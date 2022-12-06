Read full article on original website
Dozens of volunteers deliver thousands of Christmas gifts to Minnesota seniors
ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a different kind of gift drive going on in the north metro. This one puts seniors in the spotlight.Jane McKay of Anoka is amongst the dozens of volunteers bustling to deliver gifts to seniors."It gives me joy to help the seniors and they appreciate it so much," she said.James Witt and Sharon Kurschner are residents at Whispering Pines. They are getting two of the 3,000 personalized gifts Granny's Closet is giving away through their Christmas Angel program.This year marks the biggest demand they've had for people who need these presents according the the president of Granny's...
Animal Humane Society rescues 22 dogs from rural Minnesota breeder
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Nearly two dozen dogs are on their way to finding fur-ever homes after being rescued by the Animal Humane Society. The 22 dogs were taken from a breeder in rural Minnesota, north of the Twin Cities, after a report found there were too many dogs on the property.
Minnesota DNR Encourages You to Give the Gift of the Outdoors
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Still looking for a gift for that person who has everything? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some ideas to give the gift of the outdoors. For a suggested donation of $25, you can get someone a subscription to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer Magazine. For...
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
St. Paul's Operation Warm coat distribution event cancelled
ST PAUL, Minn. — City officials say a coat distribution event in St. Paul has been postponed. The event was originally set for Friday, Dec. 9 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Eastern Heights Elementary in St. Paul. St. Paul Local 21 firefighters partnered with national nonprofit Operation Warm, hoping to...
Spread Holiday Cheer By Helping This Minnesota Santa Who Had His ‘Sleigh’ Stolen!
Bah-Humbug! That's what I imagine the thieves saying to one another as they drove off with this Minnesota Santa's Sleigh recently. Chances are they didn't actually say Bah-Humbug but I'm sure they uttered another dubious phrase. What's real about this story is that a Minnesota Santa has found himself without a 'sleigh' for the holiday season, and that going to hurt his livelihood.
Potential Land Donation to a Southeast St. Cloud Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- George Friedrich park in southeast St. Cloud may be getting a little bigger. On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will consider the donation of just over four acres of land from the Upgren family. The city owns property on three sides of the...
St. Cloud Area Towns as the Cast of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
My family's go-to Christmas movie has always been National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. We do dress up/themed Christmas every year and the "Come as Your Favorite Christmas Vacation Character" celebration of 2013 will forever be our favorite. To sweeten it this year, my aunt is actually traveling the country by RV and pulled up to my cousin's house in it in North Carolina. We like to stay on brand.
Future of Rural Ambulance Discussed at SCSU
ST CLOUD (WJON News) - The future of rural ambulance and E-M-S was the focus of a roundtable discussion Thursday at St Cloud State University. Industry professionals and state officials met to discuss ways to ensure ambulance services in rural Minnesota are able to meet the growing need for services.
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
Jury Duty Scam Hits Minnesota Town
Being summoned for jury duty is something that happens to us all but it happens to some more than others! If you haven't had to take part in jury duty ever, you may fall for a new scam that is going around. Every day there seems to be a new...
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
6 Tips to Keep Your Minnesota Pup Safe During the Holidays.
After months of research and sending cute pictures and videos back and forth between me and my boyfriend, the two of us became puppy parents this week to an adorable 2 month old Mini Australian Shepherd. Meet Mozzie the Aussie:. Puppy/Doggy eyes have a way of making us melt and...
The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota
Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
‘The Price is Right’ is Coming to Minnesota Next Year
If you loved watching 'The Price is Right' while you were at home sick from school, you'll love to see 'The Price is Right' when it comes to Minnesota next year! You may even be able to participate!. I know 'The Price is Right' was one of the shows that...
Is This Popular Christmas Movie Minnesota’s Least Favorite to Watch?
'Tis the season to pop some popcorn, maybe make hot chocolate and curl up on the couch and watch a Christmas movie. There are an endless amount of different Christmas movies to watch, especially when you start adding in the Hallmark Christmas movies and all the ones any of the streaming services are now making for the holidays.
Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash
A Twin Cities radio host has suffered "serious" injuries in a crash Thursday evening. A tweet from the account of Matt McNeil says the incident happened when he was driving home from work and was "rear-ended." McNeil hosts The Matt McNeil Show between 3-5 p.m. on AM950, which describes itself...
Minnesota mom creates written agreement before giving child first phone, encourages others to do the same
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Nowadays, many kids grow up with technology in their hands and the internet can be easily accessed by people of all ages. Stephanie Flies, a mom from Plymouth, wants to make sure her children understood just how much of a responsibility they have when using any internet-based device.
Report: Minnesota health care workers leaving at 'crisis rates'
Photo: Health care workers are leaving the profession at overwhelming rates. Eighty-five percent of workers are women, and 35 percent people of color. Derek Montgomery for MPR News. In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country. The ability to find direct...
