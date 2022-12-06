ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

2022 Battle of the New Bands: Highlights from one of Fredonia’s biggest annual music events

The annual Battle of the New Bands competition was held by SUNY Fredonia’s Music Industry Club in the Williams Center’s Multi-Purpose Room on Friday, Dec. 2. Each year, the competition begins as a mixer, where musicians gather to hear the rules of the competition and meet one another to form a new band with an accompanying manager. Each artist must not have collectively performed as the entity they auditioned as prior to the competition.
NYC Native Henry Wang talks street-style fashion

Fredonia student Henry Wang grew up shopping at Macy’s with his mother. His mom would pick out outfits for him, cultivating his passion for fashion in the process. “My mom has always been my main and biggest supporter,” Wang said. Wang is from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. He grew...
Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center in Salamanca May 20th, 2023 – presale password

The pre-sale code for an upcoming Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY presale is available! While this brief presale opportunity is going on, you get the chance to buy Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY performance tickets in advance of anyone else!
Roller Derby anyone ? See action-packed photo gallery of WNY teams

Following is a press release from EMRD, Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby, a non-profit organization which donates to local charities, a portion of the gate from each home bout. They are an amazing group of young women who work and play hard and then contribute to organizations which benefit greatly from their generosity. I’ve been their official photographer for many years and have missed the action for the last couple of COVID-interrupted seasons. Above is their team photo from this year which includes their new recruits for 2023.
A brotherhood that transcends boundaries

This summer, SUNY Fredonia international student Alon Haimovitz was preparing for the 2022-2023 basketball season. But, a couple years ago, Haimovitz was gearing up for something much different, nearly 6000 miles away back home in Israel, until his agent got one game-changing phone call. “I’ve had this motto ever since...
Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn

There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York

It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
Robots Taking Over This Restaurant In WNY?

It seems like something out of a sci-fi movie, but it’s actually happening here in Buffalo. It’s no secret that many restaurants in Buffalo have been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic. Thanks to a nationwide shortage of service industry workers coupled with the skyrocketing costs of food and supplies thanks to inflation, Western New York restaurants are often seeking out creative ways to stay open and serve their faithful customers.
West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
Niawanda Park pavilion dedicated to former City of Tonawanda mayor

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a popular pavilion in the City of Tonawanda was renamed to honor one of the city's former officials. The City officially dedicated the newly renamed pavilion at Niawanda Park as the "Pilozzi pavilion." That's named in honor of former City of Tonawanda Mayor Ronald Pilozzi, who passed away earlier this year.
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- December 8, 2022

Area fishing action ground to a halt due to rain, and high winds. You can always find someplace to go fishing though in Niagara Falls USA. In the Niagara River, remember that the shoreline – such as in the Niagara Gorge – clears first and could offer some great trout opportunities. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls started to do some exploring Tuesday of this week and he found 2 feet of visibility above the power plant and 1-foot below the power plant. Casting No. 4 white and green spinners, as well as white and pink colors, he was rewarded with 5 or 6 colorful steelheads. By the end of the day, Ziehm was reporting 3 feet of visibility. Conditions should slowly improve as things progress this week unless we receive some more serious winds. If you still have your boat ready to go, don’t forget the Lower Niagara River is still wide open for trout action. When the waters start to clear in the main current, expect to see more steelhead along with brown trout and lake trout according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Top baits include egg sacs, egg imitations like beads, minnows, Kwikfish and MagLips. Spoons, spinners, egg sacs or egg imitations, and jigs will work from shore.
Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
DUNKIRK, NY

