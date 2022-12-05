Read full article on original website
Related
Crews battle large fire at Portage County excavating and trucking company
RAVENNA, Ohio — Officials in Portage County tell 3News that crews from multiple departments battled a large fire at the Patrick Excavating & Trucking Company on State Route 5 in Charlestown Township on Thursday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
WFMJ.com
Trumbull outage leaves hundreds in the dark
Crews from FirstEnergy are working to learn why nearly 2,000 homes and businesses lost electricity in Trumbull County Wednesday evening. Before 6 p.m. the utility's website reported 1,986 outages with most of those in Howland, and the remainder in the City of Warren and Weathersfield Township. According to the website,...
How these 4 projects worth $1.2B will ‘transform’ their Northeast Ohio neighborhoods
New state tax breaks announced Wednesday are expected to revitalize Cleveland's University Circle district, renovate a historic building in Lake County and help build an indoor waterpark in Canton.
Survey: Northeast Ohioans still uncertain about $50 million spend on Global Center renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A decade of shouldering debt from the boggled Medical Mart turned empty Global Center for Health Innovation incited passionate debate this summer over whether to abandon the building or invest millions more into it, in an attempt to make it profitable. A recent poll by cleveland.com...
WFMJ.com
Canfield resident selected as Ohio Edison's first 'Merry and Bright' holiday lights winner
FirstEnergy has announced the winner of Ohio Edison's first "Merry and Bright" holiday lights contest. Chris Cole of Canfield was chosen as this year's winner. According to a press release from FirstEnergy, Cole loves to brighten the season and inspire his neighbors with his holiday decor, which he says evokes memories from his childhood.
wqkt.com
Construction for New Facility Underway for a Millersburg Trucking Company
Construction of a Millersburg trucking company’s new multi-million dollar facility is now underway. Mast Trucking, a 24-hour refrigerated trucking business, will be building a 27,000 square-foot facility in Massillon on a 38-acre parcel of land with construction to cost somewhere between $6 million and $8 million. When the new facility is finished in spring, it will create 40 new jobs for the area and move 20 positions from other statewide facilities.
whbc.com
Changes Start First Thing Thursday on Akron Beltway System
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the big changes occurring at the Central Interchange and at I-77/224/277 in Akron are scheduled to kick in Thursday morning at 6. The long-closed ramp from I-77 North to Westbound I-76 (bottom of above picture) is to re-open. That means...
Newton Falls votes to put policing in hands of sheriff
Newton Falls City Council council voted Wednesday to place policing in the hands of the Trumbull County Sheriff's department.
$599k Ohio Home Looks Like it Was Designed by 6 Different People
This realtor listing is a bit dizzying. Located at 7295 Surrey Lane in Chesterland, OH, this home is currently listed for $599,900. Looking at the exterior, it looks like a lovely brick home sitting on a lake. Sure, the landscaping needs a bit of TLC but, otherwise, it's pretty nice.
Shipping container ‘she sheds’? Not in Strongsville; council approves ban
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city has banned giant shipping containers and railroad cars in residential districts. City Council voted 6-0 in favor of the ban Nov. 21. The previous month, three council members -- Kelly Kosek, Tom Clark and Ann Roff -- had expressed support for allowing residential shipping containers and/or railroad cars under certain conditions.
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE monthly consignment tractors, trucks, farm equipment, trailers, tools, lawn & garden, vehicles, collector cars, and misc.
DROPOFF: THURSDAY – DECEMBER 22, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. & FRIDAY – DECEMBER 23, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M. Additions: Bobcat 190 track loader, approx. 5,500 hrs. – Bobcat 590 track loader, approx. 3,000 hrs. – 2011 International Durastar diesel chipper truck w/ 72’ boom and dump box, 96k miles – 1995 GMC topkick diesel chipper truck with 56’ boom & dump box – 2007 Ford F-450 power stroke utility truck, 214k miles – 1996 International 4700 diesel dump truck – 2013 GMC Sierra pickup, crew cab, 2500HD, gas, 122k miles – 2011 Chevy Duramax diesel truck, crew cab w/ dump – 2007 Isuzu diesel dump truck, approx. 111k miles – Vermeer BC1400XL diesel chipper, up to 14” – Vermeer BC1000XL diesel chipper, up to 10” – (2) 18’ equipment trailers – Stumper 280ST QT stump grinder – (2) QT grapple buckets – QT 60” brush hog, Rut mfg. – Vermeer 206 stump grinder, walk-behind – Bobcat QT SG60 stump grinder – Stihl chainsaws – 2009 Chevy Express van, 123k miles.
Remaking the Market: West Side Market vendors share renovations, concerns, hopes for the transition
CLEVELAND — Tuesday evening, the West Side Market advisory board and consultant Ted Spitzer, leading the 10-month master plan to transition the Market to non-profit ownership, finalized the mission, vision, and values for Cleveland Public Market Corporation. That Corporation will make up the go-tos to run the non-profit when that is finalized.
Cars line up at Youngstown gas station for free fuel
It was at the Big Apple Gas Station on McGuffey Road in Youngstown.
Warren’s mission hopes for Christmas miracle to repair roof
On top of the damage inside, Warren Family Mission Director of Public Relations Dominic Mararri says the entire flat roof needs to be replaced. It's a costly expense for an organization with a mission to help those in need.
whbc.com
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls
From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
cleveland19.com
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 men escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. The facility is located at 9892 Murray Ridge Road. The Lorain Sheriff’s press release said Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. broke out a window...
WTOV 9
Three members of Carrollton Exempted Village Schools facing several charges
CARROLL COUNTY, OH — Three members of the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools were indicted on Wednesday by the Carroll County Grand Jury. Superintendent Dr. David Quattrochi, along with school board member Michael Pozderac and his wife Jackie, a teacher in the district are each facing ten charges. The charges...
Semi crash slows traffic in Mahoning County
A semi went off the road and overturned in Beaver Township Thursday.
Midway Mall inching closer to facelift with loan pre-approval
Long anticipated revitalization efforts in Elyria could be inching forward. This week, leaders there pre-approved a funding source to purchase and eventually redevelop the Midway Mall.
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Comments / 0