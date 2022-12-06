Read full article on original website
fredonialeader.org
2022 Battle of the New Bands: Highlights from one of Fredonia’s biggest annual music events
The annual Battle of the New Bands competition was held by SUNY Fredonia’s Music Industry Club in the Williams Center’s Multi-Purpose Room on Friday, Dec. 2. Each year, the competition begins as a mixer, where musicians gather to hear the rules of the competition and meet one another to form a new band with an accompanying manager. Each artist must not have collectively performed as the entity they auditioned as prior to the competition.
New York News Anchor Gives Update On Health Scare
If you have been missing one of your favorite news anchors there is some good news. WIVB Channe 4 news co-anchor Don Postles recently gave an update on his health condition after he had surgery to remove cancer on his face. He is still in a recovery mood and he...
fredonialeader.org
NYC Native Henry Wang talks street-style fashion
Fredonia student Henry Wang grew up shopping at Macy’s with his mother. His mom would pick out outfits for him, cultivating his passion for fashion in the process. “My mom has always been my main and biggest supporter,” Wang said. Wang is from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. He grew...
Vidler's 5 & 10 to celebrate 50th anniversary of East Aurora Carolcade
The carolcade will take place on December 17 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street in front of the store.
tmpresale.com
Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center in Salamanca May 20th, 2023 – presale password
The pre-sale code for an upcoming Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY presale is available! While this brief presale opportunity is going on, you get the chance to buy Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY performance tickets in advance of anyone else!
wellsvillesun.com
Roller Derby anyone ? See action-packed photo gallery of WNY teams
Following is a press release from EMRD, Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby, a non-profit organization which donates to local charities, a portion of the gate from each home bout. They are an amazing group of young women who work and play hard and then contribute to organizations which benefit greatly from their generosity. I’ve been their official photographer for many years and have missed the action for the last couple of COVID-interrupted seasons. Above is their team photo from this year which includes their new recruits for 2023.
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
fredonialeader.org
A brotherhood that transcends boundaries
This summer, SUNY Fredonia international student Alon Haimovitz was preparing for the 2022-2023 basketball season. But, a couple years ago, Haimovitz was gearing up for something much different, nearly 6000 miles away back home in Israel, until his agent got one game-changing phone call. “I’ve had this motto ever since...
Senior Dog Sanctuary Getting Permanent Home In Western New York
A senior dog sanctuary is set to get a permanent home in Western New York after it was granted a special use permit last week. White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary is a non-profit that helps senior dogs live out the rest of their days in a comfortable environment. According to...
fredonialeader.org
A Toolkit and Proposal for Cultivating Mental Health at SUNY Fredonia
Do you know why the Kauli tribe of New Guinea are so happy? Daniel, a junior here at SUNY Fredonia, thinks he might know. “I think it’s because they get a lot of vitamin C.”. Daniel isn’t talking about the vitamin you get from supplements or food like...
D.A. Taste to reopen at former South Buffalo ice cream shop, with future plans in Larkinville
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo taco shop is reopening in a new space, with big plans for next summer. D.A. Taste is moving to 368 Abbott Road, where owners Dominick Buster and Azrael Laia are buying the former Abbott Road Ice Cream. It’ll be the third location for...
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn
There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Meet CHQ Barn: A Rustic Venue with a Breathtaking View of the Chautauqua Lake Region
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. The story of how this barn came to be a wedding venue is a fairytale itself. Once upon a time, it was a dairy farm. Then it was a working...
Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York
It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
Robots Taking Over This Restaurant In WNY?
It seems like something out of a sci-fi movie, but it’s actually happening here in Buffalo. It’s no secret that many restaurants in Buffalo have been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic. Thanks to a nationwide shortage of service industry workers coupled with the skyrocketing costs of food and supplies thanks to inflation, Western New York restaurants are often seeking out creative ways to stay open and serve their faithful customers.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
WKBW-TV
West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
Niawanda Park pavilion dedicated to former City of Tonawanda mayor
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a popular pavilion in the City of Tonawanda was renamed to honor one of the city's former officials. The City officially dedicated the newly renamed pavilion at Niawanda Park as the "Pilozzi pavilion." That's named in honor of former City of Tonawanda Mayor Ronald Pilozzi, who passed away earlier this year.
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- December 8, 2022
Area fishing action ground to a halt due to rain, and high winds. You can always find someplace to go fishing though in Niagara Falls USA. In the Niagara River, remember that the shoreline – such as in the Niagara Gorge – clears first and could offer some great trout opportunities. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls started to do some exploring Tuesday of this week and he found 2 feet of visibility above the power plant and 1-foot below the power plant. Casting No. 4 white and green spinners, as well as white and pink colors, he was rewarded with 5 or 6 colorful steelheads. By the end of the day, Ziehm was reporting 3 feet of visibility. Conditions should slowly improve as things progress this week unless we receive some more serious winds. If you still have your boat ready to go, don’t forget the Lower Niagara River is still wide open for trout action. When the waters start to clear in the main current, expect to see more steelhead along with brown trout and lake trout according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Top baits include egg sacs, egg imitations like beads, minnows, Kwikfish and MagLips. Spoons, spinners, egg sacs or egg imitations, and jigs will work from shore.
Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
