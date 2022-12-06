ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan Falls, OH

Cleveland Scene

You Can Stay in a Cave House During Your Next Visit to Hocking Hills

The next time you take a trip out to Hocking Hills, your adventure can include staying in an actual cave. Dunlap Hollow's The Cave is a new, one-of-a-kind luxury house in Rockbridge. It features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a full-service kitchen with an indoor gas stove, as well as a pool table and a six-person hot tub. Outdoors, you have access to private hiking trails and an outdoor fireplace with lounge chairs.
ROCKBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns

ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF

Injured bulldog is just one example of abandonment of sick & injured pets

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County dog warden is seeing more and more cases of sick and injured pets being abandoned by their owners. Lisa Williams says people might have responded to an ad in the paper that said “free to a good home,” without realizing that a pet is a lifetime commitment, and that vet care is a part of it.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)

Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
LANCASTER, OH
WHIZ

Family Displaced By Fire

ZANESVILLE, Oh – A fire this morning displaced a family. Zanesville Fire Department responded to a home at 1410 Lewis Drive 7:02 AM, after calls from passersby reporting the blaze. Upon arrival on-scene, they found heavy fire coming from the home. Crews, assisted by Washington Township, were able to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Dog of the Week: Meet Buck

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the week is someone who’s cuddly like a bear and is very active and full of energy. Meet Buck, he’s a Lab-Mix who is good with cats, kids and other dogs, rides well in the car and is very friendly. Canine...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WOUB

Suggested Listening ’22: DJ B-Funk

It’s that time of year again! WOUB Culture has reached out to a variety of folks involved in various capacities with the music and arts throughout WOUB’s diverse coverage region to inquire: “what have you been listening to this year, my friend?” Find their answers on WOUB Culture all throughout the month of December.
ATHENS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

ZMC Health Department Provides Update on Measles Outbreak

ZANESVILLE, OH- Parts of the state are dealing with a measles outbreak as we head into the holiday season. Over fifty kids throughout the Columbus and central Ohio area reportedly have the virus, which is spread through infected individuals coughing, sneezing, or even just breathing. There is no cure for...
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

Local Landscaper Returns to His Roots

Editor’s Note: This is the first of hopefully a series of features on local entrepreneurs who have businesses in the Athens area. Handymen can make a profitable living in the spring, summer and fall months, but often fall on difficult times in the winter season That does not go unnoticed by local landscaper Dallas Lazear, who hopes that changes for him this upcoming winter. ...
ATHENS, OH
WDTV

Fireball passes over Monongalia County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Thief steals toy donations from car dealership holiday drive

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Grinch came early this year in Guernsey County. After a month-long toy drive at the Dunning Ford car dealership in Cambridge, Ohio, nine bags of toys donated to the county’s Secret Santa program for children were taken by a person pretending to work for the program. According to a Facebook […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH

