Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
There's a Santa shortage this holiday season and demand is skyrocketing

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — It’s that special time of year, and this holiday season, Santa Claus has a full calendar. According to HireSanta, an online site that allows people to book Santa for events and visits, demand is skyrocketing. The demand comes as HireSanta Founder Mitch Allen is struggling to fill more than 2,000 open positions for Santa Claus, elves and Mrs. Claus.
China Spring clinches 2nd straight State berth

MANSFIELD, Texas — The reigning state champion China Spring Cougars’ repeat bid is still alive. Friday, China Spring beat Decatur 33-27 in the UIL Class 4A Div. I state semifinal at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield. The Cougars led 24-7 at the half, and saw their lead dwindle.
