning for two stations.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road

McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ClearSight to offer LASIK, other vision improvement procedures in Plano

ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new Plano office in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new facility in Plano next year. The medical office will be located at 5280 Towne Square Drive. An official opening date has not been set for the Plano location, but construction is scheduled to finish May 31, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. ClearSight will offer LASIK procedures and other alternative procedures for vision improvement. ClearSight has one location in Oklahoma. www.clearsight.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Developers break ground on 87-unit mixed-income development Kiva East in Dallas

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Kiva East development. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) As people continue to move to Dallas, the city and developers are looking to create more places to live, while helping long-time residents continue to call their neighborhoods home. And they’re hoping a new project in East Dallas will do just that.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney City Council considers district designation for Honey Creek development

Republic Property Group is seeking a municipal management district designation for a planned north McKinney development called Honey Creek. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Proposed plans for McKinney’s first municipal management district estimate the Honey Creek development could be worth over $2 billion, according to city documents. McKinney City Council...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Medical City Frisco opens $91M patient tower

Medical City Frisco's new patient tower will begin accepting patients Dec. 13. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Medical City Frisco’s new patient tower, located at 5500 Frisco Square Blvd., is readying to accept patients after a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Dec. 9. The $91 million project features 118,500 square feet of space,...
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

JCPenney’s Plano Headquarters To Reopen At Legacy West

After more than two years, JCPenney will bring employees back to its Plano headquarters. Employees have worked from home or in vacant stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Real Deal, JCPenney announced the headquarters would be moving to the 318,067 square-foot building at 6501 Legacy Drive which has been renamed CalWest.The new and improved offices will cover more than 220,000 square feet.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder

DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy