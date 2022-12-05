ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

Trumbull outage leaves hundreds in the dark

Crews from FirstEnergy are working to learn why nearly 2,000 homes and businesses lost electricity in Trumbull County Wednesday evening. Before 6 p.m. the utility's website reported 1,986 outages with most of those in Howland, and the remainder in the City of Warren and Weathersfield Township. According to the website,...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Construction for New Facility Underway for a Millersburg Trucking Company

Construction of a Millersburg trucking company’s new multi-million dollar facility is now underway. Mast Trucking, a 24-hour refrigerated trucking business, will be building a 27,000 square-foot facility in Massillon on a 38-acre parcel of land with construction to cost somewhere between $6 million and $8 million. When the new facility is finished in spring, it will create 40 new jobs for the area and move 20 positions from other statewide facilities.
MASSILLON, OH
Changes Start First Thing Thursday on Akron Beltway System

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the big changes occurring at the Central Interchange and at I-77/224/277 in Akron are scheduled to kick in Thursday morning at 6. The long-closed ramp from I-77 North to Westbound I-76 (bottom of above picture) is to re-open. That means...
AKRON, OH
ONLINE monthly consignment tractors, trucks, farm equipment, trailers, tools, lawn & garden, vehicles, collector cars, and misc.

DROPOFF: THURSDAY – DECEMBER 22, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. & FRIDAY – DECEMBER 23, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M. Additions: Bobcat 190 track loader, approx. 5,500 hrs. – Bobcat 590 track loader, approx. 3,000 hrs. – 2011 International Durastar diesel chipper truck w/ 72’ boom and dump box, 96k miles – 1995 GMC topkick diesel chipper truck with 56’ boom & dump box – 2007 Ford F-450 power stroke utility truck, 214k miles – 1996 International 4700 diesel dump truck – 2013 GMC Sierra pickup, crew cab, 2500HD, gas, 122k miles – 2011 Chevy Duramax diesel truck, crew cab w/ dump – 2007 Isuzu diesel dump truck, approx. 111k miles – Vermeer BC1400XL diesel chipper, up to 14” – Vermeer BC1000XL diesel chipper, up to 10” – (2) 18’ equipment trailers – Stumper 280ST QT stump grinder – (2) QT grapple buckets – QT 60” brush hog, Rut mfg. – Vermeer 206 stump grinder, walk-behind – Bobcat QT SG60 stump grinder – Stihl chainsaws – 2009 Chevy Express van, 123k miles.
LOUISVILLE, OH
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
CANTON, OH
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 men escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. The facility is located at 9892 Murray Ridge Road. The Lorain Sheriff’s press release said Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. broke out a window...
ELYRIA, OH
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH

