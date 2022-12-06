ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

southernexposuremagazine.com

Around Williamson County: Dr. David Hutchings

Dr. David Hutchings has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association Mid Tennessee Chapter to offer workshops and support group meetings for people suffering from dementia, Lewy Body, and Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Hutchings wants to bring awareness to what the disease is and provide help for those needing diagnosis or care giver support.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Pamphlets left around campus accuse Vanderbilt of ‘fascism’ due to VUMC’s transgender healthcare services

The university is in the process of removing the pamphlets, which criticize Vanderbilt’s freedom of speech policies and include an image of Adolf Hitler. Stacks of newspaper-style pamphlets condemning the university’s freedom of speech policies and VUMC’s transgender health clinic were left on the porches of houses in the West End Neighborhood, in the Zeppos College lobby, outside Morgan House and in the Starbucks on West End Avenue on the morning of Dec. 6.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt mourns loss of surgical leader Beauchamp

R. Daniel Beauchamp, MD, former chair of the Section of Surgical Sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and surgeon-in-chief of Vanderbilt University Hospital, died Nov. 27 at Alive Hospice. He was 66 years old. Dr. Beauchamp, the John Clinton Foshee Distinguished Professor of Surgery, also held an appointment as professor...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Metro Council is considering increasing accountability for dog owners and defining what makes a community cat

Last winter, two roaming dogs bit a child and attempted to go after an adult. This just so happen to be a neighbor of Southeast Councilmember Joy Styles. “And when I had called animal control, they had said that they couldn’t take the animal because the individual whose pant had been caught — he wasn’t bleeding,” she explains. Since then, she’s gotten calls from residents in different parts of town complaining and suggesting things for her to consider.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom

(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfree Spring Boardwalk Closed to Public for Repairs

The City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department has closed the boardwalk at Murfree Spring Wetland to the public. After a preliminary assessment of the boardwalk, inspectors determined that the boardwalk needs significant work and repairs. The City has therefore restricted all recreational activity, including exercising, walking dogs and pedestrians on the boardwalk.
MURFREESBORO, TN
ktalnews.com

James Burton recovering from hip replacement surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KTAL/KMSS) – Legendary guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer James Burton remains in a Nashville rehabilitation hospital following hip replacement surgery last week. The 83-year-old Northwest Louisiana native announced in late September that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer and has since undergone related...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

East Nashville man believes car was broken into after finding wet clothes, burned items, jar of urine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville man believes his car wasn’t just broken into for valuables but was broken into for shelter against the cold. It was a bizarre situation for Aaron Elam, who lives in East Nashville. Elam claimed someone broke into his car, set a fire in a plastic bucket, his glove compartment, and urinated in a jar before taking off.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hendersonville smoke shop employees accused of selling vapes to kids

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four employees at several Hendersonville smoke shops were arrested Tuesday after police say they sold tobacco or vape products to minors. The Hendersonville Police Department said officers conducted compliance checks on 13 businesses in Hendersonville to ensure they were following tobacco sales laws. Police said the following employees were charged for non-compliance:
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville urgent care employees missing multiple paychecks

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Labor and Work Force Development said it is investigating after employees at a Clarksville urgent care said they haven’t been paid in weeks. Workers said they call their management but get no answer, so they reached out to WSMV4. Advance Care...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

