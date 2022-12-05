Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– More changes in the upper ranks of the Columbus County Sheriff”s Office. Aaron Herring is no longer Chief Deputy. According to a Columbus County personnel action form, Herring is now Court Deputy, effective December 2nd. The change comes nearly two weeks after Herring was suspended without pay. Herring’s suspension went into effect November 22nd, and he was due to return to work today.
Wilmington, NC – More major recognition for Thermo Fisher Scientific since acquiring PPD of Wilmington. The PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, has been named “Best Vaccine CRO” at the Asia Pacific Vaccine Excellence Awards 2022 organized by IMAPAC for the second consecutive year, recognizing the business’ contribution to helping customers develop safe, effective vaccines.
