Cleveland Scene
You Can Stay in a Cave House During Your Next Visit to Hocking Hills
The next time you take a trip out to Hocking Hills, your adventure can include staying in an actual cave. Dunlap Hollow's The Cave is a new, one-of-a-kind luxury house in Rockbridge. It features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a full-service kitchen with an indoor gas stove, as well as a pool table and a six-person hot tub. Outdoors, you have access to private hiking trails and an outdoor fireplace with lounge chairs.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.
WHIZ
The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
WTRF
Injured bulldog is just one example of abandonment of sick & injured pets
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County dog warden is seeing more and more cases of sick and injured pets being abandoned by their owners. Lisa Williams says people might have responded to an ad in the paper that said “free to a good home,” without realizing that a pet is a lifetime commitment, and that vet care is a part of it.
WOUB
myfox28columbus.com
Secret Santa volunteer charged after incomplete toy delivery in Guernsey County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Secret Santa volunteer is charged with misdemeanor theft after several bags of donated toys were not delivered in Guernsey County. James E. Edwards, 45, has pleaded not guilty, and he told Cambridge Police he did not know what happened to the missing toys, according to a police report filed this week.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)
Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
cleveland.com
Proud Boys, white supremacists protest of canceled drag story time event in Ohio among several across country
COLUMBUS, Ohio – “Life, liberty, victory!” chanted a group of balaclava-clad men known as Patriot Front, some holding shields, marching two abreast on Saturday through the tony neighborhood of Clintonville. They comprised one of about four militaristic demonstrations that popped up outside a canceled event, in which...
WHIZ
Family Displaced By Fire
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A fire this morning displaced a family. Zanesville Fire Department responded to a home at 1410 Lewis Drive 7:02 AM, after calls from passersby reporting the blaze. Upon arrival on-scene, they found heavy fire coming from the home. Crews, assisted by Washington Township, were able to...
WOUB
Woman attacked by three dogs in Vinton County still in recovery while the dogs’ owners head towards a trial
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A 64-year-old cyclist was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County at the end of October. A month and a half later, she is now on the long road of recovery, having had one leg amputated above the knee, meanwhile, the owners of the dogs are headed to court to face misdemeanor charges.
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Buck
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the week is someone who’s cuddly like a bear and is very active and full of energy. Meet Buck, he’s a Lab-Mix who is good with cats, kids and other dogs, rides well in the car and is very friendly. Canine...
WOUB
Suggested Listening ’22: DJ B-Funk
It’s that time of year again! WOUB Culture has reached out to a variety of folks involved in various capacities with the music and arts throughout WOUB’s diverse coverage region to inquire: “what have you been listening to this year, my friend?” Find their answers on WOUB Culture all throughout the month of December.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Ohio Mayor Slammed After Proud Boys Shut Down Drag Queen Event
Columbus mayor Andrew J. Ginther has found himself in the crossfire between Proud Boys and LGBTQ campaigners over his handling of the doomed children's event.
WHIZ
ZMC Health Department Provides Update on Measles Outbreak
ZANESVILLE, OH- Parts of the state are dealing with a measles outbreak as we head into the holiday season. Over fifty kids throughout the Columbus and central Ohio area reportedly have the virus, which is spread through infected individuals coughing, sneezing, or even just breathing. There is no cure for...
Local Landscaper Returns to His Roots
Editor’s Note: This is the first of hopefully a series of features on local entrepreneurs who have businesses in the Athens area. Handymen can make a profitable living in the spring, summer and fall months, but often fall on difficult times in the winter season That does not go unnoticed by local landscaper Dallas Lazear, who hopes that changes for him this upcoming winter. ...
WDTV
Fireball passes over Monongalia County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
Ohio ‘Chicken Bill’ could expedite process for oil and gas companies to extract natural gas from state parks
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — If an Ohio bill passes, hikers traversing the paths of Hocking Hills and other state parks might soon have to share the trails with another type of park patron: Oil and gas companies. House Bill 507, or ‘The Chicken Bill,’ was meant to reduce the minimum number of poultry chicks that […]
Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
Thief steals toy donations from car dealership holiday drive
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Grinch came early this year in Guernsey County. After a month-long toy drive at the Dunning Ford car dealership in Cambridge, Ohio, nine bags of toys donated to the county’s Secret Santa program for children were taken by a person pretending to work for the program. According to a Facebook […]
