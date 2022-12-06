ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Dozens of volunteers deliver thousands of Christmas gifts to Minnesota seniors

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a different kind of gift drive going on in the north metro. This one puts seniors in the spotlight.Jane McKay of Anoka is amongst the dozens of volunteers bustling to deliver gifts to seniors."It gives me joy to help the seniors and they appreciate it so much," she said.James Witt and Sharon Kurschner are residents at Whispering Pines. They are getting two of the 3,000 personalized gifts Granny's Closet is giving away through their Christmas Angel program.This year marks the biggest demand they've had for people who need these presents according the the president of Granny's...
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome

Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
St. Paul's Operation Warm coat distribution event cancelled

ST PAUL, Minn. — City officials say a coat distribution event in St. Paul has been postponed. The event was originally set for Friday, Dec. 9 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Eastern Heights Elementary in St. Paul. St. Paul Local 21 firefighters partnered with national nonprofit Operation Warm, hoping to...
Spread Holiday Cheer By Helping This Minnesota Santa Who Had His ‘Sleigh’ Stolen!

Bah-Humbug! That's what I imagine the thieves saying to one another as they drove off with this Minnesota Santa's Sleigh recently. Chances are they didn't actually say Bah-Humbug but I'm sure they uttered another dubious phrase. What's real about this story is that a Minnesota Santa has found himself without a 'sleigh' for the holiday season, and that going to hurt his livelihood.
St. Cloud Area Towns as the Cast of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

My family's go-to Christmas movie has always been National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. We do dress up/themed Christmas every year and the "Come as Your Favorite Christmas Vacation Character" celebration of 2013 will forever be our favorite. To sweeten it this year, my aunt is actually traveling the country by RV and pulled up to my cousin's house in it in North Carolina. We like to stay on brand.
Jury Duty Scam Hits Minnesota Town

Being summoned for jury duty is something that happens to us all but it happens to some more than others! If you haven't had to take part in jury duty ever, you may fall for a new scam that is going around. Every day there seems to be a new...
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota

Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
Report: Minnesota health care workers leaving at 'crisis rates'

Photo: Health care workers are leaving the profession at overwhelming rates. Eighty-five percent of workers are women, and 35 percent people of color. Derek Montgomery for MPR News. In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country. The ability to find direct...
