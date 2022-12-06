Read full article on original website
KCEN TV NBC 6
Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Athena Strand to be laid to rest after being killed by FedEx driver
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Athena Strand will be laid to rest in a private funeral service Friday, and her mother told reporters Athena will be cremated. "She will come home in an urn," Maitlyn Gandy said in tears. "Because I'm not anywhere close to letting my baby go." Athena's...
KCEN TV NBC 6
FedEx van video shows man taking 7-year-old Athena Strand, details of murder revealed in affidavit
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Warning: This article contains graphic language. The arrest affidavits have been made public for Tanner Horner, and they detail how police believe the man abducted and killed 7-year-old Athena Strand. While searching for Athena, police said they became aware that a FedEx package had been...
KCEN TV NBC 6
There's a Santa shortage this holiday season and demand is skyrocketing
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — It’s that special time of year, and this holiday season, Santa Claus has a full calendar. According to HireSanta, an online site that allows people to book Santa for events and visits, demand is skyrocketing. The demand comes as HireSanta Founder Mitch Allen is struggling to fill more than 2,000 open positions for Santa Claus, elves and Mrs. Claus.
KCEN TV NBC 6
China Spring clinches 2nd straight State berth
MANSFIELD, Texas — The reigning state champion China Spring Cougars’ repeat bid is still alive. Friday, China Spring beat Decatur 33-27 in the UIL Class 4A Div. I state semifinal at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield. The Cougars led 24-7 at the half, and saw their lead dwindle.
