Around Williamson County: Dr. David Hutchings
Dr. David Hutchings has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association Mid Tennessee Chapter to offer workshops and support group meetings for people suffering from dementia, Lewy Body, and Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Hutchings wants to bring awareness to what the disease is and provide help for those needing diagnosis or care giver support.
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
Vanderbilt Hustler
Pamphlets left around campus accuse Vanderbilt of ‘fascism’ due to VUMC’s transgender healthcare services
The university is in the process of removing the pamphlets, which criticize Vanderbilt’s freedom of speech policies and include an image of Adolf Hitler. Stacks of newspaper-style pamphlets condemning the university’s freedom of speech policies and VUMC’s transgender health clinic were left on the porches of houses in the West End Neighborhood, in the Zeppos College lobby, outside Morgan House and in the Starbucks on West End Avenue on the morning of Dec. 6.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt mourns loss of surgical leader Beauchamp
R. Daniel Beauchamp, MD, former chair of the Section of Surgical Sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and surgeon-in-chief of Vanderbilt University Hospital, died Nov. 27 at Alive Hospice. He was 66 years old. Dr. Beauchamp, the John Clinton Foshee Distinguished Professor of Surgery, also held an appointment as professor...
FBI warns of new way innocent teens are sextorted by deep fake pictures
Unfortunately, sextortion scams continue to evolve as parents and teens wise up to the current ways, which is why FBI warns of a new scam.
Bobcat Spotted Roaming Around Nashville Neighborhood
"I didn't think they'd come right up to the front steps here."
Lawsuit claims Nashville police’s ‘reckless’ response to mental health incident led to woman’s suicide
The lawsuit filed on Oct. 12 alleges that police "made no efforts to prevent (the woman) from engaging in further acts of self-harm" before she committed suicide.
wpln.org
Metro Council is considering increasing accountability for dog owners and defining what makes a community cat
Last winter, two roaming dogs bit a child and attempted to go after an adult. This just so happen to be a neighbor of Southeast Councilmember Joy Styles. “And when I had called animal control, they had said that they couldn’t take the animal because the individual whose pant had been caught — he wasn’t bleeding,” she explains. Since then, she’s gotten calls from residents in different parts of town complaining and suggesting things for her to consider.
CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center says this year’s flu vaccine is ‘particularly good’
Tennessee has remained in the top, purple tier on the CDC's flu map, and that has hospitals like Vanderbilt operating at full capacity for months.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
murfreesborovoice.com
Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom
(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
Murfree Spring Boardwalk Closed to Public for Repairs
The City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department has closed the boardwalk at Murfree Spring Wetland to the public. After a preliminary assessment of the boardwalk, inspectors determined that the boardwalk needs significant work and repairs. The City has therefore restricted all recreational activity, including exercising, walking dogs and pedestrians on the boardwalk.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
ktalnews.com
James Burton recovering from hip replacement surgery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KTAL/KMSS) – Legendary guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer James Burton remains in a Nashville rehabilitation hospital following hip replacement surgery last week. The 83-year-old Northwest Louisiana native announced in late September that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer and has since undergone related...
WSMV
East Nashville man believes car was broken into after finding wet clothes, burned items, jar of urine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville man believes his car wasn’t just broken into for valuables but was broken into for shelter against the cold. It was a bizarre situation for Aaron Elam, who lives in East Nashville. Elam claimed someone broke into his car, set a fire in a plastic bucket, his glove compartment, and urinated in a jar before taking off.
WSMV
Hendersonville smoke shop employees accused of selling vapes to kids
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four employees at several Hendersonville smoke shops were arrested Tuesday after police say they sold tobacco or vape products to minors. The Hendersonville Police Department said officers conducted compliance checks on 13 businesses in Hendersonville to ensure they were following tobacco sales laws. Police said the following employees were charged for non-compliance:
Clarksville clinic employees say they haven't been paid in weeks
When you put in a hard day of work, you expect to be paid. But that's not happening at a healthcare clinic in Clarksville, according to employees who work there.
vinepair.com
Uncle Nearest Whiskey Sales Top $100 Million, Projected to Double in Next Year
A mere five years after its founding, Uncle Nearest is solidifying itself as one of the most successful whiskey brands on the market — and certainly one to watch in the coming year. Through Oct. 2022, Uncle Nearest reached $100 million in total sales since its founding in 2017,...
WSMV
Clarksville urgent care employees missing multiple paychecks
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Labor and Work Force Development said it is investigating after employees at a Clarksville urgent care said they haven’t been paid in weeks. Workers said they call their management but get no answer, so they reached out to WSMV4. Advance Care...
Metro police: Woman having convulsions left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
